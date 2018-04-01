PRO+ Weekly Digest: Focusing On Long Ideas In The Tech Sector

Our idea screen of the week takes a look at long ideas in the tech sector.

PRO+ idea playing out

In February 2017, J Mintzmyer shared his short thesis on Navios Maritime Midstream Partners (NYSE:NAP), that in addition to the payout seeming unsustainable, it had a second-rate fleet, was heavily dependent on an over-levered general partner, was facing a near-term decline in cash flows, traded at a huge premium to NAV, had a rickety balance sheet, and was selling units between $10 and $12. Since then, the stock is down ~50% on a total return basis with most of the decline coming in the past week after it cut the distribution. See Mintzmyer's recent update article detailing why this meltdown was fully predictable, why NAP is still not a buy and his next short idea.

Call from the archive - MCB

Although Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) is down ~5% since Peter Bortel shared his bullish thesis in December 2017, as the impressive results continued in the mrq (adjusted ROACE of 16.4% from 13.8% in 3Q17, NPA decreased to 0.19% of total assets from 0.41%, the efficiency ratio decreased to 45% from 53%) and the original price target represents ~100% upside, this may be worth another look.

Idea screen of the week

Each week, we use the PRO+ Idea Filter to find potential ideas based on a recent news event. This week, PRO Editor John Leonard, CFA looks at long ideas in the tech sector.

Does the recent tech slump represent a buying opportunity? I ran a screen of PRO Long Ideas from the Technology Sector.

Two ideas turned up in this screen that might be of interest (prices as of March 29 close):

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) by Mike Arnold: Published on February 21, 2018, roughly unchanged since publication, author's price target offers ~30% upside. The transition to a SaaS model looks complete, it is gaining market share and has a superior product offering; downside protected by a rock-solid balance sheet and potential M&A put.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) by William Knox Lang: Published on January 22, 2018, down ~5% since publication, author's price target offers 100%+ upside. PLAB is at the cusp of an industry wide product cycle upgrade, the valuation fails to reflect future earnings potential, and the downside is limited due to the significant discount to replacement cost and strong balance sheet.

