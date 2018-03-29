Natural Gas Falls To Oversold Territory, Moves Higher At The End Of Withdrawal Season

May Natural gas futures moved to the highest level since mid-March in anticipation of the weekly data release from the Energy Information Administration on Thursday, March 29. On the final day of the first quarter of 2018, the EIA reported one of the last withdrawals from storage of the season.

At the end of December 2017, the active month NYMEX natural gas futures contract settled at $2.955 per MMBtu, and at the end of the first quarter of this year and the end of the peak season of demand, the price was trading at the $2.74 level. At the end of Q1 2017, nearby natural gas futures were at $3.192 per MMBtu. And, at the end of Q1 in 2016, the price of the energy commodity stood at $1.963. There is not much going on in the natural gas futures arena these days. The price action has attracted interest for bulls and bears as it has given each side of the market something to hang their hats on and we have been seeing the number of positions in the market increase since the beginning of March.

Higher lows and lower highs

The May natural gas futures contract on NYMEX has been making higher lows and lower highs since late January, confusing market participants.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart of May futures highlights, the price peaked on January 30 at $2.951 per MMBtu and then declined to a low of $2.60 on February 12. A recovery took the price to $2.831 in mid-March as late winter storms caused an increase in demand for heating, but the rally failed as the market set its sights on the end of the withdrawal season and the price fell to $2.61, a higher low, on March 26. Most recently natural gas futures rallied to $2.764 on the final day of the first quarter of 2017.

Inventories continue to decline

In what could be one of the last withdrawals of the season, the EIA reported that inventories declined by 63 bcf for the week ending on March 23 on Thursday, March 29.

Source: EIA

At 1.3838 trillion cubic feet, inventories are going into the injection season at the lowest level since 2014. Total stockpiles at 32.7% below last year and 20% below the five-year for late March have done little to support the price of the energy commodity. However, the stock level likely prevented more losses in the price of natural gas at the late end of the withdrawal season.

Open interest grows

As the price of natural gas futures have made lower highs and higher lows, it appears that speculative positions on NYMEX futures have been building.

Source: CQG

As the daily pictorial illustrates, open interest climbed from 1.334 million contracts in late February to its current level at 1.427 million. The increase in the metric that represents the total number of open long and short positions in the natural gas futures market is a sign that shorts may have come to the market as a result of lower highs. At the same time, longs may have been emboldened by the pattern of higher lows. It appears that natural gas is working its way into a price pattern that becomes narrower before it breaks outside of the trading range which has developed. Meanwhile, the price fell to oversold territory when it hit $2.61 per MMBtu on March 26, and the energy commodity put in a bullish key reversal trading pattern causing price momentum to shift higher. In 2016 and 2017, the price of natural gas rallied at the end of the injection, and we could be seeing the pattern repeat as we move into April next week.

Tariffs could impact demand

The LNG business has created a new demand vehicle for the natural gas market in the United States as the energy that could only travel by pipeline in the past can now journey around the world via ocean vessels.

LNG shipments have been increasing, but the Trump Administrations policies on trade could curtail the rate of growth in coming months. Tariffs on steel and aluminum and $60 billion in tariffs on China are protectionist measures that will result in retaliatory measures. It is possible that the current environment of tension when it comes to international trade could impact exports of natural gas from the United States to Asia and other delivery points. However, I believe that the tariffs are a tool and a means to an end for the administration. The end game is likely new bilateral trade deals with partners around the world that improve the U.S. position. Therefore, the natural gas is likely to continue to flow, and demand should increase.

Crude oil and its historic price relationship with the combustible commodity

Meanwhile, crude oil remains close to its late January peak and the highest level since 2014 at $66.66 per barrel. The energy commodity closed the first quarter of the year at the $65 per barrel level.

Source: CQG

As the monthly chart of the price of NYMEX crude oil divided by natural gas shows, the strength in oil and weakness in natural gas has led the relationship to move to its highest level since 2014 at over 23.6:1. While the spread moved to an all-time peak in 2012 at 48.55, the long-term mean for the relationship is lower than its current level. While the spread could keep going on the upside, mean reversion suggests that it will eventually fall back to a lower level. The spread is telling us that either the price of oil is rich, or natural gas is too cheap at its current price. Given the price path of natural gas in 2016 and 2017 coming into the spring and summer seasons, we could be on the verge of a rally in the natural gas market that will take it towards its last peak price at $2.831 per MMBtu. If natural gas trades above that level, $2.95 and $3 are the next technical levels on the upside for the May contract.

BOIL is the double-leveraged natural gas ETN product.

Source: CQG

As the chart highlights, BOIL traded to a low of $25.20 in mid-February and a high of over $40 in late January when the energy commodity hit its highs for the year. BOIL has net assets of just under $44 million, trades over 220,000 shares each day, but it has a high expense ratio of around 1.22%. UGAZ is the triple leveraged natural gas product, and it tends to be more volatile than BOIL.

Natural gas could be on route to higher prices over the coming weeks if the pattern of the last two years repeats. While I do not expect any dramatic price action in the energy commodity, it is possible that it is heading for the top end of its trading range and BOIL or UGAZ could be excellent day trading instruments to capitalize on an early injection season rally in the energy commodity.

