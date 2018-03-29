Nuveen Global High Income Fund - Should Have Rung The Register?

The fund is managed in house by Nuveen Asset Management and has the flexibility to invest across the world and across the capital structure.

The fund currently yields a 8.99% distribution and is trading at a discount of 11.10% to its Net Asset Value.

JGH is a closed-end fund sponsored by Nuveen, seeking high current income from below investment grade securities throughout the world.

Over the past 5 years or so, one of the core closed-end funds in my portfolios has been the Nuveen Global High Income Fund (JGH). Even though I have owned closed-end funds indirectly through unit investment trusts, JGH and the NexPoint Credit Strategies Fund (NHF) were two of my earlier direct CEF investments.

The appeal is simple. I believe investors should be looking at their portfolio from a global mindset instead of focusing predominantly on U.S. securities. The Nuveen Global High Income Fund presented itself as a terrific means of generating global income and acquiring that exposure at a meaningful discount.

I previously discussed the fund in two articles. The first article, "JGH: Global High Yield Diversification In A Box," was written on 9/19/2016 and where I did a general introduction of the fund and set up the investment case for it.

I followed that article up on July 13th, 2017, with an update, "JGH: Great Fund, But Time To Ring The Register?"

Since I did not yet do a full Income Idea deep dive on the fund, let's do that today.

Furthermore, in my last closed-end fund article, "NHF: Objects In The Rear View Mirror Miss The Storms Ahead?", I decided that it was time for me to close out my position in NHF. Was it time to ring the register for JGH last year? Or is perhaps now as good a time as any?

Let's take a look.

Fund Basics

Sponsor : Nuveen

: Nuveen Managers : John Fruit, Timothy A. Palmer, Jeffrey Schmitz

: John Fruit, Timothy A. Palmer, Jeffrey Schmitz AUM : $601 Million in investment exposure, $426 million net assets

: $601 Million in investment exposure, $426 million net assets Historical Style : Non-US/Other Global Income

: Non-US/Other Global Income Investment Objectives : The fund's investment objective is to provide a high level of current income.

: The fund's investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. Number of Holdings : 326

: 326 Current Yield : 8.99% based on market price, monthly distributions

: 8.99% based on market price, monthly distributions Inception Date : 11/24/2014

: 11/24/2014 Fees : 1.33% Base Expense + .81% Interest Expense, 2.14% Total Expense (As of 2/28/2018)

: 1.33% Base Expense + .81% Interest Expense, 2.14% Total Expense (As of 2/28/2018) Discount to NAV: 11.10%

Sources: CEF Connect, Nuveen Website, and YCharts.

The Sales Pitch

The fund is targeted towards investors who are looking for high current income. By looking globally, the sponsor believes that you can generate a higher current income and protect both the income and the portfolio from regional disturbances.

Furthermore, in a rising rate environment, the fund may offer reduced interest rate risk by being invested throughout the world.

Source: JGH Website

The Alpha/Fund Strategy

What attracted me to the fund is its flexible investment strategy.

The fund is able to purchase high-yield corporates, preferred and convertible securities in either the U.S., developed or emerging markets.

With its high income focus, the fund invests at least 65% in below investment grade securities.

The fund must invest at least 40% in non-U.S. securities, and up to 25% may be in emerging markets.

The fund may also purchase up to 15% in non-USD denominated securities, and the fund does use leverage to increase income.

Source: JGH 12/31/2017 Fact Sheet

The Portfolio

Looking at the top 10 holdings for JGH is not like looking at a US fixed income fund. There are many names that a U.S. domiciled investor likely never heard of. Perhaps the most common would be Lloyds Banking Group (LYG), Bombardier (OTCQX:BDRBF)(OTCQX:BDRAF), and Hertz (HTZ).

The top holdings in the fund are cash and equivalents.

The largest investment positions all make up less than 1% of the fund each, and the top 10 non-cash holdings combined make up 6.71% of the fund. In other words, very well diversified.

Source: CEF Connect

If we look across the entire fund and account for multiple securities issued by the same issuer, we can see a more complete picture.

Source: Nuveen JGH Website

Overall, the top 5 credit risks are Morgan Stanley (MS), RBS (RBS), Sprint (S), Valeant (VRX), and Bombardier.

Even though this is a flexible fund which can invest throughout the capital structure, the fund is predominantly a high yield junk bond fund, with high yield corporates making up more than 83% of the total fund.

Preferreds and convertibles make up a mere 6.6% of the fund.

Source: Nuveen JGH Website

Geographically, while the fund is a "global" fund, the vast majority of the fund is in English-speaking countries. United States, Canada, and the U.K. account for 72% of all securities. Investors need to ask themselves, is this because the fund sees the best opportunities there? Or is management simply inexperienced to invest in Asia, South America, and Eastern Europe?

Source: Nuveen JGH Website

We do have to consider, however, that some securities may be internationally listed in those markets. In either case, however, Asia is severely under-represented.

From the credit quality perspective, the fund is true to its mission, a "high yield" fund, with more than 90% of the fund being BB or lower or unrated.

Keep in mind, "Not Rated" does not mean junk. It may simply mean the issue was too small to be worth getting rated by the agencies.

Source: Nuveen JGH FactSheet As of 12/31/2017

On the website, while we do not have a breakdown, we do see that the fund has an average effective maturity of 5.99 years for its securities. This puts it right in that middle part of the yield curve, although the yield curve has meaningfully flattened over the last year.

Source: Nuveen JGH Website

As this is a fixed income fund, it is subject to having its securities called, especially if the sponsor's credit profile improves, and they can refinance at lower interest rates.

More than 51% of the fund's portfolio is subject to calls in the next 3 years and more than 66% subject to calls in the next 5.

Source: Nuveen JGH Website

While there is no certainty that the securities will be called, the fund does face reinvestment risk if the prevailing borrowing costs at the time are lower than when they purchased those securities.

The other risk with this is the fact that at a call, more often than not, the bonds are called back at par, yet, as interest rates have come down, many higher coupon bonds are traded at a premium to par. As such, the fund may have paid $105 for a bond that gets called, and they receive $100, thus a capital loss.

If we look at the YCharts data, we can see the average price of the bonds in the portfolio is $104.33.

Source: YCharts

Looking next at the stats provided by the fund, we can find the portfolio's effective duration is 4.19 years. This implies that for every 1% rise in interest rates, the fund's NAV should be expected to decline 4.19%.

Source: Nuveen JGH Website

Because the fund uses leverage, we have to take that into account and look at the "leverage adjusted effective duration" which swells up to 5.91 years.

As such, for every 1% rise in interest rates, the fund's NAV is expected to decline by 5.91%.

One section which seems to be appreciated by Income Idea subscribers is the risk information which helps frame what to look for in the performance numbers for the fund.

Source: YCharts

Even though this is a leveraged closed-end fund, its beta to the market is only .6917.

For closed-end funds, it is also important to look at the maximum drawdown experienced over the fund's history. During the financial crisis, many closed-end funds, and leveraged funds in particular, declined more than 60%!

As this fund does not have a long-term track record, having been created as a result of mergers in 2014, we do not yet have a meaningful draw-down number. Thus far, however, since inception, the fund went through a 26.38% draw-down.

Leverage

The Nuveen Global High Income Fund (JGH) is a levered closed-end fund.

As of the latest publicly available information as reported in the Annual Report for the period ending 12/31/2017, the fund had a $180 million senior secured revolving line of credit on which it had drawn $175.2 million.

Source: JGH Annual Report 12/31/2017

During 2017, the fund increased their draw on that credit facility increasing their debt from $164.8 million by $10.4 million to the latest available $175.2 million.

Source: JGH Annual Report 12/31/2017

This additional draw on the credit facility was most certainly related to increased borrowing costs, and thus, the need to use additional leverage in order to maintain their distribution, to the best abilities of the fund.

On this credit facility, the fund pays a borrowing cost of either 1 month LIBOR or Fed Funds Rate + .75%.

Source: JGH Annual Report 12/31/2017

While the spread of .75% over is quite good, the lending structure is slightly atypical as with most funds we have examined, it is simply a spread over 1 month LIBOR, or in the case of municipal CEFs, a spread over the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association Municipal Swap Index (SIFMA).

With this facility, it is a spread of .75% over the higher of either the 1 month LIBOR or the Fed Funds Rate.

Over 2017, the fund paid an average annual interest rate of 1.83%.

Today, the fund's borrowing costs are around 2.6% based off of LIBOR + Spread, meaningfully higher than what the fund averaged for 2017 and more than double than what the fund paid in 2016.

1-Month LIBOR based on US Dollar data by YCharts

Distribution cuts likely? You bet!

The Numbers

JGH currently yields 8.99% and is trading at a discount of 11.10% to its net asset value ('NAV'). (as of March 28th, 2018)

Source: CEF Connect

Over the past year, the fund's discount to NAV has varied from as low as 6% to a little over 12%.

Source: CEF Connect

Since inception, the fund has generally traded at a discount to NAV with the lowest discount to NAV experienced over the previous year.

The greatest discount when I initially purchased the fund was in the 16% range in 2015 or earlier, before the merger of multiple CEFs into JGH.

Source: CEF Connect

Year to date, the fund is down 3.11% on a total return basis. The price per share is down 5.2%, while the NAV is down only 2.7%. This implies that the discount to NAV opened up 2.5% in the first few months of the year.

JGH data by YCharts

Since my last update on July 13th, the fund is down .85% on a total return basis. The price per share is down 6.37%, while the fund's NAV is down 2.07%. Sure seems like it was the time to ring the register! "JGH: Great Fund, But Time To Ring The Register? 7/13/2017

JGH data by YCharts

Over the last year, the fund has done okay with a 7.8% total return. The price per share fell 1.05%, while the NAV decreased .77%.

The fund performed in line with other global fixed income CEFs, taking a sharp loss in the last few months of the year before recovering shortly after.

Overall, with the Fed Rate Hikes, the fund's NAV held up quite well.

JGH data by YCharts

Since my initial article on 9/19/2016, "JGH: Global High Yield Diversification In A Box," the fund has done quite well achieving a 21.67% total return. The fund's price per share increased 6.72%, while the NAV increased 4.95%. This tells us the discount to NAV declined about 1.8% since my initial article.

JGH data by YCharts

2015 was not a great year for global fixed income funds, and it shows.

The fund has achieved an income driven 25.24% total return, but the price per share and NAV declined 6.26% and 8.76%, respectively.

JGH data by YCharts

Since the earliest common date when the combined fund was formed, the fund achieves an income driven 19.1% total return. The fund's price per share declined 12.8%, while the NAV declined 9.95%.

JGH data by YCharts

As it seems, I made the right call buying it back at the lows of 2015/2016 and have been generally rewarded.

For anyone purchasing the fund earlier, this has not been the case.

In order to compare put the fund's performance in perspective, we take a look at JGH against a number of competing products.

There are a number of different ways to benchmark this fund.

If we are looking at "Global Income", then the fund competes with both "high yield" and "investment grade" funds.

The largest "Global" fixed income CEFs are the Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income (FAX) and Templeton Global Income (GIM) funds. I previously covered (FAX) in the article "FAX - Between A Rock And A Hard Place."

Another similar fund is the Putnam Premier Income Fund (PPT).

Lastly, let's take a look at JGH against another fund I just mentioned, the BrandywineGlobal Global Income Opportunities Fund (BWG).

The standout year to date has been the Brandywine fund, being the only one to achieve a positive total return. JGH was hit the hardest being down 3.11%.

JGH Total Return Price data by YCharts

Over the previous year, we have an interesting result with JGH and BWG achieving similar results. FAX and PPT achieved a nearly identical 3.5%, while GIM remained flat.

JGH Total Return Price data by YCharts

Looking back over 3 years, the high yield nature of JGH does pull it ahead of its peers which derive lots of income from government bonds.

JGH Total Return Price data by YCharts

Since the fund's inception, we once again see JGH performing well but right in line with PPT. PPT, however, happens to be invested in higher quality fixed income and is unlevered.

JGH Total Return Price data by YCharts

So, does leverage and high yield generate a bit of extra return?

Sure... but do you need to take on all that additional risk?

Only you can decide that for yourself.

Bottom Line

Generally speaking, the fund has performed fairly well over the previous few years especially in light of the Fed raising interest rates.

What is nice to see is that the board has authorized the fund to repurchase up to 10% of the outstanding shares. While there were purchases in 2016, the fund did not repurchase any shares in 2017.

Source: JGH Annual Report 12/31/2017

The fund is currently trading at a discount of 10.62%, and in a broader sense, a pretty dang attractive discount for a closed-end fund.

Today's discount is also near the lows over the previous year and substantially better (to purchase) than the 5.51% low and the 8.8% average for the year.

Source: CEF Connect

The Z-Score further shows that the fund is "relatively cheap," although the current discount is below those levels seen over the fund's inception.

Source: CEF Connect

Having stated all that, even though the fund has done fairly well and is currently "fairly cheap," I find myself in the position of once again having to ring the register as I will be doing with NHF.

Once again, it boils down to the major headwinds facing the distribution such as the rising borrowing costs and overall declining net investment income. If you would like to preview the Income Idea distribution analysis, you can download that section here.

For more information about the fund, please take a look at the fund's website here.

If you have not done so already, please take a look at my previous JGH and global income closed-end fund articles,

Disclosure: I am/we are long JGH.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.