FirstCaribbean International Bank To Raise $100 Million In U.S. IPO

Recent financial results have been impressive despite natural disasters.

The bank is a leading financial institution serving the Caribbean region.

FirstCaribbean International Bank intends to raise $100 million in a U.S. IPO, although the ultimate amount may differ.

FirstCaribbean International Bank (FCI) intends to sell shares of its common stock for gross proceeds of $100 million from a U.S. IPO, according to an F-1 registration statement.

The firm is a financial institution operating throughout the English and Dutch-speaking Caribbean. The company has regionally-leading digital banking capabilities and is a leader in the three primary markets of Barbados, the Bahamas, and the Cayman Islands.

FCI is a dominant bank in the Caribbean region and has posted positive financial results despite recent natural disasters.

Company & Business

Warrens, St. Michael-based FirstCaribbean International Bank was founded in 2002 (a merger of Barclays Bank and CIBC West Indies) and is a major Caribbean bank offering a full range of financial services in Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Wealth Management, Credit Cards, Treasury, and Capital Markets.

Management is headed by CEO Gary Brown, who has been with the firm since 2016. Prior to FCI, Brown was the Managing Director of CIBC Capital Markets from 2001-2015 and President of K2 Digital from 2000-2007.

The company operates in the three primary markets of Barbados, the Bahamas, and the Cayman Islands. It is the largest, regionally-listed bank in the English-speaking Caribbean.

FCI is 91.7% owned by CIBC Investments, an entity of the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, one of five large financial institutions in Canada.

FirstCaribbean has an "A-" rating by Standard & Poor's which it has maintained since inception. This is the highest rating of any Caribbean Community commercial bank.

Below is a brief overview video of the Caribbean financial infrastructure:

(Source: CIBC FirstCaribbean)

FCI operates in three business segments. RBB (Retail and Business Banking), CIB (Corporate and Investment Banking), and WM (Wealth Management). Facts about the company include:

3,500 staff

68 branches

22 banking centers

7 offices in 17 regional markets, serving 550,000 active accounts

Below is a map of FCI's locations:

(Source: FCI F-1)

The company provides individual and business clients with a full range of products and services, including deposits, loans, credit cards, foreign exchange, online and mobile banking, fund administration, and trust services.

FCI's core focus is providing clients with modern digital banking services and the back-office processes with efficient technology platforms; the firm has invested more than $100 million in technology upgrades over the past five years.

The firm's RBB segment serves retail, mass-affluent, and small business clients. Products and services for clients in this segment include lending, credit card and deposit services, and distributing third-party home and auto insurance products.

The CIB segment serves the company's corporate and investment banking, advisory, foreign exchange, and derivatives business lines. Services include a full range of corporate and investment banking and cash management services to large and mid-size corporations, governments, and financial institutions.

Finally, the WM segment is comprised of four primary business lines: private wealth management, trust and fund administration, international corporate banking, and securities-related services. Products include cash management, trust and fund administration services, relationship-based private banking, discretionary portfolio management services, and other wealth management solutions.

Customer Acquisition

According to FCI management, the company has generated market share gains across most of their geographies and business segments by offering a superior client experience, a leading technology platform, and a full suite of products and services.

To grow its market share, management is employing the following strategies:

Strengthening existing and developing new client relationships (cross-selling and upselling)

Building on its technology base to provide a modern, digital banking experience

Simplifying the way in which they interact with clients to deliver a superior customer experience

Management intends to improve its offerings by focusing on providing a holistic banking experience to new and existing clients.

Market

According to a 2017 market research report by CIBC, the 2017 economic activity trends in the Caribbean reflected the net effects of developments in advanced economies, damage inflicted by natural disasters, and ongoing fiscal consolidation. Economic growth weakened in many markets (although the real GDP likely increased in most of the Caribbean's markets year to date).

Also, according to the report, faster deposit than loan growth increased excess liquidity across the region y/y in Q2 2017 - domestic deposits expanded 3.1% y/y, while total loans and advances contracted marginally by 0.3% y/y.

(Source: CIBC Caribbean Market Overview)

According to one report, in the Americas, 2016 was the worst year in terms of natural disasters for people living in the Caribbean. In this region, 3.6 million people were affected by a single drought, 2.5 million were affected by storms, and 1.9 million were affected by floods.

These statistics may explain the above graphic which shows a big drop in corporate loans and mortgages after 2016, but a sharp increase in consumer loans.

Competition

Major competitive vendors in the financial services industry within the region include:

Royal Bank of Canada in Barbados, the Bahamas, the Cayman Islands, Trinidad and Tobago, and the Dutch Caribbean

Bank of Nova Scotia in Barbados, the Bahamas, the Cayman Islands, Jamaica, and Trinidad and Tobago

Republic Bank in Barbados and Trinidad and Tobago

NCB Jamaica in Jamaica

The primary factors driving competition in the RBB segment are customer service, interest rates, fees, branch locations and hours of operation, and the range of products offered.

In the CIB segment, important competitive drivers are speed to source loans, customer service, range of products offered, price, reputation, quality of execution, and relative lending limits pertaining to commercial borrowers.

The primary factors driving competition in the WM segment are relationships, reputation, price, and technology. Competitors within the WM section include non-bank brokerage and trust firms.

Management cites the following as competitive strengths:

The market leading bank in the English and Dutch-speaking Caribbean

Growth in primary markets driven by market share gains

Proven history of returning capital to shareholders with a growing dividend

Stable and growing, low-cost deposit base provides significant liquidity to fund loan growth

Robust technology offerings and technology pipeline which drives client experience and growth

Financials

FCI's recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Increasing interest & fee income

Stable net interest margin

Decreasing net charge-offs to average loans

Below are the company's operational results for the past three years (Audited GAAP):

(Source: FCI F-1)

Net Interest Income ($)

FYE 2017: $360.5 million, 8.8% increase vs. prior

FYE 2016: $351.7 million, 2.6% increase vs. prior

FYE 2015: $342.8 million

Net Interest Margin

FYE 2017: 3.9%

FYE 2016: 3.9%

FYE 2015: 3.8%

Charge-offs to Average Loans (%)

FYE 2017: 0.7%

FYE 2016: 0.9%

FYE 2015: 1.3%

As of January 31, 2018, the company had $2.36 billion in unrestricted cash and $348.7 million in borrowings and other liabilities.

IPO Details

FirstCaribbean International Bank intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

All of the shares in this offering are being sold by the selling shareholder. We will not receive any of the proceeds from this offering, even if the underwriters exercise their option to purchase additional shares. All of the proceeds from this offering by the selling shareholder will be received by the selling shareholder, and the majority of the expenses of this offering will be paid by the selling shareholder...

The 'selling shareholder' is FCI's parent company Canadian bank holding company CIBC.

Management's presentation of the company roadshow isn't available yet.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Barclays, UBS Investment Bank, CIBC Capital Markets, Keefe Bruyette & Woods, Raymond James, Sandler O'Neill + Partners, and Wells Fargo Securities.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: Not on calendar.

