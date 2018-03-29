The Real Threat To Foot Locker

The back half of 2018 is critical to the value call on this name as failure to meet comparable sales expectations while maintaining decent margins could lead to the Street slamming the stock.

All eyes must be on comparable sales, and Foot Locker needs a real plan to combat waning traffic while continuing its strength in online sales.

One less competitor could not hurt Foot Locker, but any fears of JD's purchase of the Finish Line are overblown given the latter's small market share.

Today we are revisiting Foot Locker (FL) in light of the just announced purchase of The Finish Line (FINL) by JD Sports Fashion Plc (OTC:JDSPY). We are checking in on the name for followers as we had previously discussed Foot Locker as a swing trade and as a deep value play on our BAD BEAT Investing forum. Thus far, the calls are working out. But, are there longer-term worries over this shakeup in sports retail for Foot Locker? Is this a negative for Foot Locker? Let us discuss briefly the deal, and then turn to discuss our view on Foot Locker.

The deal

Briefly, JD, a strong European sports retailer, will acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding Finish Line shares at a price of $13.50 per share in cash representing an aggregate deal value of approximately $558 million.

Sad ending for Finish Line shareholders, even with a premium

It is a sad end to Finish Line's long demise, despite the premium of 27%. It is actually was a fair offer in our estimation, given all of the woes facing the stock. Still, those looking for long-term value probably got burnt, as did those who held through the major losses.

The selloff comes after Finish Line stock has plummeted over the last few years. Still, it is a positive for a stock we otherwise considered rather dead. With JD, Finish Line achieves immediate value for its shareholders, but it only makes up for losses in the past few months. It is a huge win for JD.

The acquisition represents an excellent opportunity for JD to establish its brand in the U.S. The deal immediately offers a major presence in the US, helping JD move toward having a global presence. While the deal is likely to close in summer of 2018, today we see that Foot Locker is "on watch."

Not really a negative for Foot Locker

Let us be clear. This is not a negative for Foot Locker. Finish Line has little market share here. When we originally covered this in the Marketplace, we told you that any selloff in Footlocker shares following this buyout should be bought up immediately. With Finish Line shares taking a hit today following its most recent earnings, Foot Locker is performing well today. In light of this announcement out of Finish Line, let’s revisit the Foot Locker play as we believe it is the premium play in this sector. The real threat to Foot Locker is not Finish Line, but itself.

Why did the stock sell off from $50?

The reason that the stock sold off with such force stems from sales results. To be clear, sales did in fact miss our very own expectations. Our expectations were for a 5% increase in sales over last year to $2.25 billion. We arrived at this projection for the quarter because we expected a negative impact of fewer stores open and our expectation for a same-store sales decline of 2.5%.

Further, we were factoring in an extra week in the quarter period to benefit sales. Sales came in slightly below our expectations at $2.21 billion, but were still up 4.7% year-over-year. That is not bad. We were fine with this number. However, the biggest issue was in comps, highlighting our belief that Foot Locker is its own biggest threat.

All eyes must be on comp sales

Make no mistake, declining comparable sales are a key weakness for the company right now. In fact, poor comps are what are hitting Finish Line shares today. TheY also crushed Foot Locker, but we think this was overdone. Recall that for the year 2018, we are projecting flat-to-slightly positive same-store sales. We anticipated a weak start to the year on this metric, but comparable sales were below our projections, coming in at -3.7%:

Source: SEC filings; chart made by author in Excel

Here is the good news that you have to be aware of: comparable sales are expected to ramp up from their lows seen in Q2 2017, where they fell a devastating 6%. The present quarter’s miss versus our expectations of -2.5% is probably the greatest weakness for the company and this is why investors initially dumped the stock.

Because this is a key indicator, and it had been strong and very positive, for many quarters up until mid-2017, the recent weakness was enough for many to sell first and ask questions later. We see this as a BAD BEAT, with value. Despite a negative 3.7% comparable sales figure in the most recent quarter, we were pleased with the result in one sense only because comps are still trending upward off the lows from Q2 2017, but there is much work to be done moving forward.

The future matters here, and the Street is looking for clarity on where Foot Locker is heading as a company. Looking ahead to Q1, we expect a continued drag on comparable sales, but this will be in large part due to heavy promotional activity to move merchandise as the company transitions into the latter half of 2018 and beyond.

On a forward basis, we believe that the second half of the year would see a ramp up in comparable sales, and we stand by that call, but we fully believe the second half of the year is absolutely critical, and with JD making a move for Finish Line, we have to at least acknowledge that Foot Locker isn’t the only game in town.

Not the only game in town

While we maintain Foot Locker must solve its own problems, there is some genuine concern over other competitors selling the same products as Foot Locker. We realize that. That is why the JD and Finish Line play is worrisome to some. As Finish Line continued to weaken, it looked good for Foot Locker, as one less competitor could have been a win for Foot Locker. Still, with Finish Line's small market share and really its different approach and customer base, we think any fears here are overblown, and you must focus on Foot Locker itself.

Some have said that the real risk to Foot Locker is over online/ direct-to-consumer selling. There is some basis for this concern as very few retailer stocks have done well in recent years given the fears over Amazon (AMZN) taking over the world, but let's be clear they aren’t selling the newest footwear.

Foot Locker has been especially vulnerable as fears of its top selling products being sold directly to consumers from the manufacturer have weighed. Namely, this applies to Nike (NKE) products. However, Foot Locker is holding its own.

While direct-to-consumer is also a threat, sneakers in general remain something people like to try on before buying. This is not always the case, but certainly offsets a bit of the online pressure. But even with online pressure, Foot Locker is doing well with direct-to-consumer, as comparable sales here were up 4.3% in the period. In addition, margins are strong in this area, and sales continue to rise.

While direct sales are an ongoing threat, we think Foot Locker is doing well in keeping its business, and would go so far as to suggest it should focus even more on improving these sales as they continue to grow.

Valuation versus risk

Although we like this name, there is risk here, which needs to be considered despite our thoughts on the valuation and the outlook. From the most basic of value lenses, we see a stock with a trailing and forward p/e ratio well below sector average, a moderately high-yield with a growing dividend, an attractive price-to-book and price-to-sales, as well as growing earnings. That said, the foundation is somewhat fragile and major blows could lead to a house of cards situation here. What could bring it down further?

Like many other retailers, especially those that rely on a heavy physical store presence, many of which are anchored to malls, traffic is a concern. This is one reason comps have taken a beating, however we are pleased with the company’s aggressive property management as part of the strategic plan in place. The company is no longer wasting time relocating and shuttering losing operations (in Q4 alone the company closed 67 stores, relocated 45, and only opened 28 new ones), but we would like to see the company go on even more offense in this regard to get the comparable sales number up through more traffic.

We strongly believe that a comprehensive plan to bring customers back into existing stores is necessary. We do believe that a stronger product cycle will benefit sales in the second half of 2018, and new partnerships are being made with key suppliers (e.g. Nike), negative foot traffic in the Foot Locker U.S. stores, Foot Locker Europe stores, as well as in Foot Locker Kid shops will result in more pain in comparable sales if something is not done. We would like to see an aggressive plan from management to increase traffic, beyond promotional pricing.

Our value call will play out as 2018 moves on

Given the momentum we have seen and the negative pressures from the market, the second half of 2018 is not only critical to our call, but will be a strong determinant for the future of the company and its stock. To be clear, we believed that the second half of the year would do better thanks to strategic partnerships put into place, an ongoing transition of the company’s management structure, as well as the product cycle.

The product cycle is being overlooked. 2017 was a year that was far below average for popular sneaker products. It is a concern that has been shared by other retailers, as well as sneaker manufacturers. We will keep this in mind as this issue is expected to dissipate in the second half of the year

While we continue to maintain our previous forecast for flat to slightly positive comps for the year, if these expectations are not met, the stock will get slammed once again. Still, we stand by Foot Locker.

Moving forward

We believe investors should focus on direct-to-consumer sales, comparable sales, strategic partnerships, and efforts made by the company to close losing operations and invest in winning ones. The second half of the year is critical for the company and investors need to be alert. We remain long for value, but are cautious. We closed our swing trade for a 13% gain in two weeks.

While we believe the stock is cheap on a valuation basis, the multiple compression we have seen on the stock is a result of weakness in sales, driven almost entirely by weaker than expected comparable sales. The fear that may be pumped in by the recent JD sports and Finish Line play is, however, overdone.

There is uncertainty for the future and investors are pricing this into the stock. With expectations for a strong second half, we are of the opinion that this selloff is still overdone, but from an overall investment standpoint, it is undeniable that the risk-reward is attractive here given the high-yield from the company and established dividend growth, as well as the aggressive corrective action being put into place by the company.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FL, NKE, AMZN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.