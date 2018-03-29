Quantitative Easing: Analyzing The Argument Of Stock Market Indifference

This is, at least, according to one of the SA authors.

We recently came across an article on SA that rejects the notion of quantitative easing's impact on the stock market. Although we do agree with the author that QE did little to impact the economy, we have serious concerns about his conclusion that QE didn't affect the stock market. Why is such a conclusion a concern? Well, if QE didn't impact the stock market, the reversal of QE will also have no impact on the stock market. This can lead to complacent behavior of investors towards the normalization of Federal Reserve's balance sheet, which is expected to be a major driver for a slowdown in the stock market in coming years. Therefore, it's important to offer an alternative view to such conclusions. The rebuttal is just for a constructive discussion pertaining to the issue of the impact of quantitative easing on stock markets.

The author presented several arguments and conclusions regarding the ineffectiveness of funds rate and QE.

The author noted:

Federal Reserve's quantitative easing and the funds rate has nothing to do with high PE ratios in stock markets ... You cannot connect the dots from the Fed's quantitative easing to lower interest rates ... Federal Reserve had no luck in increasing long-term interest rates.

And,

Reasons for high PE ratios include growth stocks, risk tolerance, money looking for investments and sovereign funds.

A detailed rebuttal follows.

1. High short-term interest rate can hurt investors' return in the stock market.

The impact of changes in the federal funds rate (short-term policy interest rate controlled by the Federal Reserve) on the stock market can be easily understood using a hypothetical extreme case.

Let's assume that Federal Reserve increases the short-term interest rate to 15% (It's not a possibility though). In such a scenario, commercial banks would be happy to take deposits from savers and pay, say, 10-12% to them depending on the banks' appetite for profit. Commercial banks would be able to fund such an arrangement as Federal Reserve will pay them 15% on excess reserves in the given scenario.

Note that the short-term interest rate set by the Fed is the rate that the central bank pays on excess reserves held at the Federal Reserve.

Anyhow, due to a high interest income from holding excess reserves, commercial banks will not lend a penny to borrowers. Instead, they will happily receive 15% on excess reserves from the Fed (Again, this is just hypothetical). What will happen to the equity market as a result? No portfolio managers in their sane mind would be willing to invest in equities as they would be able to get a 10-12% return from a savings account at a commercial bank. As a result, the stock market will crash.

This is just an extreme example of how funds can move away from the stock market if commercial banks are willing to pay a higher interest rate on savings. As shown in the example, a high savings rate can be enabled by Federal Reserve through increasing its short-term interest rate (the federal funds rate). A high savings rate most certainly has the potential to move money away from equities. All in all, changes in the short-term interest rate can impact the stock market. Right now, the rate isn't at a threshold where equity investors feel a need to rebalance their portfolio away from equities. So, the argument that the federal funds rate has no impact on the PE ratio of the stock market seems faulty. A rising short-term interest rate can most certainly decrease the PE ratio of the market by reducing the amount of equity instruments demanded by the investors.

2. Mortgage rates seem correlated with the short-term interest rate and quantitative easing.

The author argued that the short-term interest rate and quantitative easing have no impact on long-term mortgage rates. From this assumption, it can be implied that the short-term interest rate and QE have no impact on stock markets because the stock market is negatively correlated with long-term interest rates (think dividend discount model).

However, the assumption doesn't hold because there is evidence of correlation between the federal funds rate and long-term mortgage rates. The federal funds rate has been following a declining trend since late 1981. See the graph below:

Source: Board of Governors of Federal Reserve System

It's not strange that the decline in the federal funds rate was followed by a decline in average mortgage rates. Note that, not only the short-term mortgage rates are on a declining path since 1981, long-term rates, including 15-year mortgage rates and 30-year mortgage rates, also declined over the period.

Source: Freddie Mac

Overall, there seems to be a correlation between the short-term interest rate and the rate of mortgage-based securities as shown in figures above. This observation is inconsistent with the idea that the federal funds rate had no impact on long-term interest rates. The decline in long-term interest rates of mortgage-based securities can be clearly seen in the graphs above.

All in all, the rise of long-term interest rates in response to the increasing short-term interest rate can lead to a decline in the stock market.

3. Treasury rates aren't representative of all long-term interest rates

It was argued in the article that Treasury rates didn't fall due to QE as 5-year Treasury rates and 30-year Treasury rates increased during QE1, QE2, and QE3. When you look at the table presented by the author, 5-year Treasury rates actually declined from 1.34% in December 2008 to 1.29% October 2013.

Moreover, Federal Reserve didn't only purchase Treasury securities. Actually, the Fed primarily purchased mortgage-based securities and agency debt during the first QE. Only ~17% of Federal Reserve's $1.8 trillion QE purchases during QE1 were long-term Treasury securities; rest belonged to the purchase of agency debt and mortgage-based securities. You can see a timeline of QE here. However, the author is right about Treasuries to an extent. Treasury securities didn't post a decline in yields that is completely in line with the increase of QE.

On the other hand, yields of mortgage-based securities did fall in response to QE. That's why it can be argued that long-term interest rates did fall as a result of QE, just not for all types of securities. Just because the yield of Treasury securities didn't fall in response to QE, it can't be concluded that QE didn't impact long-term interest rates and the stock market. QE might have worked due to the increase in yields of other long-term fixed-income securities (case in point: decline in yields of mortgage-based securities).

4. Federal Reserve also reduced long-term interest rates by reducing the supply of specific securities through QE.

Let's talk about the interesting part now. The author argued that quantitative easing didn't impact long-term interest rates and, consequently, the stock market. If you see the effective federal funds rate graph, the effective interest rate is in close proximity to zero since late 2008. But what's interesting to note is that the average mortgage rate continues to fall despite a zero-bound short-term interest rate (See graphs above). From this observation, it can be wrongly construed that the federal funds rate had nothing to do with the decline in long-term interest rates. However, at the zero bound interest rate, Federal Reserve initiated quantitative easing that resulted in the increase of its balance sheet assets, including mortgage-based securities. See the chart below:

Source: Board of Governors of Federal Reserve System

The shortage of supply of the mortgage-based securities in the open market due to QE increased the prices, leading to lower yields on those securities. That's why the yield of mortgage-based securities continued to decline even after 2008. See the graphs above. In short, there is a clear connection between the expansion of mortgage-based securities on Federal Reserve's balance sheet and a decline in post-2008 mortgage rates.

To review, the decline of mortgage rates before 2008 collided with the decline in the federal funds rate. After 2008, the decline in mortgage rates seems correlated with QE. Before 2008, it was the short-term interest rate that was dictating the decline in long-term interest rates; after 2008, it was QE. Therefore, it can be inferred that both the short-term interest rate and QE had an impact on long-term interest rates, which in turn affected the stock market.

5. Lack of lending has nothing to do with stock market returns.

Regarding lending, this is where we agree with the author. QE didn't boost lending as lending is determined by the demand of loans, not the level of interest rates, at least according to Keynes school of thought. An interesting read on this topic can be found here. However, the lack of lending doesn't mean that QE had no impact on the stock market. The lack of lending is arguably the primary reason there was no inflationary gain in the economy (not financial markets) due to QE.

6. QE also increased deposits of institutional investors, boosting the equity market.

There is a dual effect of QE. Quantitative easing didn't only increase the reserves of banks involved in brokering QE purchases, it also increased (pdf) the deposits of financial institutions that sold securities to the Federal Reserve.

Due to the low interest rate environment caused by the Federal Reserve and its QE program, those financial institutions (primarily including government pension funds, retirement funds and hedge funds) turned to the equity market with the new found liquidity from QE. See a detailed report from PEW here (pdf). And, that's not all. Federal Reserve's raid on the open market created a shortage of certain fixed-income securities, leading to lower long-term interest rates as depicted in the graphs above. This reduction of yields, along with brand new institutional liquidity, resulted in a chain reaction of portfolio re-balancing. After all, investment managers were not going to sit and wait for fixed-income yields to recover; they rebalanced toward equities. All in all, QE boosted the stock market by providing institutional investors with an access to additional deposits while simultaneously creating a shortage of fixed-income securities in the open market.

7. QE is one of the reasons for growth inclination and risk tolerance of the stock market.

Yes, reasons for the high PE ratio of the stock market include growth stocks, risk tolerance, money looking for investments and sovereign funds as the author highlighted. But they are some of the intermediary reasons for the high PE ratio of the market. They are in no way the root cause of the high PE tolerance of the market.

Investment in growth stocks has certainly risen in the last decade or so, but this is also not without reason. Quantitative easing is one of the reasons why investors are able to let go of value in favor of growth. Same goes for the increase in tolerance of risk. Of course, risk tolerance of institutional investors is high as they have the option to swap their problematic fixed-debt with Federal Reserve (think QE). The reduction in volatility of the market is also partially because of investors' complacent behavior towards fundamentals amid QE. Moreover, increase in money supply is one of the direct consequences of QE as explained above.

All in all, although the author is right in arguing the inclination toward growth stocks, risk tolerance, and expansion of money are causing a high PE environment in the stock market, all these factors are partially enabled by the infusion of liquidity through quantitative easing.

Closing remarks

The impact of QE on the stock market is apparent as expansion of Federal Reserve's balance sheet coincides with declining long-term interest rates. Further, the short-term interest rate suppressed long-term interest rates before QE as evident from the pre-2008 decline of yields of mortgage-based securities.

Low long-term interest rates, on one hand, induced portfolio rebalancing (toward equities) from institutional investors. On the other, institutional investors channeled the new found liquidity from QE towards the equity market. In short, both the short-term interest rate and quantitative easing are potential contributors of the high PE ratio we see in the market today. A complacent behavior toward rising rates and Fed's shirking balance sheet can, therefore, prove dangerous for equity investors.

