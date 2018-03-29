Weekly Natural Gas Storage Report - 800 Bcf Deficit And Counting

While storage is unquestionably lower y-o-y, increase in production continues to be a headwind for prices.

The latest price increase has been fueled by bullish weather, and any reversion in the weather models should see prices retreat.

Natural gas storage by April 20 is expected to be 800 Bcf below last year's storage levels.

This was 5 Bcf lower than our estimate of -68 Bcf and 7 Bcf lower than the consensus average of -70 Bcf.

The EIA reported a -63 Bcf change in storage, bringing the total storage number to 1.383 Tcf. This compares to the -43 Bcf change last year and -46 Bcf change for the five-year average.

Source: EIA

Going into this storage report, a Reuters survey of traders and analysts pegged the average at -70 Bcf with a range of -50 Bcf to -81 Bcf. We expected -68 Bcf and were 2 Bcf below the consensus. We were off by 5 Bcf on this storage report.

Two days ago, we published a daily titled, "Natural Gas - Storage Keeps Moving Lower." Since then, weather models have continued trending colder, resulting in the natural gas storage deficit y-o-y to reach over 800 Bcf by April 20th.

You can see the colder than normal setup for the first 2 weeks of April in the chart below:

Natural gas prices have also responded to the bullish weather models by pushing May contracts above $2.75/MMBtu earlier in the day.

Our latest updated view is that with prices getting pushed higher on the back of bullish weather, we would lean towards the bearish side given the potential for a pullback if weather models stop trending bullish. Indeed in the latest outlook, April 11 is already starting to show signs of bearish weather to return in demand regions, and this would subsequently put additional headwinds on prices.

Lower 48 production has also remained steady at ~79 Bcf/d+, and any additional increases in supply would keep a lid on natural gas prices.

For now, our view is to wait for prices to move to extremes before taking a position. Storage, however, is unquestionably low for this time of the year.

