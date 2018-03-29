Spotify Sets The Tone For 2018

Overall, I believe guidance falls largely in line with recent trends, and should have supported bullish views on the stock.

Earlier this week and only a few days ahead of its anticipated IPO, online radio powerhouse Spotify (SPOT) released its outlook for 2018. This was an important report that should help potential investors calibrate their assumptions on the Swedish company's near-term operational and financial performance.

The box below summarizes the company's expectations for the full year. MAU (monthly active users) are projected to grow by about 29%, give or take five million listeners. The premium subscriber count is forecasted to increase at a slightly faster pace of 33% YOY, at the midpoint of the range. Total gross margins of 24% should land about three percentage points ahead of 2017's number, while projected operating losses of €243 million (excluding direct listing expenses that will likely not be part of pro forma results) start to point the company in the direction of the break even point a bit further out in the future.

My take on the guided results

Overall, Spotify's guidance fell largely in line with recent trends of strong double-digit growth in usage. I think the estimates will please growth investors who had already been leaning towards investing in the stock. The more robust premium subscriber growth expectations (43% in fiscal 1Q18, tapering down to 33% for the full year) suggest a combination of strong conversion and churn rates that are likely to continue their decline.

See graph below, reflecting the MAU outlook for 2018 and my own projections for ad-supported usage.

Regarding profitability, the favorable gross margins trend (23% in fiscal 1Q18 rising to 24% for the year) makes sense to me, considering (1) the gains of scale from full-year revenues that are projected to grow by 25% at the midpoint of the guidance range and (2) new licensing agreements with better terms that were signed in 2017 and that should continue to have a positive impact on the company's financials. Further down the P&L, shrinking operating losses (-9.4% margin in 2017 vs. -4.8% in 2018, excluding IPO charges) are a welcome development. A quick back-of-the-envelope calculation reveals that projected opex of nearly €1.5 billion should grow by less than 20% YOY (vs. gross profit growth of 44%), helping the company produce some operating leverage in 2018.

Parting thoughts

I think that Spotify's 2018 guidance, while unlikely to have caught most by surprise, should have given bulls further reason to believe in their investment thesis. On my end, I continue to see a few positive factors suggesting that owning this name may eventually make sense, pending the price of the stock's initial offering. While still not ready to commit to a "buy" or "sell" recommendation, I continue to have an overall favorable view of SPOT ahead of the IPO.

