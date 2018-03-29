Ensco 8504 May Not Start Its Work In Vietnam

This is another unfortunate development for an industry that is under pressure from lack of work and rig oversupply.

Fellow contributor Henrik Alex has recently sent me a link to a Reuters report about Repsol’s problems in Vietnam. PetroVietnam was forced to tell Repsol to suspend the “Red Emperor” projects due to pressure from China. What is interesting here is that this project was set to employ Ensco 8504.

The contract for Ensco 8504 was a headline contract of the company’s latest earnings report:

As per the abovementioned report, Ensco 8504 was contracted to Repsol in Vietnam for five wells with estimated duration of the contract April 2018 – October 2018. The contract contained one option for one drill well or eight top hole sections.

InfieldRigs data shows that the rig is currently warm stacked in Singapore. As I showed in my “supply fundamentals” series, there are many warm stacked floaters in the region, so this contract was an important win for Ensco (ESV):

Source: author’s work, InfieldRigs

The key question now is what rules for contract termination were outlined in Ensco 8504 contract. I’m not a lawyer, but what happened to Repsol in Vietnam looks like force majeure. Whether Repsol can terminate the contract at no or little cost or it will have to pay a sizeable termination fee to Ensco is unclear at this point.

Anyway, this development is negative for Ensco and the industry as a whole. The “Red Emperor” was a promising exploration location which could have provided Ensco with follow-on work after the current contract:

Source: Repsol

So, what is the effect on Ensco’s stock? While the news is clearly negative, I doubt that it can play as a material downside catalyst for Ensco shares. The reason for this is that the company trades at low levels and its trading is guided by market’s skepticism towards offshore drillers as an industry, which is magnified by the company’s last year purchase of Atwood Oceanics.

With Brent oil near the important $70 mark, one could certainly expect additional volatility in Ensco shares. However, it looks like an even more important factor is the upcoming earnings season. I’d argue that the earnings themselves don’t matter that much, but the commentary that drillers’ management teams provide will be very important for the price action in the offshore drilling stocks.

Commentary from big oil companies is also a major factor. Besides the oversupply of rigs, the problem with the market is the lack of jobs. Jobs depend on oil companies’ will, so their capital spending decisions directly influence drillers’ fates. So far, jobs have been scarce everywhere except the North Sea.

This particular situation with Repsol and Ensco 8504 has nothing to do with industry fundamentals. China wants a bigger part of offshore oil and is obviously stronger than Vietnam, so it is able to stop the project. However, this development comes at an unfortunate time both for the industry and for Ensco. At this point, Ensco shares need a change in market's mood towards drillers to upside from current levels.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ESV.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.