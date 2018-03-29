Centerpoint Energy: Great Yield, But With More Risk Than Some Might Like

Centerpoint Energy (CNP) is the 4th largest gas utility by market capitalization. Despite their size, they are the 13th cheapest out of 19 other gas utilities on a current PE basis (currently 17.22), 12th cheapest on a forward PE basis (currently 16.37), while having the 5th best dividend (which is currently yielding 4.12%). They have increased their dividend for the last 12 years.
Gas utilities have fared poorly over the last 12 months:
The sector's overall return was positive until the February sell-off; now it's modestly negative.
Centerpoint's chart is near a 52-week low:
Prices are right below the 200-day EMA after moving lower starting in early December. However, momentum is rising.
The company is organized into two segments: power distribution and natural gas sales. The following organizational chart shows the company's organization:
Electric Transmission and distribution accounts for 31% of their revenue. This division distributes electricity to the greater Houston area, which has about 2.4 million customers.
Natural gas distribution, which accounts for 27% of their revenue and distributes gas in the following areas:
Finally, their energy services division "offers competitive variable and fixed-priced physical natural gas supplies primarily to commercial and industrial customers and electric and natural gas utilities." It accounts for 41% of the companies revenue and has a national footprint:
Let's take a look at the relevant information from their income statement, balance sheet, and cash flow statement (data from Morningstar.com; author's calculation):
There's a great deal of variability in their revenue growth numbers. Top-line growth increased nearly 28% in the latest year but dropped almost 20% in 2015. Their gross and net margins are also just as variable. The reason for this is natural gas prices:
Natural gas dropped sharply between 2014 and 2016. It rose during 2016 and was stable in 2017. Just under 70% of Centerpoint's gross revenue is natural gas dependent, which explains the variability in the company's earnings.
Other numbers relevant to dividend investors are good. The company's EBITDA/gross revenue numbers have been consistent, save for their dip in 2015. This gives them a healthy interest coverage ratio. And Centerpoint has been shedding debt, retiring over $1.6 billion over the last five years.
Dividend investors are by definition a conservative group. While Centerpoint's yield is sure to attract attention, the large swings in important income statement items could be unattractive. However, the chart is technically a buy. If you can live with higher variability in financial results, this is an issue to consider. But if you want your utilities numbers to be a bit more conservative, this isn't the stock for you.
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.