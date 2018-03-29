Roxgold's (ROGFF) CEO John Dorward on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Roxgold Inc. (OTC:ROGFF) Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call March 29, 2018 11:00 AM ET

Please note that certain statements made on today's call may contain forward-looking information subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. For more information, we refer you to our detailed cautionary note within last night's press release. Please note that all amounts are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted.

With us today, we have John Dorward, President and CEO; Natacha Garoute, Chief Financial Officer; Paul Criddle, Chief Operating Officer; and Yan Bourassa, Vice President, Geology; and Eric Pick, Vice President, Corporate Development, all of whom will be available for questions following the call.

With us today, we have John Dorward, President and CEO; Natacha Garoute, Chief Financial Officer; Paul Criddle, Chief Operating Officer; and Yan Bourassa, Vice President, Geology; and Eric Pick, Vice President, Corporate Development, all of whom will be available for questions following the call.

John Dorward

Good morning and thank you for joining us today. I’m going to start by taking you through some of the highlights of both the fourth quarter and the full-year in which we saw Yaramoko continue to build on the strong momentum we saw throughout 2017.

We had an excellent finish to the year now fourth quarter with a record mined of 108,094 tonnes, which led to a record quarterly mill throughput of 70,815 tonnes. Quarter saw 35,016 ounces of gold production at a cash operating cost of $417 per ounce and an all-in sustaining cost of $609 per ounce, generating cash flow from mining operations of $23 million, or cash flow per share of US$0.06, or C$0.07.

2017 was our first full-year of operations and we are very pleased to report Yaramoko significantly outperformed on several fronts. Production for the year totaled 126,990 ounces, exceeding the upper limit of our increased guidance range of 115,000 to 125,000 ounces.

The cash operating cost of $438 per ounce produced beat our guidance and we saw a total cash cost of $491 per ounce, once the royalty payable to the Burkina Faso government was included. All-in sustaining cost was $740 per ounce sold, coming in at the very bottom of their guidance range, which also included additional investment to advance the underground development. As a result, the company generated cash flow from mining operations totaling approximately $84 million of cash flow per share of US$0.23, or C$0.28.

Turning now to our safety performance, I’m particularly proud of the team for continuing Roxgold exceptional safety record. With the mine now achieving a steady state of operations, our safety program has also evolved from a strong reporting culture of identifying and mitigating risks and hazards to implementing health and safety training programs for all employees.

To date, the team has achieved a significant milestone with over 4 million hours without a lost time injury and now LTIs recorded since the beginning of operations. As mentioned in the highlights, our 2017 production was particularly strong exceeding our revised guidance of 115,000 to 125,000 ounces, which was an increase from our initial guidance of 105,000 ounces to 115,000 ounces in the third quarter of 2017.

On the cost side, we beat our cash operating cost guidance at $438 per ounce produced and all-in sustaining cost was $740 at the bottom end of guidance. At the same time, we have invested in the underground development, where we have approximately 18 months of development ahead of us, which provides flexibility in mine operations to significantly derisk the operation.

In addition, as recently reported, strong production from the mine has build a high grade stockpile equivalent to approximately three months of production. An underground drill rig recently arrived on site, which will be utilized – which will utilize the first underground drilling platform at the 55 Zone located on the 5049 level, or approximately 260 meters below surface. This will provide the first underground drilling platform for reserved definition drilling, as well as starting to infill the deeper inferred resources.

As mentioned, the fourth quarter saw record times mined at 108,000 tonnes, which was mainly a result of an increase in stoping production tonnes compared to development tonnes. Stoping tonnes increased from 55% of mine material in October 2017 to 80% at the end of the year.

Over the course of the year, the company’s grade control model under-predicted gold grades leading to the outperformance of the gold production against budgeted levels. While tonnes mine generally reconciled well over the course of the year, reconciliation against the resource model for gold grades of the 55 Zone showed an overprediction of approximately 11% over the course of 2017.

This can be contrasted by an under-prediction of actual grades in 2016 of approximately 2%, resulting in the resource model overpredicting grades by approximately 9% project to date to the end of 2017. Some variability in observed grades is to be expected for, of course, high grade deposit such as the 55 Zone. And so far indications for 2018 are the reconcile grades within approximately 3% of the predicted grade of the resource model.

The area of underperformance in 2017 was essentially represented by development or source between the 5151 and 5049 levels. Stoping ore generally performed in line with expectations. We are planning a drill campaign targeting the eastern and western extents of the 55 Zone between the 5151 and 5049 levels to better define the geological boundary of the deposit in this area.

Processing plants saw a record 70,815 tonnes processed during the quarter. Head grade increased in the fourth quarter, as expected, to 17.6 grams per tonne and was 15.3 grams per tonne for the full-year. Mill operating time was 97.6% for the quarter and 96.2% for the full-year.

In this slide, we see the old process throughout the year see that the ore has steadily increased quarter-over-quarter as a result of ongoing optimization of the plants. The processing facility continued to report excellent gold recoveries at 99.1% in the fourth quarter and 98.9% for the full-year.

With achieving cash operating costs of $438 per ounce produced, this performance is resulted in an EBITDA of $67 million, or a 43% EBITDA margin and strong cash flow from mining operations, which for the fourth quarter was $22 million and $84 million for the full-year.

Cash flow from mining operations per share was US$0.06, or C$0.07 for the quarter and US$0.23, or C$0.28 for the full-year, representing across the cash flow of some 3.8 times.

Adjusted earnings for 2017 were US$0.08, or C$0.10 per share. Our cash position was strong at $63 million at the end of 2017. The company started to pay down it’s long-term debt, as well as investing approximately $26 million in underground development, which significantly reduces operational risk and provides flexibility in the mine plan. $13 million was also invested in the Bagassi South Project in line with the company’s growth objectives.

While VAT receivables increased by $19.7 million for the year, I’m pleased to report that the company received a refund of $4.3 million from the government of the Burkina Faso in December. Our balance sheet continues to strengthen.

During the year, net working capital increased by approximately $14 million, representing a 32% improvement compared to 2016 and we became net cash positive in the third quarter. The company’s debt position was reduced considerably over the year by approximately 37%, or $28 million from $75 million at the start of 2017 to $47 million at the end of 2017. Long-term debt-to-equity improved from 48% in 2016 to 27% at the end of last year, and last year’s results led to return of equity of 24% for the company.

Turning now to Bagassi South, our second high-grade underground mine, where we’re on track to receive first ore in the fourth quarter of this year. Permitting for the project was received in early January and land compensation activities have been completed. The development and construction of the project began and are progressing according to plan, including the box cut construction for the underground portal, which is currently at the first bench level. The haulage road is currently under construction and is expected to be completed within the next six weeks.

In tandem with the Bagassi South expansion, the process plant expansion is also underway on schedule and on budget. Procurement of all equipment packages has been completed and civil construction in the plant has commenced. The secondary crusher is currently being manufactured and is expected to be delivered to site in October.

Looking ahead in Q3 and Q4, the processing plant times are expected to occur largely within plant maintenance stoppages. Exploration in 2017 at Yaramoko is focused on drilling at the 55 Zone, with the second phase of big drilling and along the QV1 and QV Prime structures at Bagassi South to converting third resources to indicated ahead of the 2017 feasibility study.

A total of 65,000 meters was drilled at Yaramoko in 2017, with the bulk of the meters focused on known anomalies. Drilling in 2018, we’ll see a shift in focus with the majority of the planned 64,000 meter program tiding regional anomalies such as the Boni Shear structure, Haho, Kaho and Houko.

This image on Slide 19, shows a large IP compilation that was conducted in 2017 following the completion of two IP surveys to assist with regional targeting. Drilling for the first quarter has been focused on the Southern portion of the Boni Shear structure targeting IP anomalies and on the Haho anomaly targeting previously anticipated deep auger anomalies. In looking ahead to 2018, we have guided the production to be between the range of 110,000 to 120,000 ounces, with a cash operating cost between the range of $450 to $500 per ounce produced, and an all-in sustaining cost between the range of $780 to $830 per ounce sold.

Grades from the mine are expected to be in line with those seen in 2017 with an average of 13.7 grams per tonne of gold expected across the year. This year started off ahead of their expectations. Following on the strong fourth quarter results, January achieved a record amount of 24,363 tonnes processed at an average rate of 785 tonnes per day. In addition, Run-of-Mine stocks totaling approximately 40,000 tonnes, or about two months’ throughput at almost 15 grams per tonne of gold have been built up by the end of January 2018.

In summary, Roxgold continues to go from strength-to-strength, demonstrated by robust operating results and expansion plans in place that had accretive non-dilutive value. In 2018, we are focused on continuing strong cash flow generation of the 55 Zone, adding ounces to the production profile for the completion of the Bagassi South expansion taking our annual production to the 150,000 to 160,000 ounces next year, expanding the process plan to increase throughput by nearly 50% pursuing organic growth through our extensive regional exploration program and strengthening our balance sheet by growing net cash and continuing to pay down debt.

Thank you for your time this morning. And we would now like to welcome any questions.

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Michael – sorry, from Tyron Breytenbach from Cormark Securities. Your line is open.

Tyron Breytenbach

Thank you. Hi, guys. Congrats on a great year. A lot of cash coming out this mine, which is obviously nice to see. But just digging into the unit costs, so you’re pulling up more tonnes of the resource model predicted overall, you’re getting more gold. But has that all affected the unit mining cost? And I know you commented on reagents use and processing costs. But as far as mining cost go, can we kind of flat line that going forward? Do you think we’ve reached a point of stability there?

John Dorward

I think, Tyron, I think, what we’re seeing is slightly more productivity out of the mine, which helps us on the fixed cost side of the equation. So we have a unit, essentially the mining contractors put into two components being fixed cost, which is largely comprised of [expatriates Liva] [ph] and effectively the equipment charge, the amortization of the value of the equipment over the loss of the contract. And then there’s a variable component, which is essentially scheduled right side of more tonnes, the more meters, the more you pay and the less tonnes, the less meters, the less you pay. So – and then there’s some margin modifies on top of that for safety and so dilution, et cetera.

So essentially, we – with more tonnes and more meters being developed, we do see a benefit on the fixed cost, because we are spreading that fixed cost component across the – across more tonnes in meter. So the that expatriate Liva and that equipment is by definition more efficient than what was initially sort of, I guess, sort of envisioned. It is and then we pay full tradeoffs on the variable cost.

So I think, that’s a longwinded way of saying that we do expect to see some of our cost going forward. In addition, there’s a structural improvement in the cost profile embedded in the mine planning so far as stoping tonnes continue to increase as a proportion of overall new phase and the stoping tonnes are considerably lower in cost than those development made us all those development tonnes.

So I think, in terms of moving forward, I would like to continue to see an improvement in mining costs. We are constantly in discussions with our friendly mining contractor to ensure that we’re getting an optimum mix of any benefits, et cetera. So, I think, this is probably, I think, hopefully a bit of a good news story to come on mining cost as we go forward. But I think, in the coming quarters, we’ll have a little bit more visibility on that what we’ll be able to achieve.

Tyron Breytenbach

Okay. And on that same note, obviously, you’re a way ahead of schedule in terms of stope preparation that’s giving you a lot of flexibility, which is unusual and narrowing underground mine. But can you maybe just comment on the surface stockpile? How the stopes are set up now? Whether you’re going to continue to be ahead of schedule and hold on to that breathing room, or whether we’re going to start to see that compress a little bit in the next quarter?

John Dorward

No, I think you’ll see that the mine continue to benefit from being strongly set up on that development. I mean, really ever since we started development back in 2015, we have seen divisively high development grade. So the decline – the waste developments are a long way ahead of where we.

We have sep up with largely with six to nine stopes open to us at anyone time, which again is a little bit more than what we had envisioned in the original feasibility study, et cetera. So we’ve got some flexibility – we do have some flexibility in the mine. We haven’t really encountered any challenges. I mean, some of the historic mining even around the additional zones, where we I think we had a fairly conservative approach to what would be out to recover there has gone well for us.

So it had a few wins there, and that been some of the really not part of the mine in terms of growth. So, I think, if there were a challenge then we’re well set up to respond to it, and I think we’ve been able to see that with the strength of the mining operations, I mean, just looking at the daily reports over the last few months. We’ve had some days, where the – being considerable amount of tonnes pulled up the ramp. And really not too many days where you sort of pick the phone and want to ring the guys on so to find out what happened, I mean, it’s generally been a very good news story.

So I don’t see that that’s slowing down. I think, we’ve got it in a nice position, where the mine is starting to flex its muscles a little bit, putting the – putting our mill operators under a little bit of pressure, which is good for everyone, have a little bit of competitive juices flowing. And I think we – I think, we continue to be pretty confident about what the next few quarters – really the rest of the year looks like in terms of both tonnes out of the mine and tonnes through the mill.

Tyron Breytenbach

Okay, great. I really appreciate that color. That’s it for me.

John Dorward

Thanks, Tyron.

Our next question comes from the line of Michael Gray from Macquarie. Your line is open.

Michael Gray

Hey, good morning, John, Natacha, Paul, Yan, Eric and Kelley. First question is on project to date reconciliation, you said it was a 9% net on the gold grade down. And what is it on total ounces?

John Dorward

I bet the same. I think that tonnes are…

Michael Gray

Well, the same.

John Dorward

…tonnes were effectively in line.

Michael Gray

Okay.

John Dorward

That’s really been that grade. And that grade largely isolated to that area between 5051 and 5049 that we mentioned in the development. And it was a little bit – I mean, Yaramoko has been a pretty reliable operation so to date. So…

Michael Gray

Yes.

John Dorward

…that happened, we sort of know [indiscernible] we need to find out a little bit more about what’s going on down there. But I think it’s – our belief is it’s isolated in that area. You have a little bit less flexibility, obviously, in development than you do in stoping. You’ve got to have the openings of the set size. So you have, you sort of a little bit hamstrung in how you react to a change in the situation. But overall, I think, it’s going – still going pretty well.

Michael Gray

Is it particularly as course or gold portion of the 55 Zone? Can you say that, or is it something you need to investigate with the drilling program?

John Dorward

No, I think – I don’t think so. I think it’s something that we want to do with the drilling program. And look, I mean, what it’s done is essentially come in line with what we’re planning to do anyway, which was take the drilling down to a tighter spacing. And that’s – big portion of that is really having that first underground drilling platform open.

Michael Gray

Yes.

John Dorward

We haven’t seen a change in the mineralogy or anything like that. It was just – it’s just that so that isolated portion that we want to learn a little bit more about.

Michael Gray

So, John, what is tighter drill spacing going to be? And also, you mentioned that you better want – you want to better define the geological boundaries. Is that, because you’ve noticed some stuff faulting or jogs in the contact, or what’s the reasoning on the boundaries?

John Dorward

That’s really on the boundaries that’s logically drill spacing. So for that sort of that sort of infill drilling, you want to take it down to sort of 15 to 25 meters, which is what we’ve been mining sort of to date.

Michael Gray

Yes.

John Dorward

The upper portions of the mine.

Michael Gray

Yes.

John Dorward

But then when you sort of look at some of those extensions on the East and the West have less drill density than the sort of the central coal. So that’s what we – that’s what we’re trying to sort of just get a bit more data on this on that particular area.

Michael Gray

Okay. So presumably, once you model it then you’ll adjust capping factors accordingly and have just better constraints on it?

John Dorward

Certainly.

Michael Gray

Okay. I got a question, I guess for Yan, just drill results, timing and how the program is going originally?

Yan Bourassa

The program is going really well. We’re still busy drilling at Boni Shear and Haho right now. The results just coming in at this point. We’re going to need to go back. We’re drilling at 200 meter spacing fences right now. So no planning, no [Technical Difficulty] But results coming in now and we’ll release them when we’re ready when we’ve compiled everything.

Michael Gray

Okay. Thanks very much. I appreciate it

Our next question comes from the line of Matthew MacPhail from Canaccord Genuity. Your line is open.

Matthew MacPhail

Hi, guys. Just congrats on another really strong quarter, super impressive. Some of my questions have already been answered. But I guess, I’ll just follow-up with a question on the kind of drilling Yaramoko. So you’ve mentioned that the drilling focus is now shifted to regional exploration, which I think, everyone is excited about, but you are still going to be drilling a bit at the main 55 Zone a mix of I’m guessing the infill and testing of that problematic area. But is there any sort of drilling committed to further drilling at depth, or any sort of step out or a long strike or anything like that in 2018?

John Dorward

Absolutely. So we sort of, I guess, we’ve got fairly broad plans for drilling. As you say, the focus this year has turned in terms of the balance of drilling. It’s quite a lot more focused on new areas, which is a bit of a change from the last few years as we’ve sort of drilled mainly on the known deposits.

However, that’s not to say that we’re not giving a little bit of love and attention to 55 Zone in Bagassi South as well. So we actually have a rig on Bagassi South and that’s looking at drilling – the – extending the QV1 zone. And I think, there’s definite opportunities for us to expand that resource. And as we’re now digging the box cut and putting the portal in, we’re sort of tend to make sure that we squeeze the lemon pretty hard down at Bagassi South.

So I think, there’s quite a bit of work to be done. And I think from what we’re saying, we’ll probably keep – we’ll keep drilling there, and we’re still very excited about what we see at Bagassi South. The new underground rig just arrived on site at – for the 55 Zone.

So the platform is in place. So that drill has been set up now. And then also we are going to drill some areas, and we are drilling into some areas of historically limited drilling and some of it’s really got no drilling on the extend. So we are kind of – we think there’s definite upside there with the drill bit for us hopefully going forward. And then not so much at the moment, we haven’t set up to do any super deep drilling from surface.

So I mean, I think, and people – one has different views, I think, the results that we had last year at depth were stemming in terms of some of those holes. You might – you could be forgiven for not saying that that view was shared. But I’m an optimist by nature and I’ll – I don’t – doesn’t worry me if they wouldn’t share my view, yes. But holes like 426, where we intersected 23 meters of mineralization of over 20 grams [Technical Difficulty] it’s about 1,100 meters below surface and getting towards over 800 meters below where we’re currently mining.

So it’s certainly one for the future. I think, it shows certainly to us that’s that this has got a – systems got big bruits and potentially gets wider at depth. So that’s very exciting. I think, banging more holes into it from surface when they’re pretty hard to get strike, I know, Yan, starts to sweat bullets, trying to keep the drills on target. We have to really move probably to directional drilling and a significant step up in cost. And look, I mean, this is material that probably gets mined in 10 years time.

So we think that the best thing to do there is to continue pushing the ramp down. We will be another 100, 150 meters lower at the end of this year for another drill rig and put that another drill platform. So I think, it’s going to give up its secrets a little slower. I mean, if people, if we got a really strong results from really stronger drill holes, which is the world that offers are living in, then we might be motivated to do it.

But at the moment, it’s not – we just don’t think on a capital allocation basis. It’s a good use of funds to go and bang 1,500 meter holes down. When we think we already know the answer and demonstrating the answer probably doesn’t change much anyway. So I could be wrong on that, but that sort of the way. I don’t have to be – I’m trying to learn my way through the new reality we live in.

Matthew MacPhail

Yes, that’s fair. So I guess, maybe slightly longer-term, you could see yourself get the ramp a bit lower and you drift out maybe a bit deeper into the hanging wall or something do across shifts and – but that’s maybe a longer-term goal to get some nice view of the ore body and what it really looks like?

John Dorward

Absolutely. I mean, I think that that’s exactly the plan for the 55 Zone as we understand it today. One thing that we haven’t talked about a lot, but certainly, on the – it’s only out to do list is drilling from that underground platform to test the foot wall zone, because all of the holes substantially have been drilled from the hanging wall to pierce the main zone that they don’t go very far.

What we’re looking at Yan and his team are currently planning to do is, when we turn the drill around and drill into the foot wall area and bang some decent holes in and just say if there’s not another 50 – a Zone 56 and a Zone 54 next door. And I think, that’s a completely open horizon for us.

I mean, if you look at – if you get on the website and look at the drill prices, those holes will pull up pretty short, I mean, for – there’s a reason for it, because you want to hit the ore body and delineate it and work what you’re doing, but that foot wall area is completely open and virgin territory. So that’s – I’ll be paying attention. I’ll be checking my e-mails when we start that program.

Matthew MacPhail

Great. All right. That’s a great color. I appreciate it. That’s everything for me.

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from the line of Gabriel Gonzalez from Echelon Partners. Your line is open.

Gabriel Gonzalez

Yes. So and congratulations to the whole team on the results. Most of my questions have been asked and answered. But just one last question. Could you detail when you expect the 5151 and 5049 levels to be mined? Thank you.

Yan Bourassa

2020.

John Dorward

Yes. So we’re looking in the schedule those areas coming in the sort of in stoping in 2020, 2021.

Gabriel Gonzalez

In 2020, 2021. Okay, perfect. Thank you very much.

John Dorward

All right.

Our next question comes from the line of Dan Rollins from RBC Capital Markets. Your line is open.

Dan Rollins

Yes, thanks very much. So two questions for me, John, based on the information you provided, it sounds like you may be either positioned to get enough infill drilling to start to be able to replace reserves at the end of this year. But is it safe to say, most of that reserve conversion will start to come in 2019?

John Dorward

Yes, I think so. Look, I think, there’s a little bit to be done this year. I definitely would be expecting to see that we do get some of that conversion. And we are drilling in areas that sort of – there’s a quite a good chunk of the drilling that we’re planning to do now that seem areas that are currently outside of the reserve and outside of the mine plan.

So that’s a bit of potential upside there. But it’s – yes, in terms of really getting into the inferred portion and converting that to indicated or measured and putting into reserves, it is a – it’s really the next drilling platform that gets this down low enough to meaningfully sort of target that area. So that sort of, I guess, towards the end of next year is way down low enough for that, but that’s you spot on with that.

Dan Rollins

Okay, perfect.

John Dorward

I mean, there is – I haven’t given enough hope on certainly, staying positive for this year, too. I think, there are some opportunities for us down there as well.

Dan Rollins

Yes, because with Bagassi coming in, it would be nice to start to show the expansion of the reserve life just for the optics for investors given that…?

John Dorward

[You would name it]. [ph]

Dan Rollins

Just on sort of longer-term now, 55, it’s really embedded down and performing extremely well. Bagassi will be up and running. Yan is taking advantage of the excess cash now to start drilling the regional. Where do you – what’s – what is the medium-term strategy start to come in here? Obviously, single asset risk in Burkina, trading liquidity is not great. Those are all sort of negatives right now in the current marketplace, hopefully, those will change. But where do you see this company evolving over the next three to five years once sort of Bagassi is up and running?

John Dorward

Yes, I mean, that’s a little bit – it’s a great question, one that we expect – we’re spending quite a lot of time. And I think, when I look at our sources of competitive advantage and where we have edge to be able to grow the business, it’s certainly around our sort of resource growth and project development skills. And I think, probably, I would argue that we’ve demonstrated those with the Yaramokoa and 55 and Bagassi South coming in, I think, is more gravy for that. And let’s say to some pretty nicely at 150,000, 160,000 ounces a year.

We are seeing really good productivity out of the 55 Zone. We’re starting to look at some work to see if that’s going to be pervasive, and have we just really being conservative in our views and that’s kind of stick. So make sure, we squeeze the lemon at 55 and ultimately, Bagassi South, and as you say, prosecute the original exploration program.

I do think that a lot as a single asset, single jurisdiction company is not as much fun as it used to be. And so – and I’ll let others opine and have their view on why that is. I think, looking back in time, we have sort of executed on the plan we set out to do, which was to build a gem of a gold mine that was reliable, that was highly accretive with a valuable investment and high margins and all those things, and I think we’ve picked the bottleneck.

When I look at sort of valuations, et cetera, we’re still sort of meet to the bottom of the pack on some of those outlooks. So I think for us – our plan, we look at the controllables on what we have influence on net debt, our quarterly and annual production. And I think, what we’ve demonstrated now is and you can say by various metrics that the quarterly production has improved. And I think, we’ll show a series of very good quarters this year.

I think, hopefully, we surprised people on the upside there. So I think, there’s a dividend to be one spot edge. But evidence would suggest that that’s not enough to hang our hats on. So we do need to look for external growth opportunities. Now the way we characterize that is the acoustic advantage score of early stage developer that we could take on.

Ultimately, we would like to use our valuation leverage to do that, but that’s probably not available to us at the moment unfortunately, for whatever reason. And then put our capital into accretive investment and let our team lose on derisking and adding value to the project. Now that would be acoustic now, where I’m looking, where I’m talking to people, we have things that we’re looking at we’re working on.

And then the other alternative is that, we become the cherry on top of someone else’s off spring Sunday and increase their production profile, lower their cost profile. I mean, you will not and I would challenge anyone, I’m happy to say this. You’ll not find a better single asset mine than Yaramoko.

Now when I look at the share price trading day-to-day, a lot of that we clearly don’t share that view. But anyone who’s been around this business for a long enough time just would have to admit that this is clearly the superior gold mine in the world. Anyway the way we’re going to continue to demonstrate that people and people will come around to our way of thinking I have to think.

So I think for that, I mean, it’s a very longwinded answer to your question. I apologize for that – is that we are actively looking for things to grow and diversify and sort of use our capital full. And we’re also open to discussions about how we can build a bit of mousetrap is something bigger.

So we’ve got a very open mind. We’re looking for the best outcome for our investors. We would like to be able to deploy our team and growing cash flow into a very – an accretive opportunity and we continue to keep working on that. But if someone wants to become in add this to the trophy collection, we’re happy to talk as well.

So, not as many specifics as you might be hoping. But I certainly, very [indiscernible] to that issue that we [indiscernible] is a single assay company with limited liquidity, et cetera, is not way we want to be. We do want to grow up and enjoying the bigger leagues, but how we get there, we have some – we have an open mind.

Dan Rollins

That’s very, very helpful. And again, congrats on the good success, and I’d say it’s a pretty right chair you’re sitting on right now.

John Dorward

Thanks, Dan.

Our next question comes from the line of David Medilek from Macquarie. Your line is open. David Medilek, your line is open.

John Dorward

He has just rushed out to put his bid on.

David Medilek

Can you hear me?

John Dorward

Yes, David.

David Medilek

Okay. Yes, thank you. Good morning and thanks for taking my questions. I have two questions. First one is, at the 55 Zone year-to-date, what – which levels have provided the ore tonnage thus far just to kind of understand the profile?

John Dorward

52.

Yan Bourassa

Yes, it’s spread across the whole.

John Dorward

Yes, it looked at it, it’s spread a little bit around. Obviously, the development tonnes are coming from the lower areas. We do mine effectively. I’m just looking for a level plane. But the majority of tonnes from stoping have come from 5270 to 5151.

Yan Bourassa

Still we may space through those over that time.

John Dorward

Yes, that’s right. So it sort of spaced around that sort of 120 or may there’s a vertical extent. So we do sort of – we do move around within the mine. But that’s largely, because we have that extent – that development in front of us.

David Medilek

Yes. And for all of 2018 is a plan kind of to be spread around as well. And just to understand those levels that are planned to be mined this year, have they reconciled quite well based on the past development in stoping activities?

John Dorward

Yes, yes. So we continue to work really in and around that area that sort of 5270 down to 5151. And what we see is that stoping tonnes typically a reconciled well and stoping grade is a reconciled well. So, I think, I mean, the other thing to note is that, the grade control model, which we use for our budgeting and our forecasting typically under- predicts gold. And that’s also I want to do, at least, to sort of reconcile the reconcile written all the reconciliation, I think. So, yes, so in terms of the short-term, we’re very confident on the grade there, which I think gives us a little bit of time to not have that sort of that 5151, 5049 area that we’ve talked about.

David Medilek

Right, right. And just a follow-up on that. In terms of the grade control, obviously, you talked about drilling. Is there any thought about using a jack like miner to do some vertical development to use that as a bit of an exploration tool to get a bit more resolution?

Yan Bourassa

Because of the, let’s say, the course nature of it, I’m not sure, if we get the value-add of the information.

David Medilek

Okay. Okay, great. Thank you very much for answering my questions.

John Dorward

All right.

Operator

John Dorward

Thank you. I’d like to thank, everybody, for joining the call today. any – if anyone has any follow-up questions, that can be addressed through myself or Kelley Stamm. And we’re looking forward to speaking to you again, when we report our first quarter results later in the year. So thank you very much and have a nice – have a good Easter.

This concludes today's conference call.

