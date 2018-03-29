Cloud Peak Energy: Another Play Where Recent Stock Price Action Is Unwarranted

The stock is dragged down along with many other basic materials names, creating a potential opportunity for a rebound play.

I’ve recently been searching for stocks who continue to slide despite stable or improving fundamentals. The idea is that when we finally see sector rotation from high-flying tech names, the money taken from these names will be ultimately parked in value stocks, the cheap equities with solid (or at least normal) fundamentals. This week, I’ve already written about several ones in this list – Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) and AK Steel (AKS). Today, another stock caught my eye – Cloud Peak Energy (CLD).

Cloud Peak Energy’s shares have been hit heavily following the Q4 report which contained weak guidance. Following the report, the earnings estimates for the company have been revised to the downside, but have remained stable ever after:

Source: Yahoo Finance

There’s little surprise that Cloud Peak Energy’s earnings estimate did not deteriorate further. As per EIA, the Powder River Basin prices have improved since my post-earnings article on the company was published. Here’s how prices looked back in February:

Source: screenshot from my previous article on Cloud Peak Energy

And here’s how they look now:

Source: EIA

An increase in Powder River Basin prices from $12.25 per ton to $12.40 per ton is nothing to brag about, but it’s still an increase. Meanwhile, the company’s shares have seen additional pressure and are now trading close to August 2017 lows:

If we look at natural gas prices, which are important for the pricing of thermal coal, they have arguably found a bottom:

Sure, Cloud Peak Energy has its problems. The company’s $405 million debt is significant, especially in the light of rather low coal prices. Cloud Peak’s costs jumped from $8.96 per ton in Q4 2016 to $10.08 per ton in Q4 2017. Out of the estimated shipment range of 52 million – 56 million tons, 45 million are committed with fixed prices at an average of $12.30 per ton. However, prices have already gone above this level, so if Cloud Peak will be selling its coal at spot prices it would actually improve its performance.

In my opinion, the negatives have already been reflected in Cloud Peak’s share price performance. The recent leg down has more to do with the market’s recent distrust towards basic materials names. I believe that this creates a potential for a rebound trade in Cloud Peak Energy.

However, there’s no need to hurry in catching a falling knife and the stock will need to first stabilize near the $2.80 - $2.90 support level. On the fundamental front, the upcoming first-quarter report will be very important. The market may doubt the company’s ability to sell coal above the committed tonnage. I think that the recent increase in Powder River Basin coal prices suggests stronger demand, so Cloud Peak may have better news on this front when it reports Q1 results.

As opposed to the abovementioned Cleveland-Cliffs and AK Steel plays, Cloud Peak Energy is more speculative as its current results are in the red zone and will stay there for some time. However, the discrepancy between the recent stock price action and the changes on the fundamental front make the stock an interesting candidate for a rebound play.

If you like my work, don't forget to click on the big orange "Follow" button at the top of the screen and hit the "Like" button at the bottom of this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CLF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.