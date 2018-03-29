Cryptocurrencies - What's There To Like?

Through its links, this piece also intends to compliment those who, in various ways, have attempted to warn-off investors from cryptocurrencies.

Although no solid rationale has been offered yet on why they make sense, the number of cryptocurrencies in circulation continues to grow.

The proliferation of cryptocurrencies is breathtaking. It’s impossible to keep up, but articles report that there are now over 1,100 registered cryptocurrencies. For the time being, the SEC is hunkered down or we might have seen a progression in the formation of cryptocurrency ETF’s not unlike that in other securities.

For those like me who came up short in Latin, “sic” refers to a word written in brackets after a word that has been copied showing that it is known to have been used incorrectly. The expression is a cousin of “oxymoron” as with, for example, “sanitary sewer”, “living dead”, “awful good”, “clearly misunderstood”, “crash landing”, and now, “cryptocurrency investing”.

It is rare that a class of investments comes along with the hollowness of cryptocurrencies. Nevertheless, the mere questioning of this elicits all sorts of insults from the defenders out there. My favorite is, “You don’t understand; you’re too old.” As I say to my kids, “I may be old, but I’m not dead.” And so, I have accepted the challenge and decided to expose five myths surrounding the subject and why I consider cryptocurrency investing [sic] an oxymoron.

Those hoping that I will call out specific cryptocurrencies in this article will be disappointed; the intent here is to explore a class of investments. Might there be some cryptocurrencies that make sense? Perhaps; I would love to know what makes them special. For now, however, I will generalize having peppered this article with many links / cross-references debunking various aspects of the phenomenon.

Myth #1, Intrinsic Value

First and foremost, no one I’m aware of has ever been able to explain the intrinsic value of cryptocurrency. They are unlike even early-stage biotech companies. Take CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP), for example, where an investor can own the demonstrable promise of genetic engineering coupled with collaboration revenues from internationally-ranked pharmaceutical companies who also “believe”.

When one owns shares in a FAANG, how about Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), one owns a piece of a shopping portal never mind that the company does not make the products it sells. When one owns a defense contractor, say Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT), one owns a sliver of national protection. Or, shares in Bunge (NYSE:BG), links in a supply-chain that helps feed people. Or, stock in First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR), Vestas (OTCPK:VWDRY), or Ormat (NYSE:ORA), the means to generate clean energy. Or, ABB (NYSE:ABB), AES (NYSE:AES), GE (NYSE:GE), or Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY), the means to deliver it. But with cryptocurrencies, nada, zippo, nothing.

There are those who insist that cryptocurrencies represent a “store of value”. But unlike gold, they have no shelf-life, they find no use in industry, they are not made into bling, and, unlike treasuries, they generate no income. Along a related vein, some attempt to justify cryptocurrencies by bashing the stewardship of US fiscal, trade, and monetary policy a la government debt and deficits, supply-side economics, bilateral imbalances, quantitative easing, etc. With no intention of minimizing these issues, it's well worth remembering that behind all fiat currencies / legal tender is a sovereign nation with the ability to tax its citizens.

Myth #2, Sound Parentage

The irony should not be lost on anyone that, usually in exchange for legal tender, cryptocurrencies come into existence through “Initial Coin Offerings” or ICO’s. Some ICO’s are promoted using deceptive sales practices that explain why the SEC felt the need last year to alert ICO investors of the potential for being scammed. More recently, for similar reasons, Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) banned all advertising of cryptocurrencies.

In addition, some issuers operate out of countries that do not have the means to regulate such activities meaning that, intentionally or not, they serve the interests of racketeers, tax evaders, and money launderers. A recent favorite of mine is in Venezuela’s “Petro” cryptocurrency that the country’s own opposition-led congress declared illegal even before it was issued. You’d be better off placing bets on the country’s inflation rate, whether they will again devalue the Bolivar, or whether the US will soon impose sanctions on their oil exports. It’s ludicrous to believe that Venezuela thought a cryptocurrency might be the answer to their economic / financial prayers.

Myth #3, Reliable Exchanges

With evidence to support them, some believe that trading volumes in cryptocurrencies are inflated and manipulated. If so, this helps to explain why they can be as volatile as penny stocks where even small trades can greatly move the market. Under such exchange practices, one wonders about counterparty risk when dealing in cryptocurrencies. So far, I am unable to think this through because I’m thumping my head as to what a counterparty would be defaulting from; I can’t stop looping.

Myth #4, Extremely Secure

And then there is the claim that cryptocurrencies, in their very definition, are super-duper secure as in hidden completely out-of-sight from prying eyes by impenetrable ciphers. There is no such thing as an infinite key, therefore, as with any other system, all cryptocurrencies can theoretically be hacked. If you need more than theory to convince you, check out this recent article on the vulnerability of one such ledger. Oh, and by the way, for those would still dismiss the notion of hacking, check out Iceland where thieves simply stole the damn mining servers.

Nor is cryptocurrency activity under the radar of government. The IRS recently secured the records of some trades with intent of starting to go after the many who naively believe they do not have to report gains. And if this doesn’t make the emboldened paranoid, consider reports that the NSA has been tracking cryptocurrency “users” – i.e. senders and receivers – since 2013 and providing information about them to other federal agencies.

Myth #5, Essential to Blockchain

Which brings us to our last myth that cryptocurrencies are instrumental to blockchain. Baloney. I acknowledge that the terms were originally associated with one another. However, cryptocurrencies have nothing inherently to do with blockchain that itself fundamentally involves multilateral process optimization. Indeed, there is nothing that IBM (NYSE:IBM) – one of the largest prospective providers – has to say about blockchain that suggests that cryptocurrency is required. Indeed, Big Blue comes right out and says it's not required. The reality is that most commercial blockchain solutions will transact in hard currencies, USD or Euro’s.

So, Run the Book

No intrinsic value, questionable parentage, unreliable exchanges, security questions, not essential to blockchain. Pardon me, but what is there to like in any of this? I agree with Steve Strongin at Goldman Sachs (GS) that most cryptocurrencies are “unlikely to survive” and, in the next few years, "will most likely trade to zero". It is rare that a class of investments comes along with the hollowness of cryptocurrencies. Beanie Babies come to mind.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BG, FSLR, VWDRY, ORA, ABB, AES, GE, IBM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Always do your own due diligence in consultation with a licensed and competent financial adviser who understands your unique needs and puts your interests ahead of their own. Remember, there are added considerations in owning foreign securities including those associated with ADR sponsorship, buying and selling the pinks, foreign withholding taxes on dividends, and fees. (All my proceeds from contributing to SA go to charity.)