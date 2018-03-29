Monster Beverage: Can Mixing Java And Coca-Cola Create A Drinkable Concoction For Investors?

In light of health trends and declining soda sales, the possibility of an acquisition by Coca-Cola is increasing every year.

The shortage of Java Monster and Muscle Monster should be resolved soon. Monster Beverage will continue to improve margins thanks to its partnership with Coca-Cola.

Java Monster and Muscle Monster are still growing segments that introduce Monster Energy to those who would traditionally not be customers.

(Image Source: TIME)

After a fourth quarter EPS miss by $0.02, shares of Monster Beverage Corp (MNST) have pulled back significantly, and I believe the stock warrants another look. For a growth stock, it now trades at a forward PE multiple that is near its 52 week low. The company is still exploring new markets to acquire more customers with Java Monster and Muscle Monster. And while Management revealed that there were supply-side shortages for their Java Monster and Muscle Monster drinks in the fourth quarter, the company should be able to utilize its partnership with Coca-Cola (KO) to overcome its supply-side distribution issues. As an additional bonus, the possibility that Monster Beverage becomes an acquisition target for Coca-Cola has been increasing due to declining sales at Coca-Cola.

For these reasons, I believe shares of Monster Beverage Corp (MNST) have been over-penalized for one bad quarter and will recover in the near future.

A Look at Valuation

MNST PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

Monster Beverage's current forward PE multiple suggests it is a buy at current prices as it sits near its 52 week low. This holds true even when you expand the time horizon to the last two years. In light of the stock's terrific run in the past year, the recent pullback has brought the stock's valuation back to early 2017 levels.

Exploring New Markets: Java Monster and Muscle Monster

With Monster Energy as its core product, Monster Beverage has traditionally operated in the "alternative" beverage market which has an estimated market size of at least $52.6 billion in the US according to Monster Beverage's 2017 10-K. Unfortunately, well-entrenched competitors such as Red Bull and others make it difficult to grow market share in the energy drink market.

Java Monster has allowed the company to gain a foothold in the U.S. coffee market. And the overlapping needs of the coffee market and energy drink market make it a prime target for Monster Beverage to market to. Coffee and energy drinks perform nearly identical roles as "functional beverages" because their consumers drink them for the effects of caffeine.

Although ready to drink coffee is also considered an "alternative" beverage, the rest of the coffee market does not fall under the same category. Java Monster serves as a gateway that connects coffee drinkers to Monster Beverage's product line which can be a substitute for what they currently consume.

Muscle Monster targets a completely different market segment, nutritional supplements. But the "functional" aspect of the beverage remains the same. Athletes are used to drinking protein shakes to add a convenient source of protein into their diet. The additional B vitamins and caffeine in Muscle Monster also provide additional energy for athletes who want a boost during their workout.

Considering these factors, both Java Monster and Muscle Monster are strategically important for Monster Beverage to gain market share in other market segments, but the shortage in Q4 put a damper on earnings.

due to a shortage in available retort capacity, we were unable to fulfill demand in full for our Java Monster and Muscle Monster products...into the fourth quarter of 2017. -Monster Beverage Corp 2017 10-K

Fortunately, in business a supply-side shortage tends to be easier to fix than a lack of demand. I believe Monster Beverage's partnership with Coca-Cola will resolve their supply-side distribution issues because Coca-Cola has one of the best beverage distribution networks in the world. Coca-Cola also has a financial interest in Monster Beverage's success because they are Monster Beverage's largest stakeholder at a 16.7% stake.

Mixing Monster and Coca-Cola

Monster Beverage Relevant Financial Data

Year 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 Price/Sales Per Case (dollars) 10.15 10.34 9.91 9.45 9.3 Gross Margin as a % of Sales 52.2% 54.4% 60% 63.7% 63.5% Net Income as a % of Sales 15.1% 19.6% 20.1% 23.4% 24.4%

(Source: Monster Beverage Corp 2013-2017 10-Ks)

Since partnering with Coca-Cola in 2015, Monster Beverage has made tremendous improvements in their operating efficiency. Management has been able to not only maintain but also improve margins in the face of decreasing prices on cases of Monster. Together they have a proven track record and that is why I believe the shortage in Q4 will be resolved quickly. The possibility of an acquisition by Coke also isn't out of the question.

The Coca-Cola Company Net Operating Revenue

(Image Source: Statista)

Coca-Cola has been struggling in light of recent health trends in the U.S. While sales of U.S. soft drinks have been declining for over a decade, sales of "alternative" beverages have grown 5.6% Y/Y. Eventually, the need to fuel growth or slow down declining revenue will pressure Coca-Cola to make an acquisition, and Monster Beverage is a likely suitor considering that Coca-Cola already has a large stake in the company.

Author's Closing Thoughts

For those who have been following Monster Beverages and waiting on the sidelines, the recent pullback presents an opportunity to enter into a position. "Functional" drinks are my favorite segment in the beverages market due to their utility and ability to weather the U.S. health crisis. For investors who own sizable positions in companies like Coca-Cola or Pepsi (PEP), Monster Energy can also provide much-needed diversification.

