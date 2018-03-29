DocuSign Files For U.S. IPO

When we learn full details about IPO pricing and valuation terms, I'll provide a final opinion.

DocuSign has filed for a $100 million IPO, although the final amount may be as high as $400 million.

DocuSign (DOCU) (ESIGN) intends to raise $100 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm provides a suite of online software services for e-signature and related document management for businesses and individuals.

DOCU is growing quickly although we don’t have much historical data to go on.

I’ll provide a final opinion when we learn the necessary details about IPO terms from management.

Company & Technology

San Francisco-based DocuSign was founded in 2003 to help businesses speed the contract process through the use of online or ‘e-signatures.’

Management is headed by CEO Daniel Springer, who has been with the firm since January 2017 and was previously an operating partner at private equity firm Advent International.

DocuSign was founded by Director Thomas Gonser, Jr., who is current a venture capitalist at TMD Ventures.

Major investors in the firm include Sigma Partners (12.9% pre-IPO), Ignition Partners (11.7%) and Frazier Technology Ventures (7.2%). Notably, CEO Daniel Springer owns no company shares.

DOCU has created an online platform and service for businesses of all sizes and individuals to process contract signatures in a secure manner.

Below is a brief overview video of DocuSign's system:

(Source: DocuSign)

Customer Acquisition

DOCU sells a variety of functional packages via its subscription software-as-a-service [SaaS] business model.

The firm claims to have more than 350,000 businesses as users, with over 650 million ‘Successful Transactions’ on its platform. Management sees a total addressable market [TAM] of approximately $25 billion.

It sources Fortune 2000 customers through a direct sales and marketing strategy.

VSBs, or Very Small Businesses, can access the system through its online self-serve channel.

DOCU’s dollar-based net retention rate for each of the last two fiscal years was 115%, which is a relatively good number.

A n et $ retention rate of greater than 100% means that the firm’s topline revenue would still increase even if it didn’t add a single customer.

Market

According to a market research report by MarketsandMarkets, the U.S. digital signature market is expected to reach $2.66 billion by 2021.

This represents a CAGR of approximately 32% between 2016 and 2021. This is quite a high growth rate for virtually any category of software or related services.

Research and Markets forecasts CAGR through 2025 to be in ‘double digits’ and driven by a transition away from on-premises systems to cloud-based offerings.

End users such as financial institutions will figure prominently in adoption during the period due to desired reductions in time, effort and costs associated with documentation processing.

Competition

Major competitive vendors that provide digital signature capabilities include:

Adobe Systems (ADBE)

Secured Signing

Gemalto NV (OTCPK:GTOFF)

Ascertia

Entrust Datacard Corporation

SIGNiX

eSignLive

RPost

IdenTrust

Thales e-Security

Management says that it views Adobe as its primary global competitor and that other vendors only provide solutions to ‘specific industries or geographies.’

Financials

DOCU’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Strong growth in topline revenue

Increasing gross profit dollars

High and increasing gross margin percentage

Reduced cash used in operations nearing CFFO breakeven

Below are the company’s operational results for the past two years (Audited GAAP):

(Source: DocuSign S-1)

Revenue ($)

FYE 2017: $381.5 million, 52% increase vs. prior

FYE 2016: $250.5 million

Gross Profit ($)

FYE 2017: $279 million

FYE 2016: $176.6 million

Gross Margin (%)

FYE 2017: 73%

FYE 2016: 70%

Cash Flow from Operations ($)

FYE 2017: $4.8 million cash used in operations

FYE 2016: $68 million cash used in operations

As of January 31, 2017, the company had $190.6 million in cash and $176.9 million in total liabilities less Contract liabilities.

Curiously, the firm has only supplied two years of financial data, which is the minimum required. DocuSign has been in existence since 2003. I would have expected at least three years, but perhaps management didn’t like FYE 2015’s financial results or FYE 2016’s growth comparison to 2015.

IPO Details

DOCU intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, although the final figure may be as high as $400 million.

Notably, the firm is not employing a multiple class share structure.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

The principal purposes of this offering are to increase our financial flexibility, create a public market for our common stock and facilitate our future access to the capital markets. We also intend to use a portion of the net proceeds from this offering to satisfy tax withholding and remittance obligations when we settle our RSUs granted prior to the date of this prospectus, as well as those granted after the date of this prospectus, which will begin to vest after the completion of this offering with respect to any then-outstanding RSUs subject to a performance-based condition tied to a liquidity event requirement, which will be satisfied on the effective date of this offering.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not currently available.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan, Citigroup, BofA Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank Securities, JMP Securities, Piper Jaffray and William Blair.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: Not on calendar.

