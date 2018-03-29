Burlington Stores: A Relative Leader In The Retail Space

Burlington Stores (BURL) is breaking out higher on strong fundamental performance. The company's share price consolidated during the most recent market selloff, and is now moving higher. Additionally, its relative leadership in the retail space, even as AMZN disrupts the industry, is a positive sign. Its focus on top- and bottom-line expansion is paying off, increasing investor sentiment. I am buying stock in the name.

Price Action

BURL's share price has held up extremely well amid a weakening broader equity market. Since late 2017, the company's share price has risen significantly on stronger fundamental results. When volatility picked up in early 2018, BURL's share price consolidated, as opposed to breaking trend lower like many other company's across the broader market.

The company's most recent breakout higher was again on strong fundamental results. The move above 130 was a significant breakout to record levels above previous resistance. I am buying stock in the name as the trend higher looks sustainable based on relative leadership and fundamental growth.

Source: YCharts

Another interesting chart to look at is the 6-month return of BURL, Amazon (AMZN), and the broader retail sector. BURL is up 37%, AMZN is up roughly 50%, and the retail sector is up only 6%. This large out-performance by BURL signals that although AMZN is taking market share from the retail sector, BURL has cut out a niche and is performing well within it. Similarly, AMZN is beginning to rollover in the current market environment, while BURL trades higher. This again is a very positive signal, and a testament to BURL's underlying operations.

BURL is cutting out its niche by enhancing its assortment of product offerings, while also continuing to improve its execution of the off-price model with particular focus on under-penetrated businesses. As its results demonstrate, BURL is making significant progress increasing its under-penetrated growth categories, particularly in home and beauty. These growth opportunities allow them to continue to de-weather their business, building a long-term sustainable foundation.

Source: YCharts

Fundamental Narrative

BURL's share price continues to trend higher as management focuses on revenue and margin expansion. During the most recent quarter, comparable store sales increased 5.9%, which was on top of a strong 4.6% increase in fiscal 2016, according to management. Moreover, the company passed a number of milestones, with over $6 billion in total sales, while expanding its operating margin by 90 basis points to 8.6%. This also came alongside record low aged inventory and record high comparable store inventory turnover levels.

For the 20th consecutive quarter, comp sales growth was positive, a sign that demand for BURL goods remains strong. Its comp sales growth was largely driven by an increase in traffic, its 12th quarterly traffic increase for the last 14 quarters, according to management.

Its new store performance is also a strong point for the company. New and non-comp stores continued to outperform contributing to incremental $79 million in sales during the fourth quarter. The results underscore managements' confidence in its site selection and underwriting process as they increase the number of net new store openings in its smaller store format.

BURL made significant progress in 2017 modernizing its store fleet, remodeling 34 stores in addition to opening 48 gross new stores, adding 82 stores to its brand standard. Customers have responded very positively to the improvements made to its store base including its increasingly smaller store footprint as is represented by its results.

The company has also committed to investing capital to continually improve its store portfolio and plans to remodel another 34 stores in 2018. The second growth initiative continues to be expanding its store fleet. They opened 37 net new stores in 2017, averaging 45,000 square feet.

BURL also continues to add to the quality of its vendor base. The company added approximately 1,200 new vendors to the mix as they continue to edit out less meaningful brands. They currently carry close to approximately 5,000 brands and expect that number to increase over time.

Its inventory aged 91 days and older at year end was down 26%, while comparable store inventory turnover increased 10% during the fourth quarter, according to management. This led to a 20 basis point expansion in gross margin, while leveraging SG&A by 40 basis points, driving a 50 basis point increase in both adjusted EBITDA margin and operating margin and adjusted earnings per share grew 22%, according to management.

Below is a chart of BURL's price, revenue, and earnings per share. Since its IPO, the company has performed extremely well amid a weakening retail environment. All three metrics have trended higher together. Revenue has risen by roughly 50%, while EPS has risen substantially, signaling its commitment to efficiency. Its share price tracking higher signals a long-term sustainable trend, which should continue to invoke shareholder confidence.

Source: YCharts

Below discusses the company's cash flow and CapEx plans. BURL works hard to balance CapEx and incremental OpEx investments, continuing to deliver expansion in operating margin. Its business model generates substantial cash flow, as is seen below. Free cash flow generation has skyrocketed in recent years, up to roughly $340 million in the last year.

BURL's reported its highest annual growth CapEx spend of over $300 million for coming year, which will include 60 new stores, 34 remodels, another $34 million of spend in its supply chain. There will also be another $11.5 million to complete the renovations of its corporate headquarters.

As of the most recent quarter, they had $133 million in cash, no borrowings on its ABL and had unused credit availability of approximately $456 million. They ended the period with total debt of $1.1 billion and a debt-to-EBITDA leverage ratio of 1.73 times. Collectively, the company's strong cash flow generation and operational efficiency are driving growth, which is allowing the company to reduce its previously higher debt levels.

Source: YCharts

Conclusion

BURL is breaking out higher on strong fundamental performance. The company's share price consolidated during the most recent market selloff, and is now moving higher. Additionally, its relative leadership in the retail space, even as AMZN disrupts the industry, is a positive sign. Its focus on top- and bottom-line expansion is paying off, increasing investor sentiment. I am buying stock in the name.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BURL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.