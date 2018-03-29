New Macy’s lockers to increase omnichannel profits.

The company should see reduced costs from less employee time needed at customer service desks.

Macy’s (M) is adding lockers to stores as part of the company’s Buy Online Pickup in Store (“BOPS”) initiative. Lockers are now reportedly in place in 50 locations.

BOPS Benefits

BOPS was rolled out in 2014 as part of the company’s overall omnichannel strategy. “Omnichannel” is seeking to be where the customers are and offering multiple opportunities for a point of purchase besides being inside a store. Macy’s then had 773 stores (not including the non-Macy’s branded stores of Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury).

The benefits of BOPS are giving shoppers an additional channel for making purchases, saving the company money on shipping costs for online orders, and once in the store there is an additional opportunity to make new sales to the customer. The latter, in my view, is quite important.

In 2015, Macy’s then-Director of Store Operations Kevin Gardiner concurred, noting upselling is a key part of the BOPS strategy. That is why Macy’s, unlike other retailers such as Target (NYSE:TGT), was not offering curbside pickup. The goal was to get the customer inside the store so they could be upsold ancillary merchandise.

The BOPS concept has been so successful Macy’s offers a 20 percent in-store discount as a reward for saving the shipping costs and getting the customer into the store. This strategy gets the customer into the store twice: once to pickup the online order, then again to make use of the store only savings pass.

Locker Convenience and Reduced Company Costs

Previously, a customer would buy online and then need to go to customer service to have their order retrieved. That meant two wait times for the customer: first at the service desk, second waiting for their order to be found and brought to the desk.

With lockers a customer buys online and she receives a code to a locker. She can then retrieve her purchase immediately without a wait.

For company profits this means less staffing may be needed at customer service.

The lockers are by the customer service desk – which means the customer must travel through the store and be enticed to buy other products.

Bottom Line: How Lockers are a Company Win

Additional convenience option for customers



Shorter wait times for customers



Lower wage costs to provide and process orders

Continued Omnichannel Challenges

I would be remiss in being only optimistic about the new customer lockers.

Apart from potential vandalism and mischief, moving ahead with making stores to also be logistics hubs has its challenges considering store closings.

In 2016 the company announced it would close 100 stores. An interesting quote at the time from Jeff Gennette, then company president but looking to eventually become the CEO, was that the stores being closed were profitable:

Nearly all of the stores to be closed are cash flow positive today, but their volume and profitability in most cases have been declining steadily in recent years. We recognize that these locations do not yield an adequate return on investment and often do not represent a customer shopping experience that reflects our aspirations for the Macy’s brand. We decided to close a larger number of stores proactively so we can invest in a winning customer experience in our most productive and highest-potential locations, as well as invest in growth sooner and more aggressively in digital and mobile.

Macy’s has 666 stores as of February 3, 2018, a 13.8% reduction from 2014.

It could be some of these stores were forecast to move into negative cash flow and closing them was a good move. But cutting profits to chase a higher yield is, in my opinion, a short-sighted management strategy of chasing the stock price.

The new locker initiative highlights a problem with having fewer store locations. The more “hubs” the company has to be convenient and close to a customer the more attractive the BOPS and locker strategies can be.

Lockers are still in a testing phase before a full nationwide roll-out. At this time their use appears to be something that will increase company profits, both by increasing revenue and decreasing employee costs.

Disclosure: I am/we are long M.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.