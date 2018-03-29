Mergers And Acquisitions: The Key To A 'Shaken Up' Future?

Also, we need to keep an eye on this activity to understand what should be invested in.

If this is the case, we need to keep a close eye on M&A activity so as to develop more of an understanding of where the economy is going.

Not only are M&A deals tending to be larger in size, more and more of the deals are being described as "transformative" in nature.

Things are changing, and one of the major driving forces at this time seems to be what is happening in the mergers and acquisitions space.

President Trump came into office promising to "shake things up!"

Well, more and more, this promise seems to apply not only to just Washington, D. C. and the Federal government, it also seems to be permeating many different areas of business, not only in the United States but also in the world.

It makes one think extreme thoughts, like maybe things will never be the same again, but it also seems to be generating activity where nothing ever will be the same again.

Look at what is happening to the merger and acquisition trade - not only in the United States but also worldwide.

"Record 'megadeals'" is the subject of the headline on Thursday's leading front page article on the Financial Times. Not only are more bigger deals taking place than ever before, many of the deals continue to be labeled as "transformative."

And, summing this all up, there is a record amount of deals being announced: like $1.2 trillion in deals announced just this quarter, "a record-breaking quarter' according to the Financial Times.

"The overall level of activity is up more than 67 percent from a year earlier and about a third ahead of 2007, the previous high-water market for takeovers."

Furthermore, "The value of $5 billion-plus deals is more than triple year-ago levels," and "More than half of the $1.2 trillion of acquisitions in the first quarter have been worth in excess of $5 billion."

"The surge in big transactions - with more than 20 deals worth at least $10 billion - has been bolstered by a boardroom desire to head off disruptive technological threats and accelerate growth…."

Interesting that one of the explanations, given by experts for this splurge is "the growing dominance of ecommerce group Amazon has forced companies from retail to healthcare insurance to make more unconventional acquisitions."

This viewpoint has led many to emphasize the "transformational" nature of many of the transactions. These deals not only involve the technological changes that are taking place around the world but also reflect more cross-border activity as it is allowed, and more world-wide supply chain building.

Globalization is playing a big part in what is taking place, even though President Trump and the United States have put a little damper on this type of activity.

Furthermore, private equity business has increased. Earlier this year, there had been reports about the massive amount of money private equity firms had on hand without an obvious outlet.

Well, now, it seems that strong demand is now showing up for such resources.

"Global private equity deals have enjoyed their strongest start in five years, buoyed by the record amounts of cash flowing into the sector as institutional investors look for ways to boost their returns. One of the sources here has been the acceleration of corporate divestures as companies make plans about what they will be focusing on in the future. Not only has the size of deals increased, but the number of firms looking to move from public to private has also increased."

The insight I draw from all this activity is that business leaders have reached the conclusion that things are going to be different in the future - a lot different - and that the current environment is one that is conducive to the achievement of this change.

Jeff Bezos and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) are certainly at the forefront of this activity, but the basic theme exists in many different ways in many different leaders. Things are changing, we don't know exactly where, but if we don't attempt to move with the crowd, we are going to be seriously left behind.

And, these changes are coming in the government (thank you Mr. Trump), but also in the culture (take gender issues and guns), in the political arena in Europe and elsewhere (look at France and Italy for two extremes), in education (online from everywhere), in finance (money is just 0s and 1s), and in healthcare (you choose the area).

The uncertainty that exists in every area of activity is enormous - and growing.

And, people are attempting to react to it. They seem to believe that in most cases, the "pieces" of the future exist, or are being created in universities or startups or in garages. Many players are attempting to resolve how these pieces need to be fit together. Financial engineering is just perfect for this.

Disruption seems to be the foundation of a "transformative" society. Consequently, we need to keep a close eye on what is happening here.

And, no firm, or no management, or no board is going to be exempt from this "transformation."

Since the end of the Great Recession, we - I - have put a great deal of emphasis upon where demand is driving the various sectors of the economy.

Within the current environment, it seems as if we need to focus a little more on where the supply side is taking us. When we get into the areas of changing technology and the changing construction of supply chains, we need to focus more on what is happening to the supply-side of the economy.

The reason for this is we, the consumers, don't really know where technology is going and how the various components of technology should be organized. Consumers, in this environment, tend to be responders. We need to have businesses tells us how things can be combined. So, there is a lot of trial and error in the process.

Still, it is this process that will be driving the economy. And, this is where what is happening in the merger and acquisition field can help us. But it is here where leadership will really play a role. Not only do we need to watch where M&A are going but who is leading the expedition. Who are the leaders and how much do we trust them?

This is an area that I am going to try and focus more upon going forward. It should be a very interesting journey.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.