Boyar Interviews Chris Mayer On How To Uncover 100 Baggers (And More)

The common characteristics of companies that have increased one hundredfold in value.

Our first guest is Chris Mayer who is both a terrific stock picker as well as a great writer of investment research. In addition, he has written four books. One of them, 100 Baggers, is one of the best investment books we have ever read.

In this wide-ranging interview, Chris discusses:

The common characteristics of companies that have increased one hundredfold in value, including the most important metric to look for when trying to discover the next great investment. A major mistake most investors make that negatively impacts their long-term performance (as well as a technique to avoid making this common error). Two stocks that he believes to be profitable long-term investments. His fascinating new book called How Do You Know, which can be purchased on Amazon in both electronic and physical form.

As well as many other timely and interesting topics!

