Should You Buy Medical Facilities Corporation And Its 8.1%-Yielding Dividend?

Although MFC has not increased its dividend since 2012, it pays an attractive dividend that is well protected.

Its recent acquisition of 7 ambulatory surgery centers will allow it to further grow its outpatient surgery services.

Investment Thesis

Medical Facilities Corporation (OTCPK:MFCSF) (TSX:DR) (“MFC”) owns a portfolio of specialty surgical hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers in the United States. Its recent acquisition of 7 ambulatory surgery centers will allow it to grow its revenue in outpatient surgery services. While its quarterly results may be lumpy, MFC pays an attractive dividend that is well protected. For investors wanting a stable and safe dividend income, MFC is an attractive choice. However, dividend growth investors may want to check other companies as MFC has not raised its dividend since 2012.

What we like about Medical Facilities and its business

A portfolio of geographically diversified hospitals and surgery centers

MFC’s hospitals and surgery centers are located in different parts of the United States (see map below). They include 8 ambulatory surgery centers and 5 specialty surgical hospitals and not any one of its facilities represent more than one quarter of its total revenue.

Business Model brings higher patient satisfactions

MFC is well managed with a business model that motivates its physicians through partnerships. Basically MFC shares some of its ownership with its top surgeons. This structure of ownership is favourable as it aligns the interest of many of its surgeons with the shareholders. Together with MFC’s excellent management, these facilities have achieved high patient satisfaction. In fact, according to HCAHPS survey, about 90% of MFC patients would recommend MFC hospitals to others. This number is much higher than the U.S. average of 72%.

Favorable Trend

MFC should be able to benefit from an aging population in the United States (see the chart below). In addition, healthcare expenditure is also expected to grow significantly. MFC should be able to benefit from this favourable trend.

Sustainable Dividend Payout Ratio

MFC currently pays a monthly dividend of C$0.09375 per share to its shareholders. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of 8.1%. As can be seen from the chart below, the company’s dividend is well protected by its quarterly cash available for distribution. While its payout ratio can fluctuate quarter over quarter, its annual dividend payout ratio has been solid in the past. Its 2017 and 2016 dividend payout ratios are 67.5% and 69% respectively.

Recent acquisition of 7 ambulatory surgery centers is a plus

MFC recently closed its acquisition of 7 ambulatory surgery centers. The acquisition further diversifies MFC’s business and allow it to scale its business by improving its operating margin. In addition, it also helps to setup MFC for future growth, as the trend in healthcare industry appears to be favouring outpatient services.

But we are concerned about the following

Lumpy Quarterly Results

MFC’s quarterly result can be lumpy. This is especially evident in its Unity Medical and Surgical Hospital (“UMASH”) where an absence of a key surgeon in Q1 2017 resulted in a significant reduction to its revenue in the facility. In addition, foreign exchange can often impact its quarterly result. This is evident in MFC’s quarterly dividend payout ratio (see chart in previous section) where it can fluctuate quite a bit quarter over quarter.

Competition expected to increase in several areas

Competition is expected to increase in two of its facilities. In Rapid City, a $55 million orthopaedic hospital project will be completed around the summer of 2018. In Sioux Falls, a $174 million orthopaedics project is scheduled to start operating in 2020. The two facilities will affect the margin of MFC’s Black Hills Surgical Hospital (“BHSH”) and Sioux Falls Specialty Hospital (“SFSH”). The impact cannot be neglected as both facilities represent nearly 55% of the total revenue in Q4 2017.

No increase in its dividend since 2012

While investors get a juicy dividend yield of 8.1%, MFC has not raised its dividend since 2012. If we consider inflation in the past 6 years, the result is a 15% reduction in buying power (I am using Canadian Consumer Price Index to calculate as the stock is listed in Toronto Stock Exchange). This means that the same dividend received today is only worth about 85% of value. Looking forward, we are not sure if MFC will be increasing its dividend any time soon as its payout ratio of 67.5% in 2017 remains high.

Valuation Analysis

MFC is trading at an enterprise value to 2017 EBITDA ratio of 8.2x. This is significantly below the average of 11.7x of its U.S. peers (according to TD Securities). The main reason I believe MFC is trading at a discount is because it is listed in Toronto Stock Exchange where it can easily be neglected by U.S. investors. In addition, receiving dividends in Canadian dollars means that its dividend can fluctuate month to month due to foreign exchange rates. Unless there is a change to this structure (e.g. paying dividend in USD), I believe its shares will continue to trade at a discount to its U.S. peers.

Investor Takeaway

Medical Facilities Corporation has a portfolio of geographically diversified specialty surgical hospitals and surgery centers. Its recent acquisition of 7 ambulatory surgery centers will allow it to grow its business in the outpatient surgery services. While its quarterly results may be lumpy, MFC pays an attractive dividend that is well protected. However, its dividend has not increased since 2012. For dividend growth investors, MFC may not be the right choice. However, conservative investors can still enjoy a stable dividend with a dividend yield of 8.1%.

Note: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

