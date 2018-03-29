Gazpromneft: 2018 Might Be Even Better

Gazpromneft (OTCQX:GZPFY) is a subsidiary of Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY) which produces and sells oil. The company recently reported a record increase in revenue and profit for 2017, and in the last couple of months, the company's shares show steady growth. Gazpromneft also improved its financial position in 2017, reducing capital expenditures and net debt, and increased the amount of dividends. And there is every reason to believe that 2018 will be no less successful for the company. At the same time, it remains one of the cheapest oil companies in Russia which makes the company's shares very interesting for purchase.

2017 results

To begin with, Gazpromneft had an excellent 2017 and showed growth in the top line. The company's revenue increased by 18.2% compared to 2016 and amounted to 2004 billion rubles (about $35 billion). The main reason for the increase was a production growth of hydrocarbon and a rise in oil prices in the 4th quarter.

The profit increased even more than revenue in comparison with 2016 and reached 253 billion rubles (about $ 4.5 billion). In the company's presentation for 2017, we can find a full list of factors that have affected the growth of EBITDA compared to 2016, and interestingly, most of this growth was due to internal factors in the face of cost optimization and management effectiveness. I would also like to add that Gazpromneft is one of the leaders in the Russian oil market by the margin with the gross margin of more than 65%.

The next thing I would like to write about is how much money of this large profits comes to shareholders. And from this point of view, Gazpromneft also feels confident: firstly, the program of investments reduction has been launched, and in 2017, they spent 357 billion rubles (about $6.2 billion) which is 10% less than in 2016. The company also relieves the money with the debt reduction, thanks to which the net debt/EBITDA ratio was 1.19x for 2017 against 1.55x at the end of 2016. The reduction in debt helped the company to return the "Investment grade" rating from all international rating agencies.

Optimistic Future

Despite the excellent year of 2017, I believe that 2018 will be even more successful for the company, primarily due to a favorable macroeconomic situation.

About half of the company's products remain in Russia, so it is crucial to monitor the dynamics of the Russian economy. According to the International Monetary Fund, Russia expects a two-percent growth in GDP in 2018 as in 2017. Also in the near future, we will see a weak ruble due to the termination of the carry trade and this will benefit for all Russian exporters and Gazpromneft, among others.

And the first three months of 2018 were held at high oil prices and this, of course, will affect the company's revenue and profits this year. Also, just a few days ago, the rating agency Fitch raised forecasts for oil prices in 2018-2019 to $57.5 per barrel. And even this forecast is much lower than current prices but higher than oil prices in 2017 which ranged from $45 to $55 per barrel and at which the company was able to increase revenue by more than 18%.

The growth of the Russian economy, albeit at a moderate pace, the weakening of the ruble and relatively high oil prices will be excellent drivers for the company's revenue and profit growth.

Dividends

Another reason to look at the company's shares is its dividends. Gazpromneft paid 9 rubles per share for 9 months of 2017 (the current price of one share on the Moscow Stock Exchange is 290 rubles). In total for 2017, taking into account interim dividends, 25% of net profit will be paid, that is, slightly more than 13 rubles per share.

And in 2018, when net profit will reach 290-295 billion rubles, we can also expect 25% of this amount as dividends, that is, about 15.5 rubles per share, with the 5.5% yield.

And this is a very high yield, given the fact that inflation in Russia in 2017 was 2%, and in parallel, there is a reduction in the key interest rate.

Valuation

Despite a significant increase in share’s price earlier this year, the company remains undervalued to competitors in the Russian oil sector. Below you can see a comparison of all Russian oil companies on the P/E and EV/EBITDA multipliers, and the diameter of the circle shows how big the company is in terms of capitalization. Only Surgutneftegaz (OTCPK:SGTPY) looks cheaper because it does not grow at such a fast pace as Gazpromneft and has a significantly lower dividend yield.

The company is undervalued and to its historical multipliers. By P/E, the company is cheaper than average for the past three years by almost 10%. The EV/EBITDA multiplier shows a similar situation with the 30% lag.

The main factor in the company's low valuation is a low free float and full control by the parent company. At the same time, I believe that this situation may change in the next couple of years since it is very likely that SPO will be held since Gazprom needs money to realize its huge projects.

Conclusion

In my opinion, the company is still relatively cheap, and you can buy the company's shares for a long-term and win not only from the potential price increase but also from the dividend yield of 5%. At the same time, it is important to note that investing in Russian companies is a big risk. Therefore, I recommend that you conduct your own analysis and assess the risks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.