A Leader In Dividend Yield

Not so long ago I read the first article on Seeking Alpha about Tatneft (OTCPK:OAOFY) and was eager to share my thoughts about the company and its future. Tatneft has the opportunity to become a global leader in the energy sector by dividend yield in the next 2-3 years, but at the same time, the company may face very serious risks. On these risks and why it is worth adding shares of the company to your dividend portfolio, I will share in this article.

About the company

Tatneft is a Russian oil company. In terms of oil production, it ranks fifth among all Russian companies. Almost all of the company's business and its headquarters are in the Republic of Tatarstan.

The business model of the company is not very similar to those of the rest of the Russian oil companies, and for two reasons. First, apart from the "ordinary" oil, Tatneft is engaged in the extraction of "heavy" oil; this occupies more than 30% of the country's production. To explain in a nutshell, heavy oil is a super viscous oil that can only be extracted through heat. And the production of such oil is much more expensive than it is for the "ordinary" sort. The second feature of Tatneft's business is a very low percentage of oil refining (about 35%), which of course reduces the company's revenue due to lack of added value.

Financials

source: Ycharts, Picture by KMP Ideas Instagram

Despite the economic turmoil, for the sixth year in a row Tatneft has shown growth in revenue and net profit. And as shown in the graph above, Tatneft has maintained a 20% net income margin for the past three years.

The year of 2017 was also very successful for the company, and based on the data for 9 months and the company's plans, we can expect revenue growth of 12% compared to 2016, at 650 billion rubles (about $11.5 billion) and net profit at 125 billion rubles. Such rapid growth rates are associated with an increase in the production of heavy oil and an increase in oil prices. The revenue structure in 2017 shows an increase in the share of sales of crude oil.

Following the increase in revenue, we can expect high growth rates of free cash flow in the coming years. The company has completed the construction of several of its projects, including the Taneco-2 oil refining complex, and already in 2017 capital expenditures should be reduced by 15-20% compared to the previous year. From a debt position, Tatneft looks excellent, reducing the amount of borrowed funds from 50 billion rubles (about $880 million) in 2016 to 30 billion in 2017; and of these 30, only 10 are long-term debt. Net debt is negative, and the projected EBITDA for 2017 exceeds interest payments by 45-50 times.

In 2018-2019, Tatneft will continue to demonstrate earnings growth and free cash flow due to increased production of heavy oil and an increase in the percentage of oil refining after the launch of Taneco-2.

Dividends

source: Website, Picture by KMP Ideas Instagram

Now let's talk about dividends. In the last 5 years, Tatneft paid an average 25% of net profit. In 2015, the company paid about 11 rubles per ordinary share - and in 2016, exactly twice as much (the current price of shares on the Moscow Stock Exchange is 618 rubles).

For the first 9 months of 2017, the company has paid 27.8 rubles per share (payout ratio was 73% of net profit). Therefore, it is very likely that for the full 12 months, the total payments will also be about 70% of the net profit - which, according to my forecasts, should amount to 125 billion. On a per-share basis, this is slightly more than 38 rubles, and at the current price of 618 rubles, the dividend yield of the last 12 months should be 6.3%.

And since the company shows excellent results, completes projects and greatly reduces investments, in the next 2-3 years we can also expect about 70% payout of net profit. Moreover, given the low CapEx, Tatneft will fully cover all its dividend payments with free cash flow. Therefore, at the current price, we can expect about 7.5% of the dividend yield.

Risks

source: Tatneft Presentation

As can be seen in the graph above, the Republic of Tatarstan owns only 36% of Tatneft's shares, and the remaining shares are in free float. And in the long term, this can be a big risk for the company since in Russia, there is the state-owned company Rosneft (OTCPK:RNFTF). In the last 10 years, Rosneft has bought private and state oil companies. The capitalization of Rosneft now exceeds 3 trillion rubles (about $50 billion). And Tatneft is engaged in the extraction of heavy oil, which may become the most valuable after the potential depletion of the deposits of "ordinary" oil. At the same time, Tatneft is growing very actively, and now the company's capitalization is equal to 1.5 trillion rubles. Therefore, if Rosneft has plans to buy Tatneft, we will find out about it in the next 1-2 years.

The second risk for the company - or, more precisely, for dividend payments - may lie in this same issue of heavy oil. First, at this time in Russia, there are tax holidays for companies engaged in the production of heavy oil, but they can be canceled since the extraction of heavy oil becomes even more profitable with such tax benefits. At the same time, if the tax holidays are not canceled, and if the agreement with OPEC on the reduction of oil production ends, then Tatneft will very likely start increasing investments in the production of this oil. And since such production is very expensive, the company will have to increase capital expenditures which, of course, will affect the dividend payments.

Summarize

At the same time, now there is not a single sign that these possible risks are materializing. Therefore, the purchase of Tatneft shares with a horizon of 1-2 years would be an excellent solution for any dividend investor. Moreover, the company is also quite undervalued to its foreign competitors (P/E of Tatneft is 11.5, the average P/E in the oil industry is 12.5).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.