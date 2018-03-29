Renasant Corp (RSNT) Announces Definitive Merger Agreement with Brand Group Holdings Inc. - Transcript

Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ:RNST) Merger Conference Call March 29, 2018 10:00 AM ET

Executives

John Oxford – VP, Director, Corporate Communication, and IR

Robin McGraw – Chairman and CEO, Renasant Corporation

Bartow Morgan Jr – CEO, Brand

Mitch Waycaster – President and COO, Renasant Corporation

Kevin Chapman – CFO, Renasant Corporation

Analysts

Brad Milsaps – Sandler O'Neill

Michael Rose – Raymond James

Catherine Mealor – KBW

Matt Olney – Stephens

Andy Stapp – Hilliard Lyons

John Rodis – FIG Partners

Brian Zabora – Hovde

Good day, and welcome to Renasant Corp' Conference Call and Webcast. Please note that this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to John Oxford. Please go ahead.

John Oxford

Thank you, Brendon and good morning and thank you for joining us for today’s webcast and conference call to discuss the proposed merger between Renasant Corporation and Brand Group Holdings Inc.

Sitting in, in this call today are Renasant and Brand’s executive management teams. So again we remind you that some of our comments during this call may be forward-looking statements including our comments about the expected benefits of the proposed merger and Renasant and Brand’s plans and objectives in the connection with the transaction.

Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results and other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statement. Those factors include but are limited to our ability to integrate the businesses of Renasant and Brand successfully in an timely and efficient manner and our ability to realize unexpected growth opportunities and cost savings from the transaction in the expected timeframe as well as other factors discussed in Renasant’s recent filing with Securities and Exchange Commission.

Renasant and Brand disclaim any obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect change in assumptions in response to unanticipated events, changes to future operating results overtime.

Now I would turn the call over E Robinson Mcgraw, Chairman and CEO of Renasant Corporation. Robin?

Robin McGraw

Thank you, John and thank you everyone for joining us today. With us in Atlanta from Brand Group Holdings Inc. is Bartow Morgan Jr CEO of Brand and members of his executive team. Today it is with great excitement and anticipation that we announce a significant enhancement in our company. With the signing of a definitive merger agreement under which Brand Group Holdings Inc. and BrandBank will be merged into Renasant Corporation, and Renasant Bank.

We believe that this merger will significantly increase our presence in Atlanta and continue to solidify Renasant as one of the strongest regional banks operating in the southeast. Furthermore, this merger will provide the Brand team and their clients with significant additional locations and other business lines, including additional treasury management, mortgage, banking technology and wealth management products.

This merger will add 13 locations in the great Atlanta market, making Renasant the top 10 bank in the Atlanta MSA based on deposit market share. We are excited for Bartow to join our executive management team, as Chief Commercial Banking Officer, where he will oversee Commercial Banking, as well as our specialty lines and other financial services.

In addition, Richard Fairey, President and Chief Operating Officer of BrandBank will be joining as Chief Retail Banking Officer for the Renasant Bank system. And Mike Dunlap, Executive Vice President and Director of Commercial Banking for Brand will assume the role of President of the Georgia Commercial Banking Group for Renasant Bank.

Today along with Brand team, we'll add considerable debt at Renasant in Atlanta, and their banking and market knowledge will be a great benefit to our company. Bartow, we welcome you to Brand team. And you're leadership and look forward to a very successful partnership.

Finally, we believe the added concentration in the market enhances our franchise with just over 25% of our company in the greater Atlanta market. Yet coupled with our entire franchise improve the overall diversification of Renasant.

Now I’ll introduce Bartow Morgan Jr who is the CEO of Brand for some comments. Welcome to Renasant Bartow.

Bartow Morgan Jr

Thank you, Rob. And we are very excited about joining with Renasant as the merger is strategically and culturally compelling for both companies. As a proud and successful 113-year-old company with tremendous banking talent, we look forward to this unique opportunity of leveraging Brand’s, commercial banking skills with the enhanced lending capacity and specialized lines of business provided by Renasant and sharing the excitement of this announcement with the Brand team. We have already discussed the retention of our relationships managers and expect to retain our talent here at Brand.

We are excited for our associates, clients, and shareholders for the immediate and long-term benefits and shareholders value opportunities, we believe this merger provides. With 97% of our deposits in the Atlanta MSA, we are excited about the current and future outlook of the Atlanta market.

So market highlights worth noting is that Atlanta is the second-largest MSA in the Southeast by population, has the highest concentration of Fortune 500 companies in the Southeast, is the largest MSA in the Southeast by GDP and the second wealthiest by household income. Again, we are excited for this partnership and the Atlanta market’s bright outlook.

Now I look forward to turning the call over to Mitch Waycaster. Mitch?

Mitch Waycaster

Thank you, Bartow. we believe that this merger will expand our market share, earnings growth and profitability and will greatly complement our existing operations in Atlanta. Currently, in Atlanta, Renasant operates 18 locations with $961 million in loans, $885 million in deposits.

Additionally, our specialty lines, ABL and SBA Groups are headquartered out of Atlanta, and we enjoy significant mortgage presence in the Atlanta market. Brand has a proven track record of success in serving their clients and communities. Especially, within the commercial banking space, and we look forward to integrating our two operations into what will be one of the largest community banks in Atlanta. And now I will turn the call back over to Robin.

Robin McGraw

Thank you Mitch and thank you Bartow for your comments. With this being our 11th merger since 2004, we have a successful record in our previous Mississippi, Tennessee, Alabama and Georgia mergers and a consistent transition process that will help to mitigate integration risks during the Brand merger.

This acquisition accelerates Renasant's long-term earnings growth rates, and provides us with new and experienced banking team members. Looking at the financial aspects of this merger, excluding one-time transaction cost. This opportunity meets our full criteria in a merger partner. Immediate accretion to earnings, a significant EPS increase, tangible book value earn back less than three years and a greater than 20% IRR.

It is worth noting that our proforma C&D and CRE concentrations remain below regulatory recommended thresholds. Our proforma capital ratios are expected to remain well in excess of well capitalized minimums at the close and our proforma income statement assumes the reduction in Brands future interchange income as we cross the $10 billion asset threshold by year-end 2018.

In addition, Brand would divest substantially all of it's non-performing assets as well as their mortgage subsidiary. We anticipate the merger will close in the third quarter of 18 and is subject to brand share holder approval, regulatory approval and all of the customary closing conditions that I set forth in the merger agreement.

Now turning back over and we’d be happy to answer any questions about our merger announcement.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Brad Milsaps with Sandler O'Neill. Please go ahead.

Brad Milsaps

Hi good morning guys.

Robin McGraw

Good morning Brad.

Brad Milsaps

Congratulations on the deal, just wanted to ask some questions around your EPS accretion assumptions once the cost saves are fully realized, can you help me understand kind of what you are assuming for the growth rate for Brand in 2018 and 2019, it seems like kind of based on the pro forma net income you disclosed in the deck there is some implied growth due to the double digit EPS accretion and sort of how that relates to maybe even any assumed run-off in their portfolio just due to the normal course.

Kevin Chapman

Hi Brad, this is Kevin. I will handle the question. So lets talk about the slide that we provided in the investor deck page 10. And just working of that adjusted net income with $24.4 million. So that's what their net income, that's what Brand’s net income was for all of 2017.

As we modeled and looked at what the impact would be 2018 2019 and they are now. We're really focused on what there earnings ramp or what their earnings run rate was in a ramp, but they were experiencing in the back half of the year. So if we take a Q4 run rate, excluding the detailed evaluation that Brand had and almost like everybody have and then adjust for the mortgage and adjust for the credit calls, their run rate in Q4 was in the back half of the year was more than 125 to 130 range of ROA.

That compares to 24.4 for the full year which is more in the 1% range and so that is the baseline that we use to carry forward going into 2018 and 2019 and there are now. Is that run rate in the mid-120s.

So I don't know if that helps reconcile some of the differences between the full run rate versus what we are showing in some of our accretion numbers. But that’s some of the one of the largest factors is just setting that back half run rate, carrying that forward and then just assuming their continued – in fact their normal growth rate and our balance sheet growth rate at 9% to 12%, but then around 10% in their normal balance sheet growth.

Brad Milsaps

That’s helpful. And so the 120 would be kind of Brand on a standalone and you have cost savings on top of that?

Kevin Chapman

And then on top of that, add the cost saves. So yes, just to get back to an apples and apples to that $24.4 million that again isn’t a more into 105% ROA, the back half of the year, they were more in the 125% range.

Brad Milsaps

Okay. And then just to clear up kind of around the shares to be issued, you and I spoke earlier but you’ve included the merger cost in the purchase price in the $453 million, is that correct?

Kevin Chapman

Yes, let’s walk through that. So the $453 million that basically consist of three components that the stock consideration which is in $405 million, $410 million range, you got the cash consideration, we are providing 5% cash that’s in the – with $22 million to $24 million range and then cashing out of the options of $22 million. So that $453 million it does not include the merger expenses but would include the cashing out of the options.

Brad Milsaps

Okay. Got it. The shares to be issued based on kind of a $405 million number, $405 million to $410 million?

Robin McGraw

That’s correct.

Brad Milsaps

Okay, all right. Thank you for that.

Our next question comes from Michael Rose with Raymond James. Please go ahead.

Michael Rose

Hey, good morning guys. How are you?

Robin McGraw

Good morning, Michael.

Bartow Morgan Jr.

Hey, Michael.

Michael Rose

Hey, just wanted to get some of the pretax numbers that you are using for the mortgage company both on the fee side and the expense side. I think Brand had about $39.5 million in mortgage loan sale gains last quarter. So if I add back to $1.6 million, is the expenses related to that business about $41 million is that, are those the right numbers to kind of back out?

Kevin Chapman

On a pretax basis, yes, so I’m really just referencing to Slide 5 and then looking at the mortgage related income, we show of the $4.5 to the mortgage, look at the mortgage related income in that $35 million range. The company, the Brand’s pretax income was $32 million that’s total company including mortgage and then if you look at the right hand side of the page, you can see that the mortgage related revenue is out and pretax income was down $2 million.

Michael Rose

Got it, okay. I missed it, I’m sorry. Just a separate question, it seems like Brand had some private equity ownership and you described how much is actually owned at this point?

Bartow Morgan Jr

On the private equity ownership, this is Bartow. Yes, a very little private equity ownership, we took out the Carlyle Group a year ago, its mostly family office with our large shareholders.

Michael Rose

Okay, that’s helpful. And then this is a relatively sizeable deal for you guys, would you continue to be opportunistic if acquisitions, opportunities came up or does this kind of put you on the side line for bit of time?

Robin McGraw

You know obviously Michael, this is Rob. We remain opportunistic as you know we always have been. We’ll take a breather, but we don't expect that to be long-term in order to digest what we're doing now, we obviously will still continue conversations and look forward to being opportunistic with other opportunities whether they're in the Atlanta or Georgia markets or Tennessee or Florida or you know looking at even Alabama and Mississippi, we feel like there are opportunities all around and we certainly want to be a participant in the M&A gain obviously.

Michael Rose

All right. Thanks for taking my questions, guys.

Robin McGraw

Michael, hold on.

Kevin Chapman

Mike, a quick follow up just going back to the [indiscernible], I think its worth note – at least its noteworthy that there is some concentration in the ownership, several shareholders own a significant amount but the largest shareholder on a pro forma basis would own less than 5% of earnings on it.

Michael Rose

Okay, that’s help. Thanks guys.

Kevin Chapman

Thanks Michael.

Our next question comes from Catherine Mealor with KBW. Please go ahead.

Catherine Mealor

Thanks good morning and congrats.

Kevin Chapman

Good morning, Catherine.

Catherine Mealor

As a follow-up to Brad’s question on the accretion, can you help us think about the size of the balance sheet at Brand and your outlook for balance sheet growth or is there any mix shift that you are expecting within the portfolio kind of products or portfolios that, you have to run down and then grow from there? Or is this some – is this a balance sheet that you think we should expect full growth as move into 2018 and 2019? Thanks.

Kevin Chapman

Hi, Catherine, it’s Kevin. I mean as with any acquisition, there will be some changes in the balance sheet, but if you look at our pro forma loans. Brand's pro forma loan or Brand’s loan mix isn't dissimilar from Renasant. That's one item that we feel is compelling about the combination is a lot of overlap and similarities with how we do business.

One differentiating factor is that, in that is they have a little bit more consumer than what we have, I think, I'll prefer just to be a little bit more commercial-focus, but don’t – wouldn't anticipate any significant changes in loan portfolio to have a material impact on what our growth outlook would look like.

Catherine Mealor

Okay, and then how does the margin, is there any way to kind of think about what the pro forma margin is and their impact on your asset sensitivity?

Kevin Chapman

Yes, so just on the margin standpoint, we don’t view it as laying on our margin, if we look at our margin on a pro forma basis. The margins are very similar, as reported or core basis. So we don't give a laying on it. They're still purchasing accounting that we'll finalize. We're really haven't included, there are some purchasing accounting in our numbers that's not a significant amounts primarily on the liability side with some fair values and some debt.

And on the deposits or a small portion of the deposits, but we – BrandBank, as it currently stands is similar to us. They're slightly asset sensitive. They got a strong funding base. And as they have seen rates move, they have seemed their margins expand. And they’ve seen net interest income expand, Bartow, anything you want to expand on that?

Bartow Morgan

Absolutely, we’ve traditionally been an asset sensitive bank and as interest rate environment, rates go up, we’ll naturally see that bottom line income.

Robin McGraw

Kevin, those one of the things that we like to, one of many things we liked about Brand was that when you make the changes that we indicated that we're going to do, their balance sheet was not as different from ours, and they add a lot in the William C&I expertise in our area. I think, Mike Dunlap, and his team here has done a fantastic job of moving into that C&I space and really creating strong, strong market here in Atlanta. Also from that same standpoint, one thing that we liked about Brand was the fact that Bartow was able to go out and attract some very strong talent in his leadership with Richard who has a strong background and super rational [indiscernible], with Mike strong credit culture, we were very pleased with the match up in the credit culture. And they have some very innovative products that we are very pleased with and look forward to expanding across as our footprint.

So if we look through, we could not plan a negative and with Bartow and his team’s credit, the issues we talked about on the divestiture, the nonperforming loans and assets. And at the mortgage division, the things that they already had in play and we're already starting to do so this was very easy in that particular respect.

Catherine Mealor

It's really helpful. Thanks and just one last follow-up is just on the interchange income, can you clarify that for us Kevin?

Bartow Morgan

Sure. Brand’s interchange income approximates roughly $2 million annually. So we did in our assumption assume that in July of 19 that the Durbin Amendment would impact our as well as Brand’s interchange income. And so we did include in our pro forma, the reduction of Brand’s $2 million about 50% and that $2 million is an annual run rate so the 50% that will be included in our run rate and again starting in July of 2019 that’s a half year impact in 2019 and a full year impact in 2020.

Catherine Mealor

Okay. Very helpful, thanks.

Robin McGraw

Thanks, Catherine.

Our next question comes from Matt Olney with Stephens. Please go ahead.

Matt Olney

Hey thanks. Good morning, guys.

Robin McGraw

Good morning, Matt.

Matt Olney

I want go back to the double-digit ETF accretion, you guys have talked about. You’ve answered most of my questions, but what is the base assumption that we’re starting with, is that the consensus number in 2019 or a different number?

Robin McGraw

It’s the consensus number.

Matt Olney

Okay. And then as far as the decision not to take on the mortgage operations of Brand was that a reflection of Renasant now wanting the mortgage concentration or that decision already made by Brand previously to market that separately from the bank.

Bartow Morgan Jr

This is Bartow. The mortgage relationship was a joint venture with the partner of the bank and Renasant did not desire that relationship. So it was not far from income perspective. It would shared with the management of mortgage and that was undesirable.

Matt Olney

Okay. And then as far as the additional leadership positions that still brings over Rob and I think you highlight a few of these new positions, few minutes ago prepared remarks, are these positions that are being newly created for these executives or these just replacement from other departures the bank of last few months?

Robin McGraw

In combination, we have been in Bartow’s case, we felt like that we need in leadership for our commercial banking group across the system and we felt like Bartow of that role well and with Mike having already been doing this in the Atlanta market, and then Georgia market for Bartow. We felt this was a natural fit. Richard has a great long history in leadership role in Georgia and Atlanta with a large super regional, he is really bought a great retail base to Brand.

This is something that we have been as part of our – in our strategic planning process looking for someone to lead that across our system and we felt like that Richard is the ideal person for that plus his knowledge of the Atlanta and Georgia markets will again help in the business banking space in these markets in addition to that role, he is a Chief Retail Banking Officer. So we felt like that.

And again going back Matt, what I was saying while ago as we look down the list of things that we were looking for in a merger partner, we can check every block including that leadership aspect of it, because we felt like the leadership of Brand was exactly what we were looking for across our system, in general and particular in this Atlanta market. We felt like that they have profound nature of this leadership group I mentioned in Atlanta, only enhance our ability to continue to grow in this market as we mentioned a while ago this puts us into top 10 based on the deposit share and we felt like that we can continue to climb as a result to that.

Matt Olney

Okay, guys. Thank you.

Bartow Morgan Jr

Matt, I got one more, just on mortgage, reported that we are already in the process of unlining mortgage before the cost of Renasant occurred. So we were already down the road in discussing, that we’ll discuss.

Matt Olney

Thank you.

Robin McGraw

Thank you again, Matt.

Our next question comes from Andy Stapp with Hilliard Lyons. Please go ahead.

Andy Stapp

Good morning and thank you for announcing the deal ahead of earnings, so I’ll make my life in April little less stressful.

Robin McGraw

Thank you, Andy.

Andy Stapp

Just reconciling mortgage banking revenues, looks like their gain on sale in 2017 was $40 million, Slide 5 shows $35 million. Can you reconcile the difference for me?

Robin McGraw

Yes, Andy I’ll get that information follow-up with you. And I’ll give that information follow-up…

Andy Stapp

Okay. And could you talk about potential revenue synergies rising from the deal?

Robin McGraw

That’s one thing, we’ve not baked into any of our performance. Andy, we always conservative, when we do that and we don’t [indiscernible] (25:15) any synergies, but we’ve already talked about some of the areas that we felt like, we’ll be beneficial in fact we’re – again, as we said while ago with bulkhead location of Brand that they're having some great conversations with some of their team members that we’re very impressed and look forward to working with. But with our ABL group here, they already have SBA, but then enhancing the SBA group, we’re looking forward to being able to bring our equipment to finance group in.

And one of the key things is Brand has a private banking group already operating here, one of the mixing ingredient that have as wealth management. We have in excess of $3 billion of assets under management with our wealth management group, and we’re going to integrate that into what we grow like is our great team over here. Look forward to adding team members that wealth management group. And feel like that that would be a significant addition to the Brand group of [indiscernible] (26:21)

Andy Stapp

Okay, great. And when do you expect the systems conversion to take place?

Robin McGraw

We’re looking at early fourth quarter.

Andy Stapp

Okay, all right. Thank you.

Our next question comes from John Rodis with FIG Partners. Please go ahead.

John Rodis

Good morning, guys. Congrats on the deal.

Robin McGraw

Thanks, John. Good morning.

John Rodis

Most of my questions have been asked and answered. But Kevin, maybe, just on the tax rate, I think back in January, you said 23% to 24%, is that still reasonable for the combined company?

Kevin Chapman

Yes, it is. And just for point of clarification on that, the 24% that we’re assuming in our model going back to the slide where we reconciled the earnings. That’s the effective tax rates of Brand. So I just want to clarify that. That’s not necessarily Renasant that’s what Brand effective tax rate is projected to be. But your question, yes, that Brands that we gave back in January is still be perfectly running.

John Rodis

Okay. And then just, Kevin, on the EPS accretion, low double-digit, does that include any sort of yield accretion in that number?

Kevin Chapman

It doesn’t include some amounts, not necessarily on the loan side. This is more fair mortgage value adjustments that we were looking at in the liability side, a couple of higher calls, pockets of deposits as well as some of the wholesale borrowings from subdebtors in trucks that they have. Very little come in on the – very little assumed on the loan side in the model.

John Rodis

As far as the credit market, I assume you are referring to?

Kevin Chapman

Credit or interfered mark.

John Rodis

Okay. So the yield accretion you are talking about those is it – can you quantify it or I’m assuming it’s probably less than $5 million.

Kevin Chapman

Yes. It’s less than that, I can you give a minute, I can quantify that fully.

John Rodis

Okay. That’s it for me guys. Thank you.

Robin McGraw

Thank you, John.

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from Brian Zabora with Hovde. Please go ahead.

Brian Zabora

Thanks. Good morning.

Robin McGraw

Good morning, Brian.

Robin McGraw

A question just following up the funding cost, it looks like Brand’s funding cost have been pretty stable over the last couple of quarters. I know, there maybe some purchase accounting adjustments but just how your thoughts about the deposit barriers and kind of the ability to keep those funding cost at Brand’s continue to be fairly modest increases going forward.

Kevin Chapman

Yes. So I’ll – hey Brian, it’s Kevin, I’ll – let me give a little bit of information, one about Brand funding. But one things, that we were impressed with as Brand has grown their assets at the loan side pretty significantly up, I think little over 10%, what’s been impressive about that by funded that with what we would view at core deposits. And that has what allowed – so that what allowed their cost to funds to remain very stable in a rising rate environment.

We think that’s also anomaly given their constriction in the Atlanta MSA. And honestly, that deposit that build and regenerate those deposit, Richard his team, Mike his team and the leased up of Bartow, that was one thing that stood out to us is their core deposit generations ability in the Atlanta MSA and keeping cost of funds relatively flat in rising rate of environment.

And into the rate sensitivity, that aspect that is also what’s driving their sensitivity as well or helping their asset sensitivity. There is – as I mentioned, there is a small bucket of time deposits that are a little bit above average that we are assuming in interest rate at their fair market value adjustment, again. But right now, it’s that all we’re considering. Everything else is in line with how we would price deposits, and what our costs to funds are – around the Renasant side. That accretion aspect, that’s actually one thing that’s nice about Brand because they don’t have any accretion income, purchase accounting flow into their margin. So their margin really the clean look. And in today’s environment that makes it very simple for us to help reconcile the NIM.

Going back to John’s question. We’re assuming of about $1 million to $1.5 million of total fair value adjustments. After tax that’s $1 million, $1.5 million after-tax in our model at this time. We don’t view that as a negative amount given the contribution of net income that Brand is providing outside of the purchase accounting. But that’s just some color and commentary on that deposit base.

Robin McGraw

Brain, over the last seven years at Brand, we knew that we were going to be a faster grower in the Atlanta market and knew we had to do it core deposits and not do it with just buying CDs or buying money. So we have built out an extensive treasury management group, we’ve put in a sales culture inside of Brand and that’s really due to Richard Fairey, who was previously at Regions and was the State President there. We were trying to bring in. The larger bank culture into community bank and merge the two together. We obviously knew our market, and we're good at with our customers, but we needed some formality of processes around treasury management sales culture, and I think, Richard brought that to us. And I think that's why you're seeing the growth in core deposits that Kevin's talking about.

Brian Zabora

Great. Thanks for the color. And this question of branches of Brand express or branches, is that something you're planning to maintain and is there any thought about maybe deploying that across the broader Renasant network?

Robin McGraw

Yes. We're very impressed with the express branches. Actually right now, we're in the process of two locations that we're adding in Renasant doing something somewhere in that particular regard. And we feel like it's something that we won't look at future, Mitch, would you like to make a comment on that?

Mitch Waycaster

This -- just another example, many things has been mentioned there that’s in the part of – in the process of evolution of our company, the commercial fees many things mentioned today, the fees in particular, if you just look at branch optimization and what Brand is doing and has done and then very successful within this market, taking some of the latest technology, but not losing sight of relationship. And I think that's one thing that it’s really exciting about both companies is to focus on culture, to focused on relationships. But in doing that leveraging technology to move that forward. So the timing for both companies certainly what Brand's already accomplished. We are very much looking forward to.

Brian Zabora

Thanks for taking my questions and congrats on the transaction.

Robin McGraw

Thanks, Brian.

This concludes our question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Robin McGraw for any closing remarks.

Robin McGraw

Thank you, Bran. And once again, I think I'd like to welcome Bartow, Richard, Mike and the rest of Brand team to our Renasant family. I think after hearing what's going on between these two companies. I think you can see why we're so excited about this opportunity. With the talent is coming onboard and with the opportunities in the Atlanta market. And we appreciate everybody's time and interest in Renasant and Brand merger call today and look forward to speaking with you again in the future. Thank you so much.

The conference is now concluded. Thank you for attending today's presentation. You may now disconnect.

