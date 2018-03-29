Why BlackBerry's QNX Revenue Will Jump, And Why BlackBerry Could Partner With Google Soon

Google's partnership with Jaguar Land Rover could easily open the door to a partnership between BlackBerry and Google and may eventually lead to a takeover of BlackBerry by Google.

The most important aspect of BlackBerry's (BB) fourth-quarter results was the 31% increase in the company's Blackberry Technology Solutions unit, driven by the rapid growth of its QNX operating system. BlackBerry's partnerships with makers of driverless car solutions and QNX's design wins and deals are clearly beginning to have a meaningful impact on the company's results. Moreover, additional partnerships announced in recent weeks should boost QNX's revenue and BlackBerry stock much further in coming quarters. For example, in recent weeks, BlackBerry has announced partnerships involving the use of QNX by Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), Jaguar Land Rover, and Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU).

There are many opportunities for BlackBerry to greatly expand QNX's reach going forward. For example, in one little-noticed news item, Google's (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Waymo and Jaguar Land Rover agreed to partner on the development of up to 20,000 electric, self-driving vehicles.

That's the same Jaguar Land Rover that's going to use QNX in its self-driving vehicles. It appears that, given these two deals, BlackBerry will be working with Waymo. It seems to me that opens the door for additional partnerships between Google and BlackBerry on driverless cars going forward. And there's even a small chance that Google could be so impressed with QNX and its security bona fides that it could look to buy BlackBerry at some point in the future.

Some BlackBerry bears will likely be skeptical about the possibility of Google working with, let alone acquiring, BlackBerry. Why does Google need QNX, I can picture them asking? Well, Google's Android operating system has significant security vulnerabilities, while BlackBerry has been recognized by well-respected research firm Gartner for the strength of its mobile security offerings. As I've discussed previously, protecting driverless cars from hacking is paramount, given that millions of human lives could be lost if driverless cars are hacked.

There are many other avenues for QNX's revenue to jump much further going forward. For example, Blackberry's partner, Delphi (DLPH), will probably sell its driverless vehicle system to many automobile makers in coming quarters, and the Jaguar Land Rover deal will be implemented, generating a great deal of high-margin revenue for BlackBerry in the process. The owner of Jaguar Land Rover, India's Tata Motors (TTM), could expand its partnership with BlackBerry to tens of thousands more of its vehicles.

And as I've written in the past, I believe that BlackBerry will be able to generate a great deal of revenue and profit by selling apps to consumers via QNX, much as Google makes money by selling apps to Android users. That means that as other QNX partners, including Baidu and Denso (OTCPK:DNZOY), provide their QNX-powered driverless systems to automakers, BlackBerry will have many more revenue opportunities. Taken together, these opportunities will dwarf losses that BlackBerry suffers as a result of QNX being replaced as the infotainment system in some cars.

Speaking of Denso, as I've written in the past, BlackBerry's partnership with that company is likely to lead to deals with Toyota (TM), given the latter giant's 38% stake in the former company. And Mazda (OTCPK:MZDAF) may not be far behind, given its partnership with Toyota. Although I was wrong about the timing of the announcements of such deals, I still think they could very well be unveiled sometime soon.

As I previously predicted, QNX, propelled by the potency of its security, is clearly growing by leaps and bounds. That trend is likely to accelerate going forward, lifting BlackBerry's results and BlackBerry stock further.

