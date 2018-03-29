China Mobile: Invest With Communists For 4.5%?

Is there a blue-chip, dividend-paying Chinese stock without too much volatility? If so, is it suitable for a conservative, income-oriented portfolio? Let’s take a look at one candidate, China Mobile (NYSE: CHL) and find out.

SOURCE: gmsa.com

History: Invest with the Communists?

Investors from western democracies will find CHL’s history unusual. The company was originally 100%-owned by The People’s Republic of China (commonly known as “China” today) through various government agencies and ministries. Incorporated in September 1997 as China Telecom (Hong Kong) Limited, the Company was listed on the NYSE and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("HKEX") in October 1997 raising approximately $4.2 billion. 1997 was an auspicious year as on July 1, 1997 the United Kingdom officially transferred sovereignty over Hong Kong back to China pursuant to a series of treaties dating back to the Treaty of Nanking in 1842.

After numerous acquisitions, additional stock and debt offerings and two corporate name changes, CHL emerged as the leading telecommunications company in China with more than 460,000 employees serving customers in all 31 provinces, autonomous regions and directly-administered municipalities, as well as in Hong Kong. The company’s main operating segments are 1) Mobile, 2) Wireline Broadband and 3) Internet of Things (IoT). The Mobile segment provides a) voice services including local, domestic and international long-distance calls and b) data services including short and multi-media messaging, data, application and information services. The Wireline Broadband segment primarily provides broadband Internet connectivity. The Internet of Things segment connects computing devices embedded in various objects to the Internet enabling them to send and receive data. The company, for example, is working on “smart” parking lots, street lighting and water quality monitoring.

CHL operates the world's largest mobile network. As of January 2018, the company served 891 million total mobile customers. For perspective, in the US only, subject to variations in reporting, ATT (NYSE: T) and Verizon (NYSE: VZ) served about 142 million and 150 million customers, respectively, at the end of December 2017. As of the same date, CHL also served 117 million wireline broadband customers.

CHL is also large in financial terms with 2017 revenues of ¥740.5 billion ($118.5 billion). For comparison purposes, T and VZ reported 2017 revenues of $160.5 billion and $126.0 billion, respectively. The company’s A+/A1 (S&P/Moody’s) credit ratings are equal to China's sovereign credit ratings, which brings us to an interesting point.

Political Risk: Meet Your Controlling Shareholder

As of December, 31, 2017, China Mobile Communications Group Co., Ltd. (“GMCG”), the company’s controlling shareholder, owned 72.72% of CHL’s shares. Here is a picture of the “owner” of CMCG:

SOURCE: bbc.com

Yes, Xi Jinping, President of China, will figuratively be your controlling shareholder. “Figuratively” because the ultimate owners are the people of the People’s Republic of China. Xi Jinping was recently in the news due to a change in term limits for his office. According to an article in the March 14, 2018 South China Morning Post:

Delegates to the National People’s Congress have overwhelmingly voted to pass a constitutional amendment to abolish the two-term limit imposed on China’s president, a controversial move that will allow the incumbent, Xi Jinping, to stay in power beyond 2023.

Many observers of Chinese politics believe it unlikely that China’s economic policy will undergo any seismic shifts, but investors should consider the political risk associated with any Chinese investment, particularly one majority-controlled by the People’s Republic. There are, however, strong opinions as to what Xi’s consolidation of power actually means for China. According to a March 2, 2018 article in Forbes:

So it seems, at best, that Xi Jinping will carry out more of the same state- and stability-focused economic reforms while refraining from undertaking more serious market-oriented reforms. At worst, an even more powerful Xi may resort to heavy-handed tactics to deter any opposition, with seriously negative economic implications.

Arbitrary confiscation of private property, however, seems like a specter of the past, and within the past five years China has strengthened legal protection for foreign investors. In 2015, China Briefing reported on investor-friendly reforms under Xi Jinping’s leadership.

Among key concerns for foreign companies in China is the underdeveloped and at times opaque Chinese legal system. In recent years however, China has been stepping up its legal reforms and is moving ever closer towards strong rule of law.

In spite of such reforms, investors should be wary. There is no effective, timely recourse for smaller stockholders against a sovereign nation, especially, for example, in the middle of an international trade war. At the center of world economics for more than 40 years, former Fed Chairman Alan Greenspan noted in his book The Age of Turbulence:

I have no doubt that the Communist Party of China can maintain an authoritarian, quasi-capitalist, relatively prosperous regime for a time. But without the political safety valve of the democratic process, I doubt the long-term success of such a regime.

In fact, in the CHL 2016 Annual Report on SEC Form 20-F (akin to a 10-K for foreign corporations) management noted the following as a risk of being 72.72%-owned by the People’s Republic of China (“CMCC” aka “CMCG”) under “Risk Factors:”

The interests of CMCC as our ultimate controlling person may conflict with the interests of our minority shareholders. In particular, CMCC may take actions with respect to our business that may not be in our other shareholders’ best interest.

None of this should prevent anyone from making an investment in the shares of CHL or any other listed Chinese company, but political risk is a consideration that must be acknowledged.

Operations: The “Quasi-Capitalist” Balance

How well do “quasi-capitalists” - according to Alan Greenspan - run a giant telecommunications company? The statistics presented in the table below tell an interesting story of a balance between government direction and free-market capitalism.

While acknowledging that data comparability is often an issue, the table below demonstrates the sheer size of CHL’s domestic customer base with about three times as many mobile customers in China as the combined total U.S. mobile customers for T and VZ. The size of CHL’s customer base is due to a combination of factors including 1) the size of its addressable market of approximately 1.4 billion Chinese citizens, 2) the leapfrog effect of technology – cell phones were eagerly adopted in many parts of China that lacked pre-existing land lines, and 3) the state-sponsored goal of cell phone connectivity for the country’s population.

Over the 2013 - 2017 period, however, CHL’s 3.7% compound annual rate of growth (“CAGR”) in mobile customers has lagged both T and VZ with growth rates of 6.4% and 5.5%, respectively. CHL’s slower growth is partly the result of market saturation. Smaller state-owned domestic competitors China Unicom (NYSE: CHU) and China Telecom (NYSE: CHA) reported 284.1 million and 249.9 million mobile users, respectively, at year-end 2017. Together, the combined 1.4 billion mobile users of the three Chinese telecoms are equal to the population of China. Most sources attribute a 62% to 64% share of the total mobile market in China to CHL, down from 70% in 2016. However, CHL is the government’s unofficially designated telecom “national champion” and it is doubtful the Chinese government will allow CHL to continually lose significant market share to its home-grown competitors. Future growth in mobile users will most likely be slow and steady.

CHL has switched about 73% of its users to 4G technology. The switch boosted sales of 4G-compatible smart phones and increased use of streaming services which led to the rapid increase in CHL’s mobile data traffic. More change is on the horizon as CHL, not historically a technology pioneer, has stated that it will begin testing 5G networks in 17 cities in 2018 with the goal of rolling out trial 5G networks in 2019 and a full roll-out in 2020. T is rolling out working 5G mobile networks in 12 US cities this year with rapid deployment of additional mobile 5G networks to follow throughout 2019. VZ has taken a different approach and will launch 5G fixed wireless broadband services broadband in the second half of 2018 following successful trials in 11 US markets in 2017 with the eventual goal of replacing “traditional” wireline broadband. As CHL rolls out 5G networks, smart phone sales and mobile data traffic should experience strong continued growth.

As the table indicates, two areas, mobile data and wireline broadband, offer the most growth potential. CHL experienced an amazing 112.8% CAGR in mobile data traffic from 2013 through 2017. Beginning in 2013, the company’s ongoing evolution from an aging 3G network to 4G provided the modern platform necessary to support smart phones and set the stage for the increase in mobile data traffic.

Mobile data traffic has been cannibalizing both voice and the older 160-character limited SMS text messaging service and includes MMS, essentially advanced text messaging that allows you to include pictures, videos, i.e., data, in your messages and Internet access. Mobile data traffic includes Internet access which also cannibalizes voice and SMS as it provides access to platforms like Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) where messages may be exchanged.

Mobile data traffic growth is widely expected to be very robust over the next few years. According to the Cisco Virtual Networking Index: Global Mobile Data Traffic Forecast Update, 2016–2021 White Paper, from 2016 to 2021,the Asia Pacific region will have the second-highest regional CAGR in mobile data traffic of 49%, increasing 7 times over the forecast period. By 2021, the Asia Pacific region is expected to account for over 46% of mobile data traffic, the largest share of any region.

Global Mobile Data Forecast by Region

SOURCE: CISCO VNI: Global Mobile Data Traffic Forecast Update, 2016–2021 White Paper

Mobile IoT applications are also expected to provide a big boost for mobile data traffic. There are as many worldwide IoT growth forecasts as there are market research firms, but most analysts expect a 2016 - 2020 CAGR in the high 20% range and a market size of $400-$500 billion by 2020. CHL is well-positioned at what might be considered the lower-level, but still very useful end of IoT connectivity. There are different competing and complementary network technologies with different capabilities. Of the two largest US telecoms only T has not announced plans to roll out an NB IoT network. Fierce Wireless described VZ’s NB IoT plans in a February 1, 2018 article:

Verizon confirmed plans to build a nationwide NB-IoT network covering 2.56 million square miles by the end of this year. The network will essentially piggyback on Verizon’s existing LTE network and will offer inexpensive, slow-speed data connections for IoT-style devices.

CHL’s primary focus has been NB IoT. The chart below explains some of the differences.

SOURCE: Sequans Communications

Chairman Shang Bing emphasized the importance of IoT in the China Mobile Limited Interim Report 2017 Chairman’s Statement:

Our IoT service developed solidly in the first half of 2017, with the total number of smart connections exceeding 150 million. The increasing scale of smart connections provided a take-off point for broadening IoT applications. The IoT platform, together with Internet of Vehicles, industrial manufacturing, smart wearables, education and healthcare, municipal administration and other IoT applications will all be areas with long-term growth potential.

It is important to note, however, that NB IoT, a very useful network technology where CHL is one of the leaders, is not compatible with more sophisticated data-intensive real-time uses for IoT technology.

Wireline broadband is the second strong growth area for CHL increasing 45% from 2016 to 2017. At year-end 2017, the company’s 112.7 million broadband customers exceeded the total 95.1 million broadband customers in the US and there is still substantial room for growth. CHL faces less competition and benefits from more runway for increased market penetration. In the US, cable companies are fierce competitors, controlling about 64% of wireline broadband connections. In China cable companies account for only about 9% of wireline broadband connections, leaving the three state-owned telecoms to fight for market share. Wireline broadband market penetration is higher in the US as well at about 82% compared to only 63% providing a larger untapped market in China of new subscribers.

CHL has room to grow its operations; slow and steady in total mobile users and fast and furious in mobile data traffic and wireline broadband.

Financial Results: Would Chairman Mao Be Proud?

The currency for the following discussion is the Chinese “Renminbi,” also known interchangeably as the “Yuan,” which is the reporting currency of CHL. As of March 20, 2018, one U.S. dollar equaled approximately 6.33 Chinese yuan (“CNY” or “¥”) or renminbi (“RMB”).

SOURCE: chinatoday.com

CHL’s financial disclosures and corporate governance, while not on par with the best practices of American companies, generally adhere to IFRS standards. CHL reports to shareholders on its financial performance with comparatively bare-bones Interim and Annual Reports, an annual SEC Report on Form 20-F, press releases and attendance at numerous investor conferences. These financial disclosures are similar to that of Ab InBev (NYSE: BUD) and other large, well-known foreign companies not reporting under US GAAP and SEC standards.

Corporate governance has been a focus of reform in China since before the CHU scandal broke in May 2017. In the CHU scandal, 9 out of 10 CHU branches in Shaanxi Province engaged in organized, cross-departmental falsification of roughly ¥1.8 billion (approximately $288.0 million at today’s exchange rate) in revenue from 2012 to 2016, and more than 70 managers were punished according to Communist Party disciplinary guidelines. In June 2017, China Daily reported on a statement released after the 36th meeting of the Central Leading Group for Deepening Overall Reform chaired by President Xi Jinping:

Key areas that need attention include improving the corporate governance structure, strengthening supervision of corporate restructuring, and also protecting the interests of employees, the statement said.

CHL’s press release announcing 2017 results echoed the theme:

We are dedicated to enhancing our risk and internal control mechanisms to ensure effective risk detection and management, to further strengthen our supervision of the key issues and business risks in critical areas, and finally to close any gaps in our business management processes to ensure sound and quality operations.

Returning to financial performance, among telecoms, CHL would receive a B+ grade, certainly above average, but not stellar.

On the top line, revenues increased 4.4% per year from ¥651.5 billion in 2014 to ¥740.5 billion in 2017, but expenses increased faster at 5.1% per year from ¥534.2 billion to ¥620.4 billion over the same period. The technology shift of the past few years has undoubtedly played a part in this performance as old sources of revenue are being replaced by new sources with higher resulting transformation expenses. As discussed in the “Operations: The ‘Quasi-Capitalist’ Balance” section of this article, the growth in mobile data traffic concurrent with the adoption of 4G technology has dramatically changed the company’s source of revenues in a short period of time. As the following slide from CHL’s 2017 Annual Results Presentation shows, data services revenue comprised 73.8% of telecommunications revenue in 2017 compared to only 52% in 2015.

SOURCE: China Mobile 2017 Annual Results Presentation

As the “Selected Financial Statistics” below illustrate, net income (“Profit - equity shareholders of company” in the table below) has shown little growth over four years, increasing at a 1.5% CAGR from 2014 through 2017. The 2016 - 2017 increase was significantly better, however, with net income up 5.1% to ¥114.3 billion (or about $18.3 billion in U.S. dollars) from ¥108.7 billion in 2016. Diluted EPS increased at a 1.4% CAGR from ¥5.35 per share in 2014 to ¥5.58 per share in 2017, but regular dividends per share increased 3.2% per year from ¥2.34 per share to ¥2.56 per share over the same period. Dividends per year in the table were converted from Hong Kong dollars to renminbi at the year-end exchange rate for each year.

CHL’s dividends merit special attention. While CHL’s financial statements are denominated in renminbi, the company’s dividends are denominated in Hong Kong dollars – and converted to U.S. dollars for ADR holders. As of March 20, 2018, one U.S. dollar equaled approximately 7.33 Hong Kong dollars. CHL’s dividends have generally trended upward with the growth of the company, but since the Board of Directors tends to target a dividend payout ratio rather than a specific numerical dividend per year, the annual payments fluctuate and are not as predictable as the dividends of a U.S. company. An interim dividend is paid each September and a final dividend is paid each June of the following year. In 2017, per the Chairman’s Statement in the Interim Report 2017, the Board declared a special interim dividend:

This year marks the 20th anniversary of China Mobile’s public listing. To express our heartfelt gratitude to our shareholders for their continued endorsement and support, the Board declared payment of a one-off special dividend of HK$3.200 per share in celebration of the 20th anniversary.

The special dividend equaled about $0.46 per share. Dividends are well-covered based on the payout ratio (calculated as dividends per share / diluted EPS excluding special dividends) which has crept up from 43.7% in 2014 to 45.9% in 2017. For perspective, the global telecom median payout ratio is about 70%. Regular dividends were about 77% of free cash flow in 2017, however, and 91.8% if the special dividend is included.

Note that the PRC Enterprise Income Tax Law generally subjects foreign investors to a 10% withholding income tax on dividends. There are exceptions granted for reinvestment in specific Chinese “Encouraged Industries,” but DRIP programs would generally not be qualified for these deferrals. Investors who hold their CHL shares outside of an IRA or other tax-deferred account would be eligible to claim a foreign tax credit on IRS Form 1116. Please consult your tax advisor to determine the best course of action.

The company’s EBITDA, like net income, increased at a faster rate from 2016 to 2017 than the 3.8% CAGR for that period. 2017’s ¥270.4 billion EBITDA was up 5.35% from ¥256.7 billion in 2016. EBITDA and net margins have been fairly constant with averages of 36.4% and 15.9%, respectively, from 2014 through 2017. CHL controls expenses well, with estimated SG&A (selling expenses plus employee benefit and related expenses) to revenues of 19.8% in 2017 compared to an average of 20.4% from 2014 through 2017.

Enter the Government

Expense control is going to be very important in 2018 as the government has dictated a pricing change for the company. At the 2017 Annual Results news conference on March 22, 2018, CHL Chairman Shang Bing announced that the company was lowering mobile data costs 30% among a series of reductions in service costs. South China Morning Post reported the reason for the price reductions:

In his presentation of this year’s Government Work Report to the National People’s Congress last Sunday, Li (Note: Chinese Premier Li Keqiang) directed China Mobile, China Unicom and China Telecom to remove all domestic long-distance and mobile roaming fees by the end of this year, significantly cut internet connection and leased line charges for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and reduce international long-distance tariffs.

Some analysts believe the company had already planned to reduce many of the fees in 2018. According to the South China Morning Post:

In a report this week, analysts at Morgan Stanley said a “30 per cent to 40 per cent annual reduction in unit pricing” was already expected by the market, so they predicted “limited incremental revenue loss.”

This timing of this specific report was arguably suspect, however, as Morgan Stanley was concurrently seeking approval to increase its stake in its Chinese joint venture investment bank Morgan Stanley Huaxin Securities from 49% to a controlling 51% interest.

It is difficult to conceive of a worse time for the mandated price reductions. CHL has completed the majority of its expensive 4G conversion and is actively monetizing the new platform. Increased cash flow will also be needed to support the capital expenditures for the eventual switch to 5G networks. Through government fiat; revenue, net income and EBITDA will be under pressure in 2018 and perhaps beyond.

No Debt?

The company has no long-term debt which is extremely unusual for a telecom with heavy capital expenditures. CHL’s internally generated cash funded ¥177.5 billion in capital expenditures in 2017, down 5.2% from ¥187.3 billion in 2016 as 4G spending began to slow. Free cash flow benefited from lower capital expenditures, increasing 2.4% from ¥66.4 billion in 2016 to ¥67.9 billion in 2017.

Although the companies are pursuing somewhat different operational strategies, CHL and T provide an interesting contrast with regard to debt. Internally funding this level of capital expenditures is quite remarkable, for example, CHL’s ¥177.5 billion in 2017 capital expenditures equaled about $28.4 billion compared to T’s $21.6 billion - but T’s balance sheet includes $125.9 billion in long-term debt.

How China Mobile can operate as a modern telecom with no debt?

The explanation has several parts. First, prior to the 1997 IPO of 27.28% of the company to outside shareholders, CHL was part of the Chinese government’s Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications (“MPT,” which essentially became the Ministry of Information Industry “MIIT” in 1998). CHL was carved out of MPT as a complete corporate entity with a staff, buildings, customers - a complete operating infrastructure, but there was no legacy debt to assume, as might be the case with a typical spin-out from an existing public company. Further, no new debt was issued at the time of the IPO to either “compensate” MPT or to fund capital expenditures, etc. as the complete corporate infrastructure was already up and running. As a result, the new CHL entity was “born” unencumbered by debt. Second, CHL has no meaningful exposure to a huge legacy land line business and was able to leapfrog that technology into mobile cellular technology. VZ and T, our two stalking horses throughout this article, both bear the burden of legacy land line businesses with their attendant maintenance, repair and staff expenses. Third, there is no expensive cut throat competition with its sister companies, CHU and CHA in pricing, advertising, staffing, etc. and certainly no competition with foreign carriers. Fourth, investors have been willing to accept lower returns in exchange for the supposed stability provided by the Chinese government’s control and financial support. The financial support includes significant related party transactions which are disclosed in the Annual and Interim Reports.

A Brief Comparison

Most telecom stocks have gone nowhere for the last three years and CHL is no exception.

CHL data by YCharts

The table that follows compares CHL to T and VZ across some key metrics to provide context for the company’s financial performance. The three mega caps are obviously different companies in many ways but maintain enough competitive similarities to be included in a set of possible telecom investments.

The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 reduced the US corporate tax rate from 35% to 21%. As a result, many US corporations, including T and VZ, realized a one-time tax benefit from the revaluation of their deferred tax positions which produced “artificially” inflated 2017 reported net income. The table below includes estimated adjustments designed to strip out this tax impact to provide comparable numbers. Where appropriate, CHL data was also adjusted for the renminbi to dollar exchange rate and the 5:1 ADR ratio.

When we began our analysis, we were looking for a “blue-chip, dividend-paying Chinese stock without too much volatility.” Based on these metrics, CHL appears to qualify. The company wins 8 out of 16 metrics; sporting the best PE, earnings growth, pre-tax margin, revenue growth, debt ratios, dividend growth and payout ratio.

The first metric where CHL stands out is its PE of 10.36, significantly lower than the competition and deeply in value territory compared to the recent 24.4 S&P 500 average. The company’s other price-based valuation ratios, a 17.42 price to free cash flow and 1.60 price to sales, somewhat mitigate this advantage. Since CHL’s capital stack lacks debt, however, and the company internally funds a massive capex program, its higher price to free cash flow ratio should be discounted. CHL’s earnings growth is a function of its revenue growth and superior 19.98% pre-tax margin - a full 364 bps better than its nearest competitor in the table above. CHL’s margin undoubtedly benefits in comparison to T and VZ from the company’s operations not being burdened with a low-margin legacy land line business. CHL grew revenue 2.57% from 2016 to 2017. As the results for T and VZ show, any revenue growth in the telecom industry from 2016 to 2017 was an achievement. The People’s Republic of China, however, has set up a revenue roadblock for CHL in 2018 with its demand for price reductions across several services.

SOURCE: hs2solutions.com

With no debt - at least no reported debt - CHL boasts perhaps the most conservative telecom balance sheet in the world. In comparison, T and VZ seem profligate, although their coverage ratios are adequate considering their respective cash flows. It is worth noting that CHL’s 11.55% ROE is achieved sans leverage. Note that VZ’s extremely high debt to equity ratio and ROE is worthy of a separate article.

While not having the highest current dividend yield at 4.43%, CHL does have a superior 3.20% dividend growth rate. The higher dividend growth rate is not always the best choice for an income-oriented investor. In a static world, an investor who bought T stock with its 5.77% dividend yield and 2.11% growth rate, for example, would receive higher dividends than an investor who bought the same amount of CHL stock for about 25 years. In the real world, however, CHL would have more room to increase its dividends with a payout ratio of only 45.95%.

Conclusion

A reasonable conclusion is that CHL is a profitable mega cap telecom providing necessary services to hundreds of millions of customers within an oligopolistic market and is almost assured of growth in revenue and earnings. Have we found our “blue-chip, dividend-paying Chinese stock without too much volatility” suitable for conservative, income-oriented investors?

The answer is more nuanced than many Wall Street-type research analysts would admit. Investors are proficient at assessing financial performance and corporate governance, but CHL forces investors to assess an atypical level of political risk as well.

CHL boasts reasonable pricing metrics, revenue and dividend growth and a very conservative balance sheet with a 4.43% dividend yield. CHL appears to be a conservative, blue-chip type investment in a Chinese telecom with a clear path to growth through the slow and steady addition of mobile customers and the more rapid increase in mobile data traffic and broadband wireline service, but the current political risk accruing with its 72.72% ownership by the People’s Republic of China skews the risk/reward relationship.

While an American company is managed to maximize shareholder value, CHL is managed to maximize the majority shareholder’s value. The majority partner’s agenda may place the home country’s interests above those of minority shareholders.

The company’s path to growth was recently roadblocked by government fiat. The proposed reduction in the price of mobile data traffic and other services will slow revenue growth at the pivot point where CHL was beginning to reap the benefits of heavy capital expenditures on its 4G platform. As current overblown trade war headlines have underlined, the company’s minority shareholders may also be more susceptible to fallout from the increasingly adversarial US / China relationship.

At this time, CHL is not a suitable candidate for a conservative, income-oriented portfolio.

CHL, however, may be well-suited to a bottom-fishing value investor willing to take more risk. The company’s shares recently hit lows around $45 -$46 per share not seen since early 2014. The company was poised to repeat or better its 2017 results before the mandate from its majority shareholder and it may yet find a way grow revenue and earnings. The dividend is safe and, to quote the old cliché, a patient investor will be paid to wait.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CHL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.