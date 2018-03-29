Commodities Recap For The Week Of March 29, 2018

Quarter end in markets with a big rally in grains on final day and limit down move in cattle.

Highlights in Commodities:

Gold down 1.74% on the week

Silver falls 1.49% since the last report

Platinum sinks 1.93% for the week and remains at over a $390 per ounce discount to the yellow metal

Palladium gets clocked on the final trading session in March and falls 2.58% on the week

Copper rebounds 1.14% on the week, but stockpiles build to the highest level since 2014

Iron ore edges 1.37% higher after a significant loss last week

The BDI down 3.74% since the last report and finishes Q1 on a weak note

Rotterdam coal rallies 2.28% on the week

Lumber posts a 5.76% gain during the final week of Q1

May NYMEX crude oil falls 1.43% since last week

May Brent crude oil rolls to June and moved just 0.59% lower.

The premium for Brent over WTI in June closes the week at $4.50

Gasoline moves 0.96% lower, and heating oil rallies just 0.17% since last week

The gasoline crack spread up 0.76% while the heating oil crack moves 5.51% higher since last week's report

Natural gas recovers 3.76% since the last report on the lowest level of inventories since 2014. The EIA reports a withdrawal of 63 bcf from stocks on Thursday which stands at 1.383 tcf as injection season approaches

Ethanol up 0.41% on the week as corn rallies on the final session of Q1

Soybeans up 1.60% with all gains coming on the final day of Q1

Corn moves 2.78% higher on the week with a big rally on Thursday

CBOT wheat moves 2.01% lower on the week despite a rebound Thursday. May KCBT wheat trading at a 16.25 cents premium over CBOT wheat down 2.75 cents since the last report.

Sugar loses another 1.75% on the week and falls to a new low

Coffee posts a marginal 0.81% gain since the past report

Cocoa moves 2.26% lower after last week's explosive gain

Cotton moves just 0.45% lower since the last report

FCOJ rebounds 4.33% since the last report

Live cattle continue to move lower, losing another 3.41% since last week

Feeder cattle follow and fall 2.04% since the previous report

Hogs rebound 3.24% on the week

The dollar index recovers 0.78% on the June futures contract in another attempt at a rally, as the index approaches the 90 level once again

June long-Bonds trading at around 146-12 up 1-14 on a flight to quality since last week

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closes at 24,103 on Thursday, March 29, up 570 points after a very volatile week in stocks

Bitcoin plunges to $7,144.86 level down $1,448.91 or 16.86% since last week

Ethereum moves to $393.29 plunging 25.44% since the last report

Price Changes for the Week:

RJI closes the week at $5.52 per share, up two cents since last week's report.

RJI is the Rogers Commodity ETN (NYSEARCA:RJI) and represents a basket of 35 commodities futures contracts, has net assets of over $396.50 million and trades an average daily volume of 267,867 shares.

