An Interesting Market Narrative - Today's Editors' Picks

This is the irony in Howard Marks' take on the pitfalls of investing in companies that everyone assumes are going to shape "the future." Marks is correct to say that the environment can abruptly change in "unforeseen ways", but in many cases, common sense tells you that true innovation will invariably invite regulatory action at some point. Exactly nothing that happened across tech (and in Tesla) this week should have been a complete surprise to investors.

If there's one "known unknown" (so to speak) when it comes to these "story" stocks, it's that the transition from the present to "the future" these companies are shaping is not going to be seamless and smooth. It's going to be fraught with risk and you should not be surprised if we get more weeks like this one or if you look up five years from now and discover that the company you thought was going to be at the forefront of the technological revolution is no longer in business.