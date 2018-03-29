Annaly: Very Cheap Valuation And A Strong Buy

The author recommends a strong buy for the stock in retirement accounts, and a buy on dip for the stock in non-retirement accounts.

Business Fundamentals

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) is a blue-chip mortgage REIT that is currently valued at 9.1% discount to its book value. The recent selloff is mainly owing to rising short term interest rates by the federal reserve, which adds to borrowing costs for the mREIT. Despite the increasing cost pressures, the company has been able to cover its dividends during the fourth quarter of 2017 and will likely continue to do so going forward. The author recommends a buy for NLY at this price level, especially in a tax-advantaged account.

Here are some key facts about Annaly Capital Management:

Current share price - $10.31 per share, representing a 9.1% discount to book value and relatively large margin of safety

Dividend yield - 11.64% per annum paid quarterly

Leverage - 6.6x (down from 6.9x in Q3 2017)

Dividend coverage - core income of $0.30 per share versus $0.30 in dividend paid

A Defensive Leverage Profile

The REIT's current dividend situation is relatively safe, as it currently only employs a leverage of 6.6x (source: see here, balance sheet section page 3), which is in the lower range compared to its competitors. This lower leverage allows managers to start purchasing more assets when the opportunity comes to boost its core income in the future. As a comparison, take a look at Annaly's competitors below and their leverage.

Comparing Annaly Capital Management's leverage to its closest competitors, note that most mREITs target a leverage range of 6.0x to 8.0x.

Dividend Coverage In Fourth Quarter Despite Low Leverage, Although Margin of Safety Is Thin

Knowing Annaly's leverage is in the low ends of its targeted range, it should be comforting to investors that Annaly has covered its dividend in the fourth quarter of 2017, earning a core income per share of $0.30 as opposed to paying out $0.30 in dividends. (source: see here: income statement page 3) Of course, a direct 100% payout ratio represents a relatively thin margin of safety for investors, but do mind that the company could employ additional leverage to boost its net income as its at risk leverage is relatively low. However, current long term yield rates and spreads are both relatively low, which gives management quite the challenge when trying to deploy additional capital.

Going forward, expect the REIT's core income and leverage to grow slightly as managers purchase additional assets as they see fit.

The Challenge: Low Yield Rates, Low Interest Spread

The macroeconomic environment remains challenging for mortgage REITs, as short term borrowing costs raises and the redeployment of capital is difficult with narrow interest rates spreads. The Federal Reserve has hiked interest rates in March, and short term borrowing rates are now hovering around 1.50% to 1.75%, compared to 0.75% to 1.00% a year ago. This raise in borrowing costs will eat into Annaly's core net income and may put pressure on the company's dividends. As a result, management may need to increase leverage in order to keep the dividend steady. Fortunately, the REIT's at risk leverage is currently at 6.6x, in the lower end of the company's target of 6.0x to 8.0x with room to grow.

Attractive Valuation and Good Margin of Safety

Annaly is the industry leader of mortgage REITs with a phenomenal track record and a market cap near $12 billion, indicating that the REIT deserves a premium valuation compared to its peers. However, it is currently trading at 9.1% discount to book value, by far lower than its major competitors and thus offering a very decent margin of safety for the shareholder's capital. Refer to the table below for a comparison of Annaly's valuation with those of its sizable competitors:

Huge Tax Cut From the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act

President Donald Trump passed a sweeping tax reform that will benefit Annaly shareholders beginning in 2018. Not only has individual tax rates been reduced, 20% of all ordinary income coming from Annaly common and preferred shares will also be exempt from taxes under new law. For most individual investors still working, your tax rates for Anally shares will look something like this:

2017 Tax Rate 2018 Tax Rate Tax Rate on REIT dividend 10% 10% 8% 15% 12% 9.60% 25% 22% 17.60% 28% 24% 19.20% 33% 32% 25.60% 35% 35% 28% 39.60% 37% 29.60%

For most folks, your tax rates will be 17.60% or 19.20% for income paid on these shares. These rates are significantly lower than before and not too far from the 15% qualified dividend rates investor pay on other qualified dividend streams. All in all, mortgage REIT in non tax-advantaged accounts are no longer nearly as tax ugly as before. Holding shares outside of retirement accounts are now plausible. However, tax rates on dividends in retirement accounts will always remain at 0% and thus holding REIT shares in retirement accounts first is still recommended for all investors.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Annaly Capital Management is valued rather fairly at $10.31, which is also a 9.1% discount to its book value. The company's current dividend yield is 11.64%, and its track record of steady dividends and low leverage should help keep the dividend at $0.30 per quarter going forward. As a result, the author recommends buying shares aggressively in retirement accounts, while perhaps waiting for a dip near $10.00 to purchase in cash management accounts.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NLY, AGNC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.