Tesla Appears To Be Trying To Mislead Its Customers/Investors Again

Was the recent fatal accident in California also related to Autopilot? And, is Tesla already trying to mislead its customers/investors about it?

It has been a pretty bad couple of weeks for Tesla (TSLA) by any stretch of the imagination. From the fatal Uber (UBER) crash that put a question mark on the viability of all fully autonomous self-driving vehicles in general, to the fatal Tesla crash in California last week to Moody's downgrade, things are not going so well. What got me to write this article though was the blog post Tesla put out about the California crash the other day. I believe Tesla here is again trying to mislead its customers and investors about its Autopilot software. I will come to that in a bit, but let's first start by taking a look at the Uber accident.

The Uber fatal accident highlights the importance of LIDAR

If you look back through my articles talking about Tesla's Autopilot system, I have always said that I believe Tesla can build a good driver assist system using its primarily vision-based approach. The part I have questioned is its claims about achieving "Full Self-Driving". It is just impractical based on any reasonable extrapolation of the current state of the art. The recent fatal accident involving an Uber self-driving test vehicle highlights some of the unique challenges Tesla faces in achieving its goal and the importance of LIDAR.

The Tempe police department has released some video footage from inside the Uber vehicle just before the accident. Take a look at the below frame from the video seconds before impact. I picked this frame to highlight a tiny flash of reflection from the pedestrian's shoes.

Source: Tempe Police Department Twitter Feed

No one would expect any vision-based object-detection system to identify a pedestrian based on this frame of the video. However, this frame does confirm that the pedestrian did not suddenly run across the road and would have been easily visible to a LIDAR system (which does not require ambient light).

Now, the Uber self-driving car is supposed to have a LIDAR module. It is unclear at this point whether this was disabled or whether the output of this module was ignored or overridden in building the system's world view. The fact that Nvidia (NVDA) also suspended all of its self-driving car tests leads me to believe that the LIDAR output was ignored/overridden in this case and the companies are trying to figure out what caused this.

The bottom line though is that this case highlights one of the scenarios where a Tesla "Fully Self-Driving" vehicle is very likely to fail no matter how much its "Tesla Vision" system improves. It should give pause to any Tesla owner expecting their car to be able to drive fully autonomously at some point in the future.

What is holding up the capital raise?

As I have noted before, it is not just equity investors, but investors across the spectrum that seem to be high on the Tesla Kool-Aid. So far, this has been a positive for Tesla, the company. It has allowed it to issue new debt/refinance existing obligations at very attractive terms.

However, looking at its balance sheet and cash flow statements, it is also clear that it desperately needs to raise more capital very soon. With its stock near all-time highs this quarter, I was very surprised when it failed to do just that.

Consider what Moody's had to say about it when it recently downgraded Tesla.

Tesla's rating could be lowered further if there are shortfalls from its updated Model 3 production targets. The rating will also be pressured if the company is unable to raise sufficient new capital to cover its late-2018 and early-2019 convertible maturities, and to cover the operating cash consumption that will likely continue into 2019. The rating could be raised if production rates of the Model 3 meet Tesla's current expectations and if the company maintains good liquidity. - Moody's

Forget about the Model 3 targets for a minute, that is an engineering/manufacturing challenge. Moody's clearly is also worried about Tesla's liquidity.

Now, ratings agencies are supposed to be independent, but you can be sure Tesla was aware that Moody's was concerned about its liquidity, and a downgrade was imminent if it failed to raise capital. Given that, and the fact that the stock was near its all-time highs, what was stopping Tesla from raising money?

Is it a lack of interest from investors? I have suggested in the past, that may be the case with investors seeming to want to move further up the capital structure. But then, every time Tesla has issued debt, its offerings have been massively oversubscribed. So, clearly, someone still wants to own this paper.

What is very clear though is that the Moody's downgrade has made it much more expensive for Tesla to raise capital now. So, there must be a very good reason why Tesla failed to raise capital this quarter. Is there an SEC investigation/additional disclosures Tesla doesn't want to make? We do not know at this point, but it is certainly very curious.

The company for its part has made several misleading statements in the past. It has almost never lived up to the expectations it set for itself but it has always claimed that this is just because of its inability to forecast accurately rather than it trying to mislead investors. Consider for example what it had to say in its last investor letter about the Model 3 ramp (emphasis is mine).

We continue to target weekly Model 3 production rates of 2,500 by the end of Q1 and 5,000 by the end of Q2. It is important to note that while these are the levels we are focused on hitting and we have plans in place to achieve them, our prior experience on the Model 3 ramp has demonstrated the difficulty of accurately forecasting specific production rates at specific points in time. - Tesla Q4 2017 Update Letter

There has been one instance though where I believe it has been caught lying, and this was related to the fatal 2016 Autopilot crash. Here is what Tesla said about the crash in its blog post at the time (emphasis is mine).

What we know is that the vehicle was on a divided highway with Autopilot engaged when a tractor trailer drove across the highway perpendicular to the Model S. Neither Autopilot nor the driver noticed the white side of the tractor trailer against a brightly lit sky, so the brake was not applied.

Not long thereafter, Mobileye, which provided the vision module for the Autopilot 1.0 system decided to break up their relationship with Tesla. At the time, both of them pointed fingers at each other, and it was unclear what the real story behind the breakup was.

Last year, Mobileye's co-founder and CTO Amnon Shashua gave a talk at MIT where he spoke directly about this fatal Autopilot crash. You can watch the talk on YouTube, and he talks about the crash in a Q&A session after the talk around the 56-minute mark. It turns out that the Mobileye system used in Tesla's Autopilot 1.0 was not designed to identify objects moving laterally across the screen at all! Tesla's comments about the bright sky and white truck were just hogwash.

Now the Tesla crash had nothing to do with false negative false positive. There was a NHSTA crash report. And the NHSTA crash report said what we said earlier, is that the crash happened outside of the design of the system. The system was designed for rear end crashes. This is driving assist. The accident was t-bone. Now the sensors of the car were not designed - especially not the camera - designed for t-bone detection. It is designed for rear end crashes. Now that does not mean we cannot do t-bone detection. But in the system of Tesla, there was no t-bone detection. Tesla came out with stories about the white truck and sun and so forth. This made us very upset.

- Amnon Shashua, Mobileye

Now, before anyone says this is just another example of "He said, She said" and why anyone should trust Mobileye over Tesla here, consider the following.

Mobileye's cameras are the only vision component in the Autopilot 1.0 system. The only way Tesla can comment about anything vision related is if the data is coming from the Mobileye component. The Mobileye system is essentially like a black box for its customers (Tesla, in this case). Tesla here really has no way of knowing what caused a failure in detection unless Mobileye specifically gives it a reason.

Maybe Tesla was worried its customers would start asking questions if they realized that the system would not be able to detect any object moving laterally across the screen? Consider all the YouTube videos showing Tesla owners driving hands free on the Autopilot 1.0 system on local roads. How safe does that look now that you know the camera used can only detect objects directly in front of it?

Tesla seems to be again trying to mislead customers/investors about last week's fatal crash in California

The reason I brought up the 2016 incident is because it seems to me like Tesla is at it again. Tesla put out a blog post about last week's accident on March 27th. It says it hasn't been able to retrieve the logs from the vehicle yet, and I will give it the benefit of the doubt here. However, what Tesla says next about its Autopilot system concerns me.

Our data shows that Tesla owners have driven this same stretch of highway with Autopilot engaged roughly 85,000 times since Autopilot was first rolled out in 2015 and roughly 20,000 times since just the beginning of the year, and there has never been an accident that we know of. There are over 200 successful Autopilot trips per day on this exact stretch of road.

Here is the thing. Back in 2015, Tesla was using its Autopilot 1.0 system which is entirely different from its current system. Not only that, but the most recent update to the Autopilot 2.0 system that a lot of Tesla owners are raving about is a "fairly extensive rewrite" according to Autopilot's chief architect Andrej Karpathy. Well, if this is really the case, what does it matter how many successful trips Tesla owners have taken on that stretch of highway previously? The only thing relevant here is how the current version of the system is performing.

Source: Twitter

There is also reason to believe that the most recent version of the autopilot system is more liberal in identifying lanes. Consider the videos posted on the Electrek article noted in Mr. Karpathy's tweet. One of them shows it navigating a bridge with a very narrow lane and this one actually has the owner raving about the new system being more liberal and identifying lanes on wide on-ramps that it never did before!

Now, consider the below image Tesla posted about the location where the fatal crash occurred. I find it interesting because the distance between the two lanes in such that it may itself be considered a lane for a system that is liberal about the width of the lanes and lacks the situational awareness about exactly where it is on a highway and which lanes are available to drive on.

Source: Tesla

Is that what happened here and was the autopilot system even on during the time of the crash? I do not know, and clearly, I am just speculating here at this point. However, Tesla trying to emphasize the safety of its current Autopilot system based on earlier versions of the system is at best not relevant and at worst an active attempt to mislead its customers and investors.

To top it all we have also learnt, thanks to ABC News, that the Tesla owner here might have complained about the performance of Autopilot on this very stretch of the highway in the past.

Dan Noyes also spoke and texted with Walter Huang's brother, Will, today. He confirmed Walter was on the way to work at Apple when he died. He also makes a startling claim -- that before the crash, Walter complained "7-10 times the car would swivel toward that same exact barrier during auto-pilot. Walter took it into dealership addressing the issue, but they couldn't duplicate it there." Dan Noyes: "The family is telling me they provided an invoice to investigators, that the victim took the car in because it kept veering at the same barrier. How important is that information?" Christopher O'Neil, NTSB: "That information has been received by the CHP, they've been acting on it for some time now." Source: ABC News

Why does all of this matter?

So, why does this matter to a Tesla investor or someone looking to short the company? In other words, is there anything different now? The other day, a Tesla investor asked me why I believed the company would fail now. We always knew the company lost money, what is different this time?

Well, it's interesting when you put it that way. It is true that profitability is not what has kept the company alive so far. Up until this point, the increase in Tesla's market cap has always been driven by:

Growth in Revenues Tesla's ability to raise fresh capital to keep the lights on

Now, Tesla investors come in all shapes and sizes, but you can be pretty sure most institutional investors appreciate that Tesla cannot be wildly profitable in a low-margin manufacturing business. The reason a lot of them are willing to give Tesla a shot is because they believe it gives them the optionality of investing in a company that may have a technological advantage. This is the reason you see people like Morgan Stanley's Adam Jonas trying to value an imaginary Tesla Ride-Sharing business.

And this story is now starting to break down at a point where Tesla must raise fresh capital. For any profitable company, you can find a valuation floor where it is unlikely the stock falls a lot further because the earnings from the company should support the market cap at that level. For Tesla, none of this exists because it is fundamentally an unprofitable business. Our relative value model took down the valuation of Tesla to an all-time low of under $20 this month amid the wider market downturn. There is a long way to fall with nothing tangible to support the stock. This is not going to end well.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The Content provided in this article should be used for informational and educational purposes only and is not intended to provide tax, legal, insurance, investment, or financial advice, and the content is not intended to be a substitute for professional advice. Always seek the advice of a relevant professional with any questions about any financial, legal or other decision you are seeking to make. Any views expressed by Laxman Vembar are his own and do not necessarily reflect the view, opinions and positions of FundamentalSpeculation.IO. Finally, you should not rely solely on the information provided by the models on FundamentalSpeculation.IO in making investment decisions, but you should consider this information in the context of all information available to you.