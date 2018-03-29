Imperial Metals' (IPMLF) Management on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Imperial Metals Corp (OTCPK:IPMLF) Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call March 29, 2018 1:00 PM ET

Brian Kynoch – President

Andre Deepwell – Chief Financial Officer

Tom Litke – Citadel

Nick Jarmoszuk – Stifel

Craig Hutchison – TD Securities

Howard Goldberg – Janney Montgomery

Brian Kynoch

Thank you. Welcome to the Imperial Metals conference call to review our 2017 results.

First, I'd like to confirm as we've noted in the introduction that our comments may contain forward-looking statements. I'm going to start with a brief updates on Mount Polley and Red Chris and then I'll have Andre Deepwell, our CFO, go through the highlights of the financial statements.

During 2017 at the Mount Polley mine, we treated 6.72 million tonnes of ore for an average throughput of 18,420 tonnes per calendar day. That was very close to the throughput of 6.68 million tonnes milled in 2016. The metal production for 2017 was 19.1 million pounds of copper and about 48,000 ounces of gold.

The copper production was down because of lower copper grades. And one of the main reasons for this is, we only treated about 20,000 tonnes of higher grade underground ore in 2017 compared to over 300,000 tonnes in 2016. The forest fires in the Cariboo region also affected the production, with all operations being suspended for about two weeks and mining operations were impacted for even a longer period of time and stripping in the Cariboo pit fell behind.

As a result, more low-grade stockpiles were used to provide mill feed than planned in 2017. Metal production for the fourth quarter of 2017 was just over 4 million pounds of copper, up slightly from just under 4 million pounds of copper produced in the third quarter of 2017. Gold production was also up at 10,252 ounces versus 9,998 in the third quarter of 2017.

At Mount Polley, we've completed extensive rehabilitation work on the areas affected by the tailings dam breach, and we plan to reintroduce trout into the upper section of Hazeltine Creek this year. Excess water at the site is now being treated and discharged by a water line from the water treatment plant to diffusers deep in Quesnel Lake.

In the first quarter of 2018, we commenced dredging of the approximately 5 million tonnes of tailings that we deposited in the Springer pit in the 2015, 2016 period. We did that to allow for restart of milling operations prior to the repair of the tailing storage facility. We anticipate having these tailings pumped out and into the repaired TSF by about the end of the year.

Once mining operations in the Cariboo pit are completed and about the middle of this coming year of 2018, Mount Polley will rely on low-grade stockpiles to provide mill feed until the dredging of the Springer pit is completed. As soon as that dredging is done, then we can rebegin mining operations in the Springer pit.

The South Springer area is an area that with potential to significantly increase the mineral resource. The configuration of the Cariboo pit, when it's finished, provides an excellent platform to conduct exploration drilling. And so we – a small exploration program, the follow-up drilling that we did in 2012 is planned for the second half of 2018.

And that exploration will target the mineralization. Underneath, there is a saddle separating the Cariboo and Springer Phase 6 pits. And it presents an ideal location for discovering additional low-stripping ratio reserves. I'll move on to Red Chris now. At Red Chris, the metal production was 74.6 million pounds of copper and 33,416 ounces of gold in 2017. That was down from 2016’s production of 83, over 83 million pounds of copper and just over 47,000 ounces of gold.

The reduction in the production was a result of lower grades being treated. This drop in grades was partially offset by increasing throughput and copper recovery. The mill throughput of 10.3 million tonnes for 2017 was up about 7% from the 9.65 treated in 2016 and in 2017, the mill achieved about 95% of its design capacity.

Copper recovery was 79%, up from the 77.5% achieved in 2016 and this was achieved despite this significant drop in the head grade of copper during 2017. Faulted areas of the deposit with high clay content continue to impact the recoveries. And work is underway now to identify and quantify the specific clay minerals that are impacting the copper recovery. And we want to see if we can segregate a mine separately some of these areas high clay content.

One thing is interesting to note that the gold recoveries are seemingly not as impacted as we're often exceeding our target for gold recoveries even in these high clay areas. In 2017, the mill average throughput was 28,400 tonnes per day about 95% of the capacity as I said. And this was accomplished with an 89.2% plant availability.

Our review of the primary crushing stockpiling circuit operation is being undertaken along with an assessment of the concentrator circuit availability with the goal of having the plan achieve a 93% availability. Achieving a 93% availability is the key to Red Chris achieving or exceeding its design throughput.

at Red Chris metal production in the fourth quarter was 23.23 million pounds of copper and just over 13,000 ounces of gold, up from 19.65 million pounds of copper and 8,400 ounces of gold that we produced in the third quarter of 2017. The increase was largely a result of treating higher grade ores and higher recovery, although, the throughput was up slightly and averaged over 30,000 tonnes a day for the fourth quarter.

All ore for 2018 at Red Chris will come from the Main zone pit, with the majority coming from the Phase 4 pushback as the Phase 3 pushback will be completed by the end of the first quarter. It's just been completed. We have the five haul trucks from Huckleberry have been moved to Red Chris five 785s have been moved to Red Chris and now are in service.

In addition, we've ordered a electrically powered shovel, and it is expected to be delivered around the middle of the year. Electricity is more economical fuel than diesel and this will help us lower our mining cost at the site.

So Red Chris in 2018, we are going to focus on, one, reducing the unit cost site wide, increasing the mill operating time and the new electric shovel will both help in this area. Increasing the mining rate, as I said before, with those five extra trucks we want to get the mining rate up to 130,000 tonnes a day.

Thirdly, to continue to investigate means of improving copper – copper recovery in the high clay zones. And thirdly, this is it – this year we need to operate our sand plant to provide the sand required for the construction of the tailings facility.

Looking beyond 2018 to the future of the Red Chris mine, we've done preliminary engineering studies have been conducted to determine the optimum method to mine the deep resource beneath the currently designed pits. Based on this work, it appears that the best method will be block cave mining of the deep resource beneath both of the pits. And a drill program is being developed that will provide the information required to further advance the block cave studies.

Just one quick note on Huckleberry. At Huckleberry, we've developed a preliminary plan to reopen the mine and it's under consideration for implementation in 2019. If we started in January, it's probably July or August, about six months, I think, before we could actually be able to producing copper, we need to build the tailings dam. I think the rate of copper prices continue to strengthen, we'll look forward to reopening Huckleberry in 2019.

With those brief summaries, I will have Andre to go through the financials and then we'll proceed to the question period. Andre?

Andre Deepwell

Thank you, Brian. Revenues from the December 2017 quarter were $140.5 million versus $78.1 million in the comparative 2016 quarter. The increase was a result of higher shipment volumes at Red Chris in December 2017 quarter, including catch up from the delay in shipping at the end of September 2017 quarter. Red Chris had five shipments in 2017 versus three in 2016.

Mount Polley had slightly lower shipment volumes in the December 2017 quarter compared to the December 2016 quarter. On an annual basis, revenues in 2017 were slightly higher than 2016 due to improved metal prices on overall lower shipment volumes and a larger revenue reevaluation in 2017 compared to 2016.

In the December 2017 quarter, Imperial recorded net income of $33.9 million compared to a net loss of $47.1 million in the 2016 quarter. The higher net income was comprised primarily of the finalization and adjustment of the gain on the bargain purchase of Huckleberry, totaling $35 million along with improved mine operations.

On an annual basis, Imperial recorded a net income of $77.1 million in 2017 compared to a net loss of $54.1 million in 2016. The main contributors to the $131.2 million increase in net income were the $109.8 million bargain gain on purchase of Huckleberry and the $29.2 million foreign exchange gain on debt.

In the December 2017 quarter, income from mine operations was $17.8 million compared to a loss of $6.7 million in the comparative 2016 quarter. Positive revenue reevaluations of $4.4 million in the current quarter were a contributing factor in the positive income for mine operations along with the previously mentioned higher sales volumes.

On an annual basis, income from mine operations fell to $19.5 million in 2017 from $27.9 million in 2016 as operating cost and depletion and depreciation expense increased faster than revenues. The company has no derivative instruments for copper, gold or foreign exchange at December 31 or today.

Imperial's capital expenditures were $17.2 million in the December 2017 quarter, down from the $88.1 million in the comparative 2016 quarter. Capital expenditures in 2016 December quarter included $62.1 million in costs relating to reimbursing BC Hydro for a transmission line cost.

The December 2017, quarter included about $4.3 million for tailings dam construction, $6.2 for water management infrastructure and Springer pit prep work and about $3 million for mobile equipment and related components. On an annual basis, capital expenditures in 2017 were 92.9 million compared to 150.5 million at 2016. The previously noted capital reimbursements to BC Hydro was the bulk of the reduction.

The company reports four non-IFRS measures, adjusted net income, adjusted EBITDA, cash flow and cost per pound of copper produced. The adjusted net income, which removes non-recurring and unrealized items, was $0.5 million in the December 2017 quarter compared to an adjusted net loss of $37.1 million in the comparative 2016 quarter.

On an annual basis, the 2017 adjusted net loss was $62.6 million versus a loss of $56.8 million in 2016. Adjusted EBITDA was $44.1 million in the December 2017 quarter compared to a 0.5 million loss in the comparative 2016 quarter. On an annual basis, Adjusted EBITDA was $88.5 million in the 2017 versus a $106.6 million in 2016.

Cash flow was $43 million in the December 2017 quarter compared to a negative cash flow of $0.4 million in the 2016 quarter. On an annual basis cash flow was $88.4 million in 2017 versus a 107.6 million in 2016. The cash cost per pound of copper produced is calculated for the company's two operating mines. For the December 2017 quarter, these were US$53 per pound for the Red Chris mine and USD 4.74 per pound for the Mount Polley mine.

In the December 2016 quarter, these were US$2.41 per pound for the Red Chris mine and US$2.79 per pound for the Mount Polley mine. At the Red Chris mine, the cash cost per pound of copper produced decreased in the December 2017 quarter due to increased copper production volumes, higher byproduct revenue from higher gold production, offset somewhat by a lower Canadian dollar/U.S. dollar exchange rate.

The higher cash cost per pound of copper produced at the Mount Polley mine was primarily the result of lower quantities of copper along with the lower by – gold byproduct revenues and lower Canadian U.S dollar exchange rate.

On an annual basis the cash cost per pound of copper produced in 2017 in Red Chris was US$1.93 per pound and US$2.32 per pound at Mount Polley compared to US$1.37 at Red Chris in 2016 and US$1.82 per pound at Mount Polley in 2016. The higher cost per pound at Red Chris was primarily due to lower byproduct revenues and copper volumes produced. The higher cost per pound at Mount Polley is primarily due to lower copper volumes produced.

At December 31, 2017 the company had cash of $51.9 million, available capacity of $5.4 million for future draws under the senior secured revolving credit facility and $10 million undrawn on the 2017 LOC loan facility. And we also had a working capital deficiency of $238.3 million, which is primarily due to the debt of $201.6 million related to the senior credit facility and second lien credit facility, which both mature on the fourth quarter of 2018.

Upon extension of the senior credit facility and second lien credit facility in the December 2017 quarter, the company amended certain financial covenants. We now have two financial covenants, senior debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 3.75 to 1 and that is the maximum ratio and a minimum liquidity covenant of $5 million. The higher cash balance at December 31 was related to the rights offering that was completed in December, which raised net proceeds of $42.3 million. The payment of interest for certain debt facilities will be paid in common shares of the company until the end of this year, resulting in cash savings of approximately $16 million per annum.

Those were my comments Brian over to you.

Brian Kynoch

Thank you. And well we can proceed to the question-and-answer session.

[Operator Instructions] And your first question comes from Tom Litke with Citadel. Please go ahead.

Tom Litke

Good morning. Real quick. If you could walk us through the reasoning for the writeup of Huckleberry. Was that required by your accounting standards? Or is that something that you wanted to do for the banks and having more of a book value?

Andre Deepwell

The way the accounting works under international financial reporting standards is that we needed to record at fair value the acquisition of Huckleberry. Notwithstanding that, we own a piece of it before. And so it's not our choice to do this, but this is the requirements under the accounting standards. And so we went through and determined what all the various components or the fair values of all the various components, everything from the working capital to the mineral property and the asset retirement obligations and all the related tax impacts on that and this is the end result that we came to.

We did utilize outside experts for assisting us with parts of the fair value calculation. And so yes, this – it wasn't a choice, this is what's required under international financial reporting standards. And our auditors have obviously audited all this and agree with our assessments on the numbers.

Tom Litke

Okay. Thank you. That's what I figured, but I wanted to hear it. The second thing is more to Brian. For the 2018 quarter or year, excuse me, we had a really good fourth quarter. And I'm trying to understand a bit. With the high cost of copper being mined, I would assume most of that's because of the accelerated stripping ratio that you've chosen to do with the new mine plan. So of that, how much low-grade ore is being stockpiled that's actually an asset to us and not necessarily all expense?

Brian Kynoch

Andre, do you have that number handy?

Andre Deepwell

Yes. It depends on the quantity. But there is – the expectation for the first quarter is probably $2 million to $3 million worth of value that's going to be added to the stockpile. And we look at that every quarter to see how much of the additional stripping is related to stockpiles that have future value. Because at some point, we're going to be ending up mining those stockpiles as we're going to be doing with Mount Polley later this year. So then that cost has to come back into the accounting. But obviously the cash has already been paid when you do the stripping.

Tom Litke

Okay. And then explain to me for 2018, why we have such what I would view for Red Chris as a low production when I would assume with all the stripping going on that the pushbacks can be done at the same time, that you could stay in the Main zone and get the good ore there. So is that not the case that you will not be in the Main zones bottom of the pit, if you will, for each of the quarters and maybe one or of the two quarters you are going to be in the benches?

Brian Kynoch

Yes. So as I said in my presentation, we're just finishing the bottom of the Phase 3. So the bottom of the Phase 3 went from the third quarter of last year through the fourth quarter and the first quarter of this year. For the next two quarters and for sure we're going to be back up on the top and we're coming back down again, on the Phase 4. So the majority of the ore from – for the next two quarters is actually going to be pushback ore up on the site headed back down.

And then the logic for the extra trucks is that we're actually going to do that faster than we had planned, so we can get back down to the bottom more quickly.

Tom Litke

Okay, thank you very much. That’s all my questions.

Brian Kynoch

Okay.

Your next question comes from the line of Nick Jarmoszuk with Stifel. Please go ahead.

Nick Jarmoszuk

All right, thanks for taking the question. In the prepared remarks regarding Red Chris, I was hoping you could help put some numbers to what the cost savings could be relating to the electric shovel and what you're thinking in copper recoveries too within – with the ongoing clay issue, is this – is there a point at which it's going to end or is this something that's just going to – that you foresee continuing to happen and continue to be an issue?

Brian Kynoch

And maybe I'll start with the clay one, first. So we – there are clays virtually everywhere up there. So it's – we've determined it's not just the fact it's clay. It's the – what we're trying to figure out is exactly which clay mineral is causing the problem. There are times when we treat where we get ore that basically meet our expectations. And then there are times when it doesn't and you can tell by the viscosity in the plant and the flurry and stuff. We know it's related to clay, but we haven't really yet identified the exact clay that's causing us trouble.

So we've got some new machines up there right now. They're actually up there right now trying to analyze for segregate and quantify all the different clays and the different parts of the deposit. So once we can identify that the bad clay, then we can go back and look at all our historic core and maybe we do a bunch more assaying in the faulted up areas to see what the concentration of the bad clay is and we'll know, we'll be able to kind of a track the problem and figure out when it's going to happen and when it isn't going to happen. It does look like it is in the faulted zone. So when we get outside of the faulted zones, we get better recovery.

So we need to identify exactly which are the clay minerals is causing the trouble. And then use that to develop a model so we can predict when we're going to hit the high clay ores. And one of our ideas right now is, as I said in the thing, looking to be able to segregate them and maybe if we segregate them and treat them with a slightly different way in the plant and maybe different reagents. And look at bringing up our recovery now.

So I guess what – to actually be able to tell exactly what recoveries we do, we're going to need to identify this clay mineral and then be able to move that into our block model at depth and be able to predict when we're going to hit. Because it doesn't seem to be just all the time where even in the fault zone that it's bad. It's this part – even parts of the fault zone. So that's what we want to do there and then we'll be able to quantify when we're going to get good ore and when we're going to get bad ore. And then as I said, maybe we can segregate it and look at the way and improving recovery.

The one thing in the plant we're looking at is, we added an extra rougher salt last year and it looks like our roughing, I would say on our roughing side, it looks like we've basically reached the limit of what we can pull. So the recovery on the roughing side is without a different reagent or the segregation, we're getting not much a recovery on that additional – the additional recovery on our seventh cell is actually relatively small. But now at times with seventh cell, we can overload the cleaning circuit.

And we do lose a little bit of recovery at times when we're bringing the rougher circuit up to its peak. So where we are investigating is maybe we need to add an extra cleaning column or two on the cleaning side to be able to always utilize the additional roughing capacity we put in. With reducing cost, I'm going by memory, but the electric shovel, I think it was like $0.10 a tonne mine that Don figured we can save by going electric. It's a larger shovel than the currently diesel-driven one we're using now.

So it's larger and electrically driven. So that'll be like $0.10 a tonne. And as I said, the increasing the operating tonne getting to 93%, the unit cost in the plant will go down because the vast majority of cost there are fixed so every tonne we do, we get – we drop our unit costs down.

Nick Jarmoszuk

Okay. And then in terms of copper recoveries where – any targets for where you think you can get 2018?

Brian Kynoch

Well, as I said, I think, this work to identify the clay minerals is – we're going to need to get that done before we can predict anything other than what we – I think do we have 80% in? I think 81%. Not sure the exact number we have in, but we're – we – before we can refine that any better, we're going to need to get this clay minerals sorted out.

Nick Jarmoszuk

Okay. And then a final question just on the capital structure. Obviously, you've got a fair number of maturities looming. Can you give any status regarding discussions with bondholders and other parties involved?

Brian Kynoch

We've certainly had discussions with our major shareholders and looking at how we're going to handle the maturities.

Nick Jarmoszuk

And any sort of sense as to when you would like to have the capital structure resolved? I think is the second half of 2018 or should we think it's something maybe happening in the second quarter of 2018?

Brian Kynoch

I would say the second half of 2018.

Nick Jarmoszuk

Okay. And then are you thinking that it's going to require a holistic solution with the two major shareholders or do you think results are going to improve sufficiently that a capital market solution will be available to you?

Brian Kynoch

Well, we're going to drive this to make sure we can get – we can maximize the results of the both mines. But it may well be some sort of holistic solution to basically change our balance sheet.

Nick Jarmoszuk

Okay. And just last item with the block cave. Have you had any discussions bringing in a third-party develop that with you guys?

Brian Kynoch

I'd say no formal discussions. We've had discussions with people but no formal discussions yet.

Nick Jarmoszuk

Okay, all right. Go ahead. Thank you, Brian.

Brian Kynoch

Thanks.

Your next question comes from the line of Craig Hutchison with TD Securities. Please go ahead.

Craig Hutchison

Hi guys.

Brian Kynoch

Hi, Craig.

Craig Hutchison

In the past, I think, conference call, you mentioned, you guys weren't looking at any current strategic initiatives, is that still the case?

Brian Kynoch

Currently looking exactly – as I've said, we have some discussions ongoing, but nothing kind of too formal yet.

Craig Hutchison

Okay. And maybe just internally, you said you're moving through the – finish the Phase 3 of Red Chris. Just you're back at the top for Phase 4. Can you give us a sense of when you'll be back into sort of higher grade materials as it's sort of the back half of this year or sort of wait till 2019 to get into better grades at Red Chris?

Brian Kynoch

By the back half of the year we should be getting back down deep in the Main zone.

Craig Hutchison

Okay. And then you did mention about doing some drill work at Red Chris to serve, get some further information on the deep resource and the potential for block caving there. Is there a budget and the timing for that work?

Brian Kynoch

Well, the timing would be I would say this summer is what we would think about doing it. And that's what we're working on right now is the budget and exactly how much we would do because there is two parts to what we want to do. There is probably four or five holes that are actually would be designed by geotechnical engineers. And they'd be getting information about rock strengths, faults, not so much tonnes in grade but the strength of the rock and how a block cave would work. And so that's about four or five holes and then we also want to do about a dozen holes to increase the – there is still areas in the East zone where we have high grade that could be extended with drilling.

So we would like to also go do about a dozen drill holes to increase the category of some of it and actually try to expand the very highest grades in the East zone. And I don't know – as I said, the plant is not complete. But I'd say, like, $4 million, $5 million worth of drilling would probably be what we're thinking of doing.

Craig Hutchison

And then just my last. So just in terms of capital expenditures for this year. Can we kind of expect similar levels at $20 million to $25 million at Red Chris and sort of $20 million at Mount Polley?

Andre Deepwell

So on Red Chris including – there's about $15 million in for that shovel – electric shovel that Brian was mentioning. And including that and the other expenditures we have planned, it's going to be closer to $65 million there or thereabouts.

Craig Hutchison

$65 million.

Andre Deepwell

Yes. And Mount Polley because we're doing that dredging is also a bit higher. It's closer to $28 million. There's about $13 million to $14 million of dredging that tails out of the Springer pit.

Craig Hutchison

Okay. Sorry Andre, in your opening remarks you mentioned the covenant was it – you said 3.75?

Andre Deepwell

Yes, that's the maximum, yes, debt-to-EBITDA. Senior debt-to-EBITDA.

Craig Hutchison

Senior debt-to-EBITDA, okay.

Andre Deepwell

Yes, basically secured debt-to-EBITDA.

Craig Hutchison

Okay, all right. Thanks guys.

Andre Deepwell

Okay, thanks Craig.

[Operator Instructions] Your next question comes from the line of Howard Goldberg with Janney Montgomery. Please go ahead.

Howard Goldberg

Yes, good afternoon and thanks for taking my call. Just to revert back to the last question, I want to follow on. I believe you said the minimum liquidity required by the banks includes the $5 million still available to you under your revolving credit facility. Is that correct?

Andre Deepwell

Well, we need to have $5 million either in cash or if we have no cash, then we need to have $5 million undrawn on the facility. So it's $5 million either way. It depends, if you draw the full amount, you need to have a $5 million cash in the bank or if you have your cash below $5 million then you need to in total still get to the $5 million.

Howard Goldberg

Okay. So you have in excess of $50 million in cash available. So that should carry you for a bit.

Andre Deepwell

Yes.

Howard Goldberg

I wanted to ask about the payments due this year to BC Hydro in Northwest Transmission. The current portion for those two was, I believe, in excess of $30 million, which I know it doesn't get included in your capital expenditure number. And wondered if that created any additional strains in your mind or you're comfortable that given the CapEx figure that you mentioned, as well as the – those payments there is breathing room?

Andre Deepwell

Well, I think we're fine with the plan that we've got. And the payment schedules that we have with BC Hydro. So we don't see that being an issue.

Howard Goldberg

Okay. Fair enough. Just two more quick ones from me. I'm trying to make sure I understand the implication of the positive revenue valuation, which was $15.2 million for the year. Can you tell me what part of that was recognized in the fourth quarter? And if there is any unusual margin consequences positive or negative associated with when that revaluation takes place?

Andre Deepwell

Okay, so there was $4.4 million in the December 2017 quarter. And essentially what these revaluations are is when the shipment is sold that's based on a provisional price and at that exchange rate. And then, if the copper price moves up and the gold price say, if that moves up and the amount becomes worth the $1 million or more or whatever the number is, then that's the positive revaluation. And we need to look at this at the end of every quarter to see where it's moved to based on the adjustments to the grade, the prices and all the rest of that and basically during 2017 as the copper price increased in the latter part of the year. And we had a fair volume of unpriced copper that was still not settled in terms of the final pricing month.

So between the prize when it was shipped and the date on when it finally settled, that is a positive pickup. And that just gets added straight to revenue and in essence straight to the operating margin because there's no further adjustment to cost related to that. It's all straight margins.

Howard Goldberg

Okay. And thanks for that. I know you had mention the $4.4 million in your prepared comments. And it's just a coincidence that, that's the same number that you've reported in 2016. Is that right?

Andre Deepwell

For the annual?

Howard Goldberg

Yes.

Andre Deepwell

Yes, I don't have – yes, that would be a coincidence, yes because the total for 2017 is more like $15 million or larger right.

Howard Goldberg

Right. Okay. And lastly, just one final question again on timing, you took what looks like an entirely fourth quarter provision for rehabilitation cost related to the tailings dam burst. And I wonder if under a less conservative look at adjusted EBITDA, whether that's the figure that you might have removed from your EBITDA calculation and reported closer to $50 million in quarterly EBITDA.

Andre Deepwell

Let me just look at the adjusted EBITDA. Right. I guess, that's a good point. That probably should have been taken out of our adjusted EBITDA because that's obviously not a recurring item. And we took it out of that, out of the calculation in 2014, I believe so. Yes, thanks for that. That should not be included in our adjusted EBITDA or i.e. back out. So it would be about the $5 million higher.

Howard Goldberg

Yes, okay, terrific. All right. Thanks and look forward to hearing the rest of the story play out.

Andre Deepwell

Thank you.

And I am showing no further questions in the phone queue at this time.

Brian Kynoch

Okay. Thanks, everyone, we appreciate your time.

Thank you to everyone for attending today. This will conclude today's call and you may now disconnect.

