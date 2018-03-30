Astea International's (ATEA) CEO Zack Bergreen on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Astea International Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEA) Q4 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call March 29, 2018 4:30 PM ET

Zack Bergreen

Thank you Lynn. Good afternoon and thank you for joining us today to discuss our fourth quarter 2017 and year-end 2017 results. Following my overview, I will turn the call over to Rick Etskovitz, our Chief Financial Officer, who will cover the details of our financial results. We will then open the call for Q&A.

As I have mentioned in the past, 2017 was a year of transformation for Astea and the transformation will continue. I have shared how changes in the company in previous quarter and year-end calls and I would like to stress that we remain committed to driving these changes into every aspect of our business. I am proud to report that we are making great gains and seeing tangible results.

During 2017, we embarked on several important initiatives that will help solidify our success in 2018 and for the years to come. One major initiative was reinvigorating our sales and marketing culture and this has already generated positive responses from our customers, prospective customers and market in general.

Another major initiative was the latest release of our flagship product Alliance Version 14.5 and our new Alliance Mobile product, Alliance Mobile Edge. Mobile Edge has set a new standard for field service mobility application and in just a few short months, we will be introducing the most transformative software version release that our Alliance product has seen or ever had.

The market reaction to the latest version of Alliance was alarmingly positive. We have a backlog of customers that are looking to upgrade. Upgrades usually provide our clients an opportunity to expand the usage of Alliance platform, increase user count and generate additional revenue.

I am happy to report that the financial condition of the company has much improved in the end of 2017 compared to the end of 2016. We have had a strong close to 2017 and acquired several new large multinational companies which I will talk about shortly.

We achieved a significant improvement in the adjusted EBITDA over the last year which we believe is a better reflection of our operating results than reported revenue. If you take out one significant event that Rick will touch on later, we did achieve our goal of double-digit revenue growth of which I am very proud. If you remove that one outlier event, we have achieved a 17% improvement in revenue growth in 2017. This is a real growth that provide insight into the benefits of our new direction.

Additionally, our professional services team had a very busy year, reporting improving margins and a strong backlog for professional services that will continue throughout 2018. This positive trend of not just revenue growth but a profitability revenue growth will continue as we have many existing and new initiatives planned for 2018 that will move us further along in a journey of transformation.

In the last quarter 2017, we acquired a number of new customers. I will like to briefly highlight a few of those notable large organizations that we have signed, beginning with a multinational IT services firm that provides world-class IT support to global companies throughout it's thousands of employees operating in all several continents. With the large and geographically dispersed field service force, this firm selected Alliance service management solution because it is one of the market's only solution that is robust enough to unify and streamline the complexity of its multicountry, multicurrency, multilanguage service operation.

We acquired another global IT service company that operates in over 100 countries. One of the main reason this firm chose our Alliance platform was because it can seamlessly manage direct at the third-party workers and now contingent workers as well. Another notable customer we signed in the last quarter of 2017 is a global company that is one of the most all-inclusive commercial gaming suppliers in the world. The last notable customer that I will mention is one of the nation's leading provider of commercial HVAC services and integrated building technologies.

In addition to these new customers we acquired, we also expanded relationship with several key customers moving their Alliance deployment into new countries and regions. As mentioned earlier, we have made significant strides evolving into a sales and marketing driven culture, improving personnel, processes, approach and infrastructure. We are already seeing the positive impact of these improvements on our pipeline as evidenced by notable customers we acquired at the end of last year. But the rest of our journey, our transformation into a sales and marketing organization will not stop.

Our 2018 strategy plan that's already in progress include several key areas. The evolution instead of modernization of our plan to better reflect the unique spirit of innovation that we have always possessed and our new role as a thought leader in the field service management industry. One of our marketing goal is to better position the company building a community of service professionals including our customers, prospects, market analysts and our shareholders who will share and collectively nurture innovative approaches to accomplishing all service organization goals of increasing profitability and delivering outstanding customer experience that helps differentiate them in the market.

You will watch our brand transformation unfold throughout 2018 as we hone our messaging, launch new corporate marketing digital initiative and produce more on sales and marketing tools including video and innovative return on investment calculator. Personalization goes a long way engaging prospective clients and shortening the sales cycle. Therefore we will be producing more industry vertical specific content and tools that will do a better job of communicating our value, both from a technology and partnership approach.

As you hear when I discuss some of these notable new clients we acquired, our unmatched experience and expertise in the certain industry verticals such as information technology services help to differentiate us in the market. This strength is something we plan to leverage more on a going forward basis. The importance of innovation and alignment of emerging technology partners cannot be underestimated. This year, we will be extending our partnership effort with several leading technology vendors that offer complementary benefits to our customers, seamless integration of these cutting-edge technologies with our partners will help us and help our customers overcome some of their biggest challenges, including an aging field technician with knowledge management and the need to embrace new outcome based service model.

A part of our ongoing transformation includes the release of the most transformative version our Alliance platform has ever had. This summer, we will be introducing Alliance Version 15 that will offer a brand-new user interface focused on usability and familiarity to help realize faster end user adoption. This new release will provide even more functionality to all the service organization who are expanding their reliance on third-party and vendors. Our Alliance platform and mobile solution are all being enhanced to enable service companies to provide modern customer centric expenses on all devices. These are more exciting new enhancements coming this summer in version 15 release, but I will save them for next time we meet. 2018 will be one of the exciting years for Astea and help the company progress even further along the journey of transformation.

With that, I will turn the call over to Rick to cover our financial review. I will make some additional closing comments after he finishes with the review. Go ahead, Rick.

Rick Etskovitz

Thank you Zach. For the quarter ended December 31, 2017, Astea reported revenues of $7.9 million compared to revenues of $9.1 million for the same period in 2016. Net income to shareholders for the quarter was $0.7 million or $0.19 per share compared to net income to shareholders of $1.9 million or $0.52 per share for the same period in 2016. For the year ended December 31, 2017, the company reported revenues of $26.3 million compared to revenues of $25.8 million for the same period in 2016. The net loss available to shareholders was $0.4 million or $0.11 per share compared to a net loss to shareholders of $90,000 or $0.03 per share for the same period in 2016.

In comparing 2017 results to 2016, please consider that in the fourth quarter of 2016, a customer who was close to completing their implementation and going live was acquired and was forced by the buyer to terminate their hosting contract with us. As a result, we recognized $1.1 million of deferred hosting revenue and $2.2 million of deferred professional services. If we eliminated the $3.3 million one-time contribution of this revenue from 2016 results, then 2017 revenue increased 17% over 2016.

Adjusted EBITDA was $1 million for the year ended December 31, 2017, compared to a negative $2.2 million for 2016, an increase of $3.2 million. The significant improvement is the result of signing many new hosted customers in 2017 who are still in the implementation process and therefore not contributing any revenue until they go live.

In May 2014, as part of its ongoing efforts to assist in the convergence of U.S. GAAP and International Financial Reporting Standards, the Financial Accounting Standards Board issued a new standard related to revenue recognition that affects practically every company. The greatest impact of the change to us will be reflected in how we account for costs related to hosted customers. Instead of reporting expenses related to hosting as soon as they are incurred, all hosting costs will be deferred just as the related revenue is deferred until the customer goes live. Once live, we will recognize expenses over the estimated life of the contract, same as we have been doing for the hosting revenue. This would better match revenue from hosting with expense for hosting.

The new guidance will result in the company reporting deferred costs as an asset on our consolidated balance sheet. The new standard became effective for us at the start of 2018. We have expanded the notes to the consolidated financial statements related to revenue recognition to help explain how we will be reporting revenue and related expenses starting with Q1 2018. The primary change to our reported results will be in the deferral of implementation costs for our hosted customers during the implementation period. It is similar to what we have been doing with hosting revenue and hosting implementation services. We will report the deferred cost as an asset on our balance sheet and report the expenses over the expected life of the customer once our customers go live. Overall, we do not believe the new reporting standard will have a material impact on our reported results.

This concludes my remarks and I will now turn the call back over to Zack.

Zack Bergreen

Thank you Rick. Before I conclude, I want to recognize all the perseverance and innovation displayed by the Astea team last year. Transformation is not easy. It requires dedication from all levels of the company and I must commend every Astea employee for their hard work and openness to rethinking our strategy and approach. It has made all the difference in enabling us to achieve not only our financial goals, but also transform the goal as well. We have reached an important milestone in our journey by accomplishing double-digit revenue growth in the real business terms. And I am confident and excited about the plans we have laid for 2018 to continue our journey of transformation and provide even more value to the global service community at large, our employee, our customers and to you, our shareholders.

Thank you for taking the time to attend today's call. And I would now like to have the operator open the call for questions

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. And our first question comes from Samuel Rebotsky with SER Asset Management. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Sam Rebotsky

Yes. Good afternoon, Zack and Rick.

Zack Bergreen

Hi Sam.

Rick Etskovitz

Hello Sam.

Sam Rebotsky

I got a hard job. You did the press release. I haven't seen it yet. But the 10-K was filed like 4:30. So I had to work very hard to figure out what's going on.

Rick Etskovitz

Sorry for the lateness in you receiving the K. As far as our records indicate, we filed it is as soon as the market closed.

Sam Rebotsky

Well, at this point, I haven't seen it, but the press release. But as far as the accounting change, it appears from the 10-K that to improve the income by $536,000 for the year ending 2017 to the extent that you defer cost to 2018.

Rick Etskovitz

Let me clarify that. The standard doesn't go into effect until January 1, 2018. Everything you see in the financial statements for 2017 is on the old basis. The number that you are referring to, the $536,000, is the amount of cost that we have expensed in prior years that we are going to now have to reverse as part of our opening balance. We are going to show it an asset on January 1, 2018 and it will be cost that we amortized once those customers that are still in the implementation process at December 31, 2017, once they become live, we will start recognizing that expense. But the results you o see for 2017 don't reflect any adjustment for the new revenue recognition.

Sam Rebotsky

As far as the year 2017, what portion of the $536,000 is 2017?

Rick Etskovitz

It's all in 2017 as expensed.

Sam Rebotsky

Okay.

Rick Etskovitz

We just make adjustments to our opening retained earnings in order to start off 2018 under the new format.

Sam Rebotsky

Okay. Under the old format, you would have charged this to expense in 2017?

Rick Etskovitz

In the results, as expense and that's what we did, as we did in every prior year.

Sam Rebotsky

Okay. The deferred revenue was significantly increased. Is that why your cash has increased significantly? You have a lot of cash in the cash account which is unusual and you also have accounts payable, et cetera. Could you talk about those, that issue?

Rick Etskovitz

Well, deferred revenues grew because of the new hosted customers that we brought in, in 2017. And these customer, many of them did not go live as of the end of the year. So everything that we received from them is deferred. And also all the implementation revenues that we generated were also reported as deferred. And as a result, deferred revenue went up and in line with that, as you identified, our cash went up because overall, the level of business that we conducted improved in 2017 over 2016.

Sam Rebotsky

So Zach, the business that you are going to get going forward, is that attributable to new products that were created recently or any of the products people are switching over to new products? Why don't you talk about, let me understand the product and how it's going to create more revenue and hopefully profit?

Zack Bergreen

Okay. So clearly, what we have accomplished in 2017 and will continue in 2018 is a continuous stream of innovation, new introduction, new version, new capabilities and so on. 2017 was a very strong year for us on innovation product capabilities and so on. We introduced a new mobile solution which is extremely important and very popular in our industry. That's the Mobile Edge that I alluded to. We also introduced our current version, which is version 14.5, which was again very comprehensive and very innovative and so on. Many of our customers, existing customers had seen the benefit of those two products and in fact have requested and have made plans in their budgets, et cetera to upgrade to these latest innovation that we have introduced. Clearly, new customers have seen the capability we can offer and obviously are very elated that we can provide them such capabilities right out of box, so to speak. And therefore, we were successful in securing a number of significant size customers throughout the year and primarily mainly through the latter of the year. So that momentum now carries into 2018 on a going forward basis.

Sam Rebotsky

So as far as the old customers and the new customers, could you sort of breakdown what type of percentage of revenue might be attributable to the old and the new? And it's been my understanding that most of your customers could be in a million-dollar range or more. Could you sort of indicate what kind of the typical contract that you sign with a customer, the dollar amount that might be?

Zack Bergreen

Yes. So it's a multipart question and I will answer some of it and I will also want Rick to chime in and provide his views. But look, as you know, what we see a trend nowadays, so it's twofold. One, the adoption, the customers who have purchased our product in the past are now really seeing the great benefit the product provides. And therefore the immediate follow-on action is additional expansion of the product and products into other facets of the business or other regions or other divisions and so on. So that's an ongoing stream of business that we get.

In addition, on new customers, typically they would basically buy a limited number of seats, as we call it and essentially once the initial deployment concludes and has been verified then they do have what's called a global rollout a complete rollout of the solution. And there is where you want to get this significant increase in the number of users that are using the platform. Keep in mind that in the past we have been traditionally, what's called on-premise delivery model, that is customers would essentially buy the solution from us, will pay us a one-time fee and they will have a perpetual usage license. Obviously they will be paying us 20% of recurring maintenance to support and upgrade and so on.

We are finding that that trend is fading away and a new trend is really hosted. So the majority of the deals now are essentially hosted deals and that's how these customers, essentially startup with relatively shorter, a smaller deployment into a particular location or a particular one region and eventually expanding to other regions and so on.

And so I pass it to Rick, you may have some additional comments here.

Rick Etskovitz

So Sam, you asked about maybe the breakdown of our revenue in terms of new customers versus existing customers. I guess we have to define what a new customer from an existing customer is. As Zack mentioned, when we bring and in the fourth quarter, there were a number of new customers, many of significant size, as Zack referenced. They only started with a small number of users and none of those that are hosted, which was the majority of them, none of what they paid was reported as revenue. So most of the revenue we have came from existing customers. But we also had revenue from customers that we have had over new customers over the last one or two previous years that are now live and as Zach also said, they are expanding into new geographies, new departments or just expanding their initial deployment to bring on greater parts of their department in different locations. So most of our reported revenues comes from existing customers but the new revenue that we will see from the new customers will become known and reported in 2018 and those deployments are also expected to grow significantly throughout 2018 and 2019 and 2020.

Zack Bergreen

Sam, let me just inject one more comment. I think if we look at the turn in our business, it's getting rather clear that my projection is that by the end of 2018, the majority of our sales will essentially be SaaS based, although there is still going to be an ongoing demand for what's called on-premise, but I will the majority that is perhaps as high as 90% of all sales and all the deals that we conclude will essentially be hosted deals. So essentially, we have transformed the company from the traditional on-premise solution provider into essentially a pure SaaS in many ways on a going forward basis and that would imply that continuous recurring, monthly recurring revenue streams and so on.

Sam Rebotsky

Okay. I have one more question. Then I will come back in the queue. Somehow today and the stock has been stronger, generally speaking, but the volume today I think was 81,000 plus. And at the end, there was somebody bidding for 23,000 shares at the high price at the $3.92. Has there been, could you sort of address the stock activity and what you would attribute that to?

Zack Bergreen

Well, typically we see an increase in volume around every quarter in anticipation of what the results might be. And I don't know any specific investor that is buying or selling at that time, but my guess is speculation at that time as to what the result will be and how the stock will react. In terms of other buyers, we haven't had any reports of any changes in stock ownerships exceeding the minimum 5% requirement. So as far as that goes, we are not aware of anything in particular. And it's not me buying or selling the stock.

Sam Rebotsky

All right. Look, I am going to step out and let some other people ask some questions and I will come back in, okay.

Zack Bergreen

Okay.

Sam Rebotsky

Good luck. But I will come back.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. We will go ahead and take the follow-up from Mr. Robotsky. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Sam Rebotsky

Okay. Hi. So Zach, you seem to be doing pretty well, everything seems to be good and I guess you should be able to do a lot more business going forward. Do we expect profitability pretty soon? Or how do we look at this?

Rick Etskovitz

Well, in the fourth quarter, we were profitable, as we just reported. In the third quarter, we were profitable as well. We ended the year with a very small loss. We actually had net income, but after preferred dividends, it was a small net loss to the shareholders. For 2018, we expect continued growth in new customers. We expect continued growth and expansion of existing customers. And other than the timing of when customers go live and we can report the revenue and now going forward under the new accounting announcement, the related expenses, we probably will have losses in the early part of the year, but we expect once the customers go live that we will be profitable by the end of the year.

Zack Bergreen

So remember Sam, in the SaaS world, we cannot recognize revenue until such time the customer has been live. So it's really impacting us. We signed a number of sizable deals that unfortunately will not be live in the near future. These are large implementations. They probably will be live in the latter part of the year and we will start to see the benefit of these larger implementations downstream, second half of the year.

Sam Rebotsky

Would say the orders in your backlog is 20% higher, 30% higher than previously? Or how would you relate to the kind of business we have going forward?

Zack Bergreen

Yes. Without being very precise, I think the amount of backlog that we have from license that we concluded or sale we concluded, we expect to double the number of hosted users, hopefully by the end of year, again a goal of functional rollout and the go live date. Assuming all continues on track, we should be of doubling the number of hosted users by the end of the 2018.

Rick Etskovitz

And that doesn't take into account new business that we bring in this year.

Zack Bergreen

Yes.

Sam Rebotsky

So evidently, is your product beating, what other products would your products be beating to sort of improvement, this improvement that you are seeing? What's your competition?

Zack Bergreen

Look, we have done many competitors in different parts of the world. They are different competitors and so on. One of the unique things about our solution, we truly provide the comprehensive, what I would call, the service lifecycle, that is that we can provide a multinational service organization with all the comprehensive capabilities such an organization will be needing in order to address its diverse requirements in a global fashion and multilanguage and the multi currency and all these other facilities and so on and so forth.

Yes, there are a number of suppliers out there. But if you really look at the capabilities of a number of these suppliers, they are relatively shallow or relatively limited, I should say, compared to the comprehensive capability that we can offer and the broadness of our solution. So this is really what our sweet spot is that when a company really need to tackle a very comprehensive and a rather complex business challenge, their options are very limited and we are blessed to be one of the options they usually go to.

Sam Rebotsky

And it appears the Asia-Pacific produced a $530,000 swing. You turned in profit. You were profitable in that area where you had a loss in that area and the swing was a $500,000-plus. Is most of it new business coming in the Asia Pacific area? Or is there a geography that's stronger than others?

Zack Bergreen

I think Asia-Pacific is strong for us. So we have a very dominant position in Japan and we have quite a few very highly recognized names which I going to keep away at this moment. I am not going to mention. But very marquee organization, multinational Japanese companies, they are customer of ours or have come onboard this past year. We also have of the broader Asia-Pacific, that is China, Hong Kong, Australia, et cetera. So we have other than Japan where we have additional business capabilities. Certainly United States continues to be vital and important and effective region for us. We obviously have a few, we can improve and we can do better in Europe and we plan to focus our energies to get a greater return from European market.

Sam Rebotsky

And based on the interest in your stock and trading at a higher price, do you think you would want to tell your story or besides having conference calls and making presentations as far as your business to tell investors about what you are doing? Do you have any thoughts of making presentations about the stock?

Zack Bergreen

Yes. We have thought about it a lot and I think it's certainly something that we will constantly considering. Yes, quite a few micro-cap, small-cap events that we can participate in. Frankly, we wanted to really complete our transformation from the traditional on-premise company into that, what I would call, the almost pure hosted company and I think that would resonate with investors much more because of that very predictability in a monthly recurring revenue, et cetera, et cetera. So that's something that we certainly will consider for this year and especially the projected growth in our hosted users, that would certainly generate and provide a compelling story.

Sam Rebotsky

All right. That sounds good, because it seems investors are discovering Astea. I mean, for every buyer, there is a seller. But the stock is now trading at the high and the volume has increased and indicative of either somebody, have you had any conversations with anybody that wants to buy Astea?

Zack Bergreen

Sam, that's a very, very interesting question that obviously I cannot comment on. And so I will pass on that one.

Sam Rebotsky

All right. Well, this is okay. Just hopefully you pass at a higher price. Hopefully the stock gets to a high price.

Zack Bergreen

Our job is to maximize shareholder value. And that's the only thing we focus on each and every day.

Sam Rebotsky

Well, that's good. If somebody comes along and says, Zach, I want to give you X and you think X is a good number, then that could happen, but anyhow since I am the only one involved asking the questions, I guess I sort of tried to bring out what is appropriate. And look, hopefully we get to see higher prices and everybody would be happy. So good luck. Have a good Easter and a Passover, everybody and hopefully, we get the stock higher.

Zack Bergreen

Thank you so much, Sam. We really appreciate the updates and the comment.

Rick Etskovitz

Thank you Sam.

Sam Rebotsky

Okay.

Operator

Thank you. And we have no further questions at this time. I would like to turn the program back over to Mr. Bergreen for any additional or closing remark.

Zack Bergreen

Thank you everybody for joining us today and hopefully we will see all of you at our next scheduled conference. Take care. All the best and enjoy the holidays.

Operator

This does conclude today's program. You may disconnect your line at anytime and have a wonderful day.

