Alliance Creative Group (ACGX) Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Paul Sorkin

All right. We’re going to start the conference call. So, please keep yourself muted, so we don’t have the background noise. You will be able to hear everything I’m saying. We don’t want everyone to hear all the background noise.

So, welcome to the Alliance Creative Group, stack symbol ACGX annual earnings conference call for 2017, which is being held today on March 29, 2018. This call is being recorded. So, we can post it on our website and allow you to listen again and share with others. Again, Charlotte, I don’t want to have to hang up on you. Please keep it muted. You will be able to hear everything but we don’t want to be able to hear all your background noise. Thank you very much. That’s for Charlotte, North Carolina, the 911 number. Sorry about that.

My name is Paul Sorkin and I’m the Company’s Chief Operating Officer and General Counsel. And before we get started, I’d like to take care of some of the legal requirements and read part of a future looking statement. The full statement is in our disclosures, and I highly recommend everyone it’s familiar with the forward-looking statements because some of the information on this call and in our press releases may contain some forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements of words concerning our business plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performances, underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts, which may include words like may, believe, estimate, anticipate, expect and other similar words. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks. And for a full list of risks, please read the full disclosures posted online.

Also please remember that all investments come with risks and rewards and related to your decisions, what you want to invest in, we recommend that you do your own due diligence, make your own decision based on your own opinions and understand that the Company cannot control what happens every single day on an open market like the OTC Market.

Now, with that said, I know a lot of you are familiar with the Company and our background, however, not everyone is. So, I’ll go quickly through some general Company background information.

So, we have evolved into a full-service product development agency during the last two years. We like to compare it to what we’re building is like the Shark Tank needs to show the profit, and we call it the Alliance Tank.

We’ve been building this foundation of shared resources for a number of years and we leverage as many resources as we can to be able to grow, to start, acquire or invest in other products companies or services that we feel can add value to our future bottom line and for our shareholders. Currently the main areas that we are focusing on are mostly in the product development world or more specifically, the CPG world, which is consumer products goods space.

We would like to say, if it’s on a shelf or a hook, give us a look. And so, what that means, when you walk up and down the aisles of the store, picture all the products on the shelf or a hook. There are these boxes and bags and clamshells booster packs. Now, picture the overall process of wits and bow to create, market, sell, fulfill, distribute and grow those products. We help some of our clients create some of those products including their printing and package chain and their fulfillment and warehousing and transportation and marketing. Our overall goal is to build on some relationships with these types of clients and vendors, so we can offer them more products and services over time and grow the overall Company.

With that said, I hope that gives everyone a better understanding of who we are and what we do. Now, let’s jump in to these financials. And then, I will go through some of the future plans and answer some of the questions that people have sent in and try to clarify a lot of things that people have asked for.

So first and foremost is the fourth quarter that ended the calendar year December 31, 2017. We had a great quarter. Fourth quarter revenues were at $4,503,127; gross profits were $853,574; net incomes were a $136,594; and the total assets as of December 31, 2017 were $6,431,666. The total outstanding common stock at the end of the year was 1,787,489,062 with 1,657,168,087 in the float. So, how does that compared to our quarter last year? Fourth quarter last year, we did about $3.3 million in revenue, this year $4.5 million. Over a $1.1 million increase of revenue, over 34% increase. Gross profit, did go down a little bit for a couple of accounting reasons. But the key number or the net income went up substantially. Net income went up $336,000 from a loss of $200,000 to a profit of $137,000. And the assets went up from $5.9 million to $6.4 million, over $500,000 increase in the assets of 8.6%.

So, what that means is that 2017 was a fantastic year for us. The revenues went from $11,274,185 in 2016 to $18,322,208 in 2017; that’s over a $7 million increase in revenue and a 62.5% increase. The gross profit went up almost $732,000 or 25% to almost $3.7 million. And the net income went up $930,000, almost a 1 million in one year compared to last year where we lost $345,000 last year; we made $584,000 this year of $930,000, our turnaround. And the biggest reason that we’ve said in the past for those that are familiar is last year and last couple of years, there have been a lot of start-up costs. First, it was PeopleVine, then it was trucking, and then it’s increasing inventory, writing [ph] bad debt, a lot of onetime expenses to create this machine that we are hoping to continue to build off of. Now that we’ve been able to kind of turn the corner, now we can actually benefit from it -- all benefit from it and make a good profit on it. So, we’ve been very pleased about that. Turning the corner was a very important dynamic. So, we’ve been very pleased about that. Turning the corner was a very important milestone for us.

And to summarize kind of that, let me go back through real quick. Revenues were up big $7 million, additional 62% increase; gross profits are up almost $732,000, 25% increase; net income up $930,000; and the convertible debt went down from almost $540,000 (sic) [$450,000] to 90,000, which is 83% eliminated by the end of the year. Now, since that time, this first quarter we’ve eliminated more; it’s down $50,000 as of today. Our goal was to be at zero by today but our goal now is going to be zero by the next quarter. And the reason why it’s not, is a good problem. We’re able to negotiate with our debt-holders that we wanted to wait until the stock price is a little bit higher to be able to issue less shares. They agreed to it. So, that’s why we’re hoping that price will be higher in the second quarter. We’ll give less shares and we’ll get rid of the debt with less shares in the second quarter. So, our goal is to be at zero convertible debt by June 30th. We’re down about 50,000 as of this call now, which will be the end of the quarter. We were down 90,000 at the end of the calendar year.

With that said, a few other side financial notes. The accounts receivable was about $1.8 million, which is up about $100,000 from a year prior. Inventory was a little over $1.5 million, which was up about $100,000 in the prior year. Liabilities were about $2 million, up a couple of hundred thousand from a year before. As of 12/31, the bank line of credit with U.S. Bank was about $889,000 which we now switched over to MB Financial. We talked about the long-term notes, other than to keep in mind with the convertible notes. For those that have been around for a little while, I know it’s been a frustrating path for all of us. We want to get rid of it as quick as possible without diluting and without issuing as many shares as possible. So, we have negotiated over the years to keep spreading it out the best we can.

So, in 2015, we did reduce over $300,000 in convertible debt; in 2016, we reduced another $450,000; in 2017 we reduced another 450,000. So, it’s over a $1 million reduced last three years and then it was down to $90,000 at the end of the year, down to $50,000 now and convertible debt should be down to zero hopefully by June 30th, end of the second quarter. Obviously, that’s something that’s been very important for us, the Company, shareholders, the market, everyone to answer that we’re trying to do that in a responsible way and to get it down to zero. So, I hope that gives you better overall understanding of our Company and our financials.

Now, one of the most important reasons for having this conference call is to answer shareholders’ questions and give updates on the current projects, future plans, visions and everything.

We’ve asked people to email us and contact us in multiple ways. I have received a number of questions. Obviously, everyone has different opinions and we greatly appreciate them and we understand there’s a lot of emotion sometimes in these situations. We do our best to try to run the business the best we can to grow the business and to keep in mind all the shareholders and investors and vendors and customers and employees and in every condition that’s going to be affected by every decision we make.

So with that said, there’re basically about 12 different groups that I kind of categorized these in. So, obviously if someone asked a same type of question, I’m going to consolidate it into a group. So, like for example the first group and the most important question was what we just talked about. The questions are basically, what’s going on with your convertible debt, why are you issuing shares, why do you have to do other shares and so and so forth?

So, again, to kind of reiterate, keep in mind, this is why it’s so important to do your own due diligence and to look at the numbers and to understand public companies and to understand our Company. All public companies versus private company at some way leverage the public money with their stack. Smaller companies like ours have to use convertible debt a lot of times because big investment banks don’t really invest in you, until you’re big enough where they’re able to do that. Most of those convertible debts have features where if an investor holds their convertible note for over a year, under rule 144, they’re able to convert it on to the open market to get common shares back at a discount. The goal is that you get enough of a buffer, usually 30% discount, so that if the stack goes up and down 30%, they at least get their money back or make a little bit of a profit after waiting one year. The challenge with our situation is that after one year, there are too many notes and the stack was too low. So, we’ve been negotiating for about 10 years with note-holders to not dilute too quickly. And I know, people think we’ve been too quickly and started to stack too much. But, understand the tricky balance between, if you accept money from an investor, they wait the one year, they legally can convert, and you ask them to wait 5, 6, 7, 8 years, some people waited 10 years. So, there is a lot of ongoing negotiations that have happened to be able to spread this out.

Now, some are friendlier than others. Many of you are familiar Golden State, they were not one of the friendlier one, they sued us. They wanted us to issue more shares all the time. They said we didn’t give enough shares fast enough. And we would negotiate and settle with them over the years multiple times, but eventually they got to a point where they did not want to talk to us anymore. They wanted more shares. They sued us and we were in court for a year and half or two years. We’re happy to say that that has been settled, 100% settled, and we’re done with that. That was a very big thing and we’re very happy about that.

I know there was some confusion with that where they then filed a 13G showing they owed a whole bunch of shares at the end of the year. It was a mistake, they corrected it. It was settled. They do not own any shares, they are not owed anymore shares. They have no more right in the Company or anything.

Now, the other thing, a lot of people say, well, why don’t you just issue them all at one time and get it over with. Ideally, we’d love to if we could. But legally and from a business standpoint, it’s not an option, at least not at the price we’ve been trading in, not at the dollar amounts we’ve had to pay back. First is legally a debt holder cannot own more than 9.99% of the stock. So, if you have convertible of a few $100,000 and you issued them, 9.99% of stock, there just -- there is not enough stock available to stay under that perimeter to be able to do it at one-time with these note holders, number one. Number two, it’s something obviously none of us want and that is if you issue, a ton of shares at one time and put a lot of pressure on the stock, a lot more than what anyone has ever seen, the stock could very easily go to zero, lose bids and literally be worthless, and then it would force a reverse, and it would be even worse. So, I know it’s horrible to say, well, it’s lesser of two evils, but the reality is it’s a balancing act between how do you control the dilution, how do you control and negotiate with debt-holders, while you’re growing a business and that’s why these ongoing negotiations. So, is the best balance and the best way we could deal with it from a legal and business aspect.

We obviously are very excited that after a long road, a lot of negotiations, a lot of conversions that we are down to the last stretch, and we’re going to try to limit the number of shares, the least amount possible, but it’s a numbers game. The higher the stack is, the less number of shares we have to issue and the more we can negotiate with people.

With that said, second big issue was PeopleVine. A lot of people seem to be confused about PeopleVine and how the spinoff is really going to value the Company and the shareholders and now it doesn’t personally benefit us. So, first of all, let me be very clear. I know, a lot of people spread a lot of rumors and entirely their opinions but not their own facts.

No one at ACG, myself, Steve or anyone, or any employee or member of management team received anything or any direct additional benefit or payment from the spinoff and that’s documented publicly or through secretary state or through any of these types of filings. And so with that said, again to remind people, the reason why we did this was ACG bought the assets of PeopleVine, and we set it up as an internal company, division internal of ACG. The two original founders of PeopleVine were still equity partners in PeopleVine. But, when PeopleVine acquired the Tribe assets recently, we added some additional parties, and they received a portion of these shares. When we spin it off to private, what it allows us to do is to still be a shareholder of the private company and raise private money without over diluting the public company. The main purpose was we are still a 33.43% owner of PeopleVine. We own 3,364,375 shares out of the 10,062,500 that are invested in the private side.

The last valuation based on the funding round or the value of the exchange with Tribe was $0.50. That means those shares for ACG are on paper worth $1,682,187 and that’s from $700,000 investment. So, from $700,000 to a value of hopefully close to $1.7 million, on paper, it’s looking good.

Now, the reality is, we need to now raise more money on the private side with more strategic industry partners in the tech world, more Silicon Valley, more this plug and play type of accelerator, introductions we’re going through right now, without over diluting the actual shares of ACGX and positioning ourselves to be able to grow and hopefully be able to sell some shares to get some cash back for shareholders and the company over time. Like any type of tech companies in Silicon Valley, it is a lot hit or miss, to understand. We believe it has tremendous potential, we believe it is a great product, we believe that it’s just a matter of time that we keep pounding a way to find the right clients and right strategic partners and right investors and so on so forth. And that’s one thing that we are -- two of our team members are in Silicon Valley right now, as the plug and play accelerator working with industry leaders to try to grow the three types of plans, the direct sales; the agency model; and the partnership model. So, I hope everyone understand that we did this for the benefit of being able to get involved in the tech world, the way that investors preferred in the tech world without having to issue a lot more shares of ACGX to help with the company’s shareholders and not over dilute.

So, I know sometimes, it’s little confusing, but the key with any tech company that’s like this where you have monthly recurring revenue, is to continue to bring in more clients, increase your monthly recurring revenue, MRR, and to get these conversations going with strategic industry experts and funders to hope you get in the right ecosystem in that world that someone takes you under their wing that knows even more in the tech world and introduce people binding the right people. We are still very excited about that. We are not putting any more money into that. So, now, it’s an investment that is -- we are going to help try to grow and hope for a good future benefit.

Next group of questions is based on the trucking stuff. And we just sent out a press release about how we are almost done finalizing a new partnership agreement. So, we still believe trucking and the trucking industry does have a lot of potential. But, after being in it for year-and-a-half, having 35, 40 drivers, 50 plus trailers and dealing with everything in that industry, we found as a young trucking company, very, very competitive with these bigger established companies out there. And so, we found this trucking company bigger than us, been around longer than us, has more resources. And this way they have more trucks, they have more drivers, they have more trailers, they have more internal resources. And the way this will work, it will allow us to stay in the industry, kind of merging with them. It’s a partnership to where we are going to be moving a lot of our stuff under their insurance because insurance [ph] is the most expensive thing in that industry. And especially now with the ELD and the safety and compliance situation and with all the software compliance, everything going on, this way what’s going to happen is we will still own some of our trucks, we will still have some of our drivers, but we are going to basically merge our current clients and most of our trucks, most of our trailers, drivers under this new company that will be a private time. But, this is going to save us a lot on insurance. All these bigger expenses, while we are going to be able to leverage their software, their safety compliance, help us handle the ELDs, more recruiting, more marketing.

So, how this is going to affect us in a positive way is yes, it will probably reduce the actual revenues that we get to book ourselves directly because we are going to be working with someone else on a lot of the revenue, but we also get to reduce all the expenses, reduce all the liabilities and reduce all those prepayments for insurance and prepaid fuel and so and so forth. So, from a business standpoint, what should happen is it should increase our profits, it should improve our cash flow, it should free up a lot of our time and money to focus on other future opportunities, while we are still continue to diversify our revenue sources and these revenue producing assets, and still be in the trucking world. Just keep in mind, we spent over a $1 million just on trucking in the last 18 months and we are always tying up $0.5 million in receivables and prepayments of fuel and insurance and so on so forth.

So, this way, it will allow us to work with another bigger team already established, and we are really looking forward to working with them. We are hoping to have a final, final agreement in the next few days. We’ve agreed everything in principle, but we do not have a signed final agreement on that. We will update more as we know more.

With that said, that kind of transitions into the other questions like what are the other opportunities in the Alliance Tank right now. So, as everyone knows from listing here or from following us in the past, we said, we are creating these shared resources environment to where we look for these potential opportunities to invest and acquire a partner with different businesses, like the Shark Tank. And once we can finish this trucking deal, so that we are really partnering with someone bigger in that transition of the resources is complete, we hope to have a lot more time and money available to be more aggressive and looking for other opportunities to add to our internal ecosystem.

So, besides that a normal stuff that we are still looking for in the product development space, the two main areas that we’re going to spend a lot of time researching, evaluating and looking for possible opportunities, those two are real estate and the blockchain technology to go along with the packaging and other things of good synergies.

Now with the real estate, we have a lot of relationships and we think there are three main areas that we can get some revenue producing assets to add to our to really help the overall big picture. And we are going to work with only experienced people in this industry. And these three main areas we’re breaking down the areas we’re going to evaluate. The high-end flips, the regular flips, and the buy and rent properties. We are going to look into all different real estate opportunities and see which make the most business sense and the best opportunity for us to kind of test. And the goal is to create more revenue producing assets and to leverage private, public and bank money, so that we can increase our one benefit. I’ll explain some other benefits a little bit later in this call.

The other area is the blockchain. Almost everyone is familiar with cryptocurrency or Bitcoin or the blockchain that everyone knows exactly what it is or what’s going on. A lot of people might know that it’s been in the news a lot lately, there is a lot of potential regulation, it’s been very volatile. Cryptocurrency itself has gone down lately but we believe the underlying technology, the blockchain itself has a lot of potential. And so, keep in mind, a lot of these exciting ICOs and the prices of Bitcoin, ARION, Litecoin, Ripple and these 1,500 other coins out is what you hear about, but the blockchain and the cryptocurrency industry is mainly focused on creating safer, quicker and less expensive ways to distribute, transfer or exchange something of value, newly digital, like digital information between parties all over the world while maintaining the decentralized ledger.

So, what we’re going to be evaluating is all types of software companies that are working in ways to leverage the blockchain, to improve the speed, safety and ease to transact and to track it and to document everything in the blockchain as well as seeing if there is ways we can leverage that with people buying as well as if there is other potential opportunities. It might include mining, it might include consulting or working with some of these exchanges or some of these ICOs or just other ways to get involved in the cryptocurrency and the blockchain technology world. We will update to public as we find things. We are going to be evaluating a lot of them. We’ll fill you in as we find which ones we think make the most sense in any of the M&A opportunities whether it’s real estate, blockchain or any of the printing and packaging stuff.

Another big question which has actually been a recurring question for a long, long time and it’s a frustrating question for everyone, I understand. And that is related to our audits and potential up-listings. Everyone has asked over and over, why aren’t your PCAOB [ph] audio? Why aren’t up-listed to higher exchange? If you are a legit company, why don’t you do this, why don’t you do that? How can you have $18 million in revenue and not be audited? We are not against being audited or uplisting, and we have nothing to hide and we have and can and will prove it. The problems and challenges so far have been the limiting factors, our cost for the audit and the time and the size of everything.

Keep in mind, we have seven third-party warehouse locations with inventory of $1.5 million of inventory with an average SKU of a few pennies, thousands of SKUs, [ph] we have convertible derivatives, we have an 18-year history to find out the audit procedures for other complex financial side. And I’m not making any excuses at all, but these are challenges that would require a lot of additional help and cost over six figures and that you need to maintain them. And you don’t want to do audits without an uplist, and you don’t want to do uplist -- you can’t do an uplist without audit. So, again ideally, we would like to be able to do this but every time in the past when we’ve evaluated it, there just is not enough time and money and resources to be able to do it and to run grow the business and be able to do everything at one time. Now, we understand that this is an important thing that we have to continue to evaluate and figure out when and how we can or if we can do it.

We’re hoping with the potential change with the trucking and this is one of the reasons why we’re looking into the trucking situation because it is very, very time and labor intensive and capital intensive. If we have a lot of potential additional time and cash flow after we’re done with this transition on the trucking, we will reevaluate and see, can we do this now or when is a good time or how could we do this. Again, we’re not against it. We’re clearly a legitimate company. We’ve been through bank audits. We literally just went to a new bank. MB Financial is loaning us up to $2 million. No big bank is going to come and lend you $2 million if they can’t verify your customers, your vendors, your revenues, your profit, look at the bank transactions. So, there is nothing to hide. The difference between a bank audit and the PCAOB audit and uplisting is significantly more time and money because banks check and make sure all the general numbers and legitimacy and everything of what’s going on with your real business where a public side there is a lot more complex accounting that’s based on more of the stock and the convergence and derivatives and just more time consuming, more expensive, more labor-intensive towards the inventories, controls and audits and so on so forth.

So, we will seriously reevaluate this and we will let the public know. And again, we are not hiding anything. It’s just it’s a lot of work to be done and we need to make sure that once you start it, you can’t stop. So, you have to make sure you have the resources allocated to be able to do it.

Also keep in mind, when you’re -- if you uplist, whether you uplist on the OTC Market to the QB or QX or whether you get off the OTC market completely, there’s SEC filings that could be Form-10s or S-1s and then you got to do your 10-Ks, 8-Ks, and 10-Qs. You got to make sure you don’t want to do an audit without an uplist and you can’t do the uplisting without the audit. So, that means there’s a lot of extra legal work as well as the audit work. And so, it’s not as quick and easy as most people think, because there are a lot of smaller companies with a lot less moving parts that could do it quicker and cheaper.

Being around 20 years, having $18 million in revenue and a $1.5 million of inventory in all these divisions and companies and transactions, again, it’s just a lot more expensive and time-consuming, and we’ve got to figure out when and how we can do it. We’re not against it. We just have to figure out when and how. A lot of people ask about a reverse split. As some of you know, the Company’s last reverse split was in 2010, so eight years ago. We only did that because we had to because we sell our box [ph] in at 0001 [indiscernible]. For a long time period, we could not get out of 0001. And so, eight years later, we still have no plans or desire to do a reverse. We’re not even considering it right now.

However, keep in mind with that said, if we do the audits and if we do an uplisting, there is a chance and possibly we have to evaluate potentially tying a reverse to an uplisting to a higher exchange, whether it’s on the OTC Market or off the OTC market, because you can’t be trading at pennies on a higher exchange. So, you might need to get the stock up to $1 or $0.50 or whatever it is. So, if we do the audits and if we do the uplisting, we will have to have the conversation and evaluate do we have to reverse or not. We have no plans right now to do the reverse. We’re just saying, people like to understand that sometimes that is a part of the equation. Now, we think it’d be a huge positive if we are audited, if we’re uplisting, if we do a reverse. And now, we’re at a much more stable higher price and a higher exchange with the solid business growing the business, raising better money at better rates, we think there is a lot of win-win-wins there. But there is lot of ifs there and there’s still a lot we have to evaluate. And everyone understands that in an ideal world a lot of stuff happens simultaneously. That means there is the potential that if we uplist and if we audit that, it may have to be tied to reverse to clean everything up as well. Again, no decisions have been made, but that is part of the evaluation I want people to understand.

The next big thing is a dividend or a buyback. Now, I know we talked about it many times in the year -- past years, for those that are familiar with the Company. And I know it sounds like a great thing and an easy thing to do. But, the reality is, when it comes to paying a dividend or doing a buyback, that’s something companies only do when they have a lot of extra money that they don’t know what to do with. They don’t have other business opportunities to invest in that will grow the company more than a dividend or a buyback would, and they have the extra money laying around and they don’t have anything better to do with it basically. We’re not in that situation, unfortunately, I wish we were but we’ve been spending money on growth. And so, we spent a lot of money last few years in trying to grow this infrastructure and build these businesses and carry inventories and receivables, additional resources, equipment, trucks so and so forth.

If and when we get to a point where maybe in the real estate world, this is what I was talking earlier to a real estate maybe one of those things to where if we can make more money in real and estate and have better cash flows, and that might make sense to be able to do a dividend, but currently we don’t have all this extra cash to pay the dividends and to go through that process, it’s something we do evaluate but right now we have better opportunities to help grow the business rather than pay a dividend or a buyback.

There’s a bunch of questions about Golden State. I think I addressed that earlier. So, the bottom line with that is to reiterate, they were a debt holder of the company prior to us taking over in 2008. We did have a number of issues with them over the years. We were able to negotiate with them multiple times. Unfortunately, they wanted a lot more shares than we were feeling to issue or felt that we legally were liable to issue them. They did sue us in 2016, tried out for a year, year and a half or more. We did settle that and we were able to get to existing investors to exchange the convertible debt for some of the preferred shares to get rid of that convertible debt and get rid of Golden State. So, they are no longer part of the Company investment team. They own zero shares, they have zero rights, they have zero debt. We’re very happy about that.

Next group of questions is really tied to PR, social media, all that stuff. So, we understand the value of sharing updates and progress reports to the public and our shareholders. And we understand that everyone wants to see everything all the time, and there’s a time and place to what is appropriate information that’s relevant information that’s good or bad news that should be shared. And we try to share everything as often as we can with the public through press releases and our website, through social media. We have hired some small firms to do some newsletters or to get the word out there. It is a challenge obviously trying to be found on the OTC Market. We know we are still relatively unknown and we need to continue to get the word out. But, I want everyone to understand as much as obviously we would love for this stock price to go up and get all these new investors, we are also -- we are not this pump and dump type of company on the OTC Market. We are not just going to issue a bunch of news and hire a bunch of people all the time just to get massive knows and massive campaigns for no reason. We got to be reasonable and responsible with the news that we share good or bad. We go to share relevant news when it’s appropriate. We got to get the proper professionals to help share the news.

We try to reach larger audience, we do try to get news out there. Part of why we ask [ph] do due diligence, we make sure they make their own investment choices. We understand the way the OTC market works. A lot of these buying groups and marketing groups, they could take whatever news they want and share with anyone they want. Our job is to inform people of who we are, what we do, what our updates are. And we try to do it as often as possible and try to get it -- to reach as many people as possible, like after this call, we’ll send out a national press release. It will be posted on IHUB and Yahoo Finance, we’ll have a recording of this earnings call, will be posted, so everyone can see it. The annual report will be posted on our website and on the OTC Market. We’ll continue to put on social media. And as we know more about trucking and other stuff, we’ll continue to update people, social media press releases, what have you. We’ll do the best we can to get as much news out as fast as we can.

That kind of ties to next group of questions everyone is asking, how do you get your stock price up. Obviously, I think, it goes without saying, but of course, we’d love to have a much, much higher stock price. And if we 100% controlled it, this stock would be through the roof right now. But, of course a market is a market. And everyone I think wants to go up, except the shorters and the paid bashers that they try to get it to go down all the time. It’s you always have to deal with. The nature of the business is, especially on the OTC Market, there are going to be paid bashers, there are going to be shorters, there are going to be people attempting to manipulate your stack through good and bad news and spreading stuff. And like I said, we’re not your typical OTC stack. We don’t hire ton of people to pump it up. We’re trying to focus on growing a business. We’ve been around for 20 years. We have real clients, real revenues, we share real news about real projects and real clients and the technology that we own and people buying and we try to educate the market on who we are and what we do and why we feel we’re going to be worth a lot more in the future and hopefully how we can get up to OTC Market and get to a bigger, better market that better understands who we are and what we do and not deal with some of the pink sheet issues that happen with a lot of these shorters and paid bashers and so on and so forth.

So, I mean, we believe that over time, this is going to be a better, more sustainable business model and stock model to be able to get a more consistent, higher stock price and hopefully get more people following the Company, understanding the Company and making decisions based on -- doing their own due diligence.

So, next group of questions is based on third-party warehouses. So, a lot of people, I don’t think they 100% understand how like the third-party warehouses work and how the relationships with a lot of these vendors work and how the manufacturing partners and stuff like that in this world works. So, let me try to better explain how is like the product development, CPG world, especially in the consumer products goods, like we talked about when you -- if you saw a shelf or a hook, we say give us a look, because of everything that’s -- those boxes and the bags and clamshells on those shelves and hooks. So, in this entire industry, there’s a lot of big and small companies that offer a lot of different services. And we’re talking $1 trillion overall industry. And so, there’s certain products and certain services that you don’t want to do directly. It’s just not cost effective. So. many times, you are the one procuring or coordinating with multiple vendors or multiple locations. So, keep in mind, for example, some of these products have a lot of different types of raw materials, whether it’s paper, plastic corrugated, and maybe there’s labels on it, may be it requires design work and cutting and gluing and fulfilling and distributing and warehousing and transporting and marketing. There’s all these different layers. And there’re times where many of these services are accomplished a lot more cost-effectively by leveraging existing larger resources.

Some of these machines that create some of these products are very large and very expensive. And for tens of millions of dollars, you don’t want to be owning some of these machines yourself. So, you tap into some of these billion dollar manufacturers and you work out deals where you get basically machine time and/or work with these third parties to create these products where you don’t have to own everything. Same thing happens with these warehouses. We have hundreds of different vendors all over the place and we import from China versus a lot of stuff in the U.S. of course, and all our warehouses are in the U.S. We work with small mom and pop shops to multi-billion companies, including these 3pl warehouses. So, we don’t own the third party warehouses. We rent space to store and release product as needed, so we can carry inventories in multiple cities for multiple clients. So, that’s how we create something. We import some poly from China and then we add labels to it and we spread it out over three, four, five different warehouses around the country and then we release a certain amount of products for our clients in those areas as need be. So, there are a lot of moving parts and there’s a lot of value to having strategic partners, to allow us to compete at this higher level and to offer higher quality products at fair prices.

So with that said, every client and every product is different. We evaluate the best use of our internal versus external resources to create the best result for everyone. And many members of our team have 20 years experience or more on a specific skill, whether it’s corrugated, poly, direct mail, whatever it might be, it allows us to remain very competitive and grow and to leverage a lot of existing resources out there.

Next area -- this is kind of the future side. So, people are asking a lot of stuff, what do you think 2018 looks like, what about 2019, like what does your future look like. We believe and I believe that we have tremendous potential. We have a number of opportunities to evaluate. For those that have been with us for a few years, we greatly appreciate it and we understand it’s been a good and bad rollercoaster ride. We spent a lot of money and a lot of time building a lot of things and trying a lot of products. Some have worked, some have not. And we need to continue to evaluate what’s working and what’s not, doing more of obviously what’s working, less of what’s not. We need to evaluate the potential audits and uplisting possibilities to see we can get to a higher exchange and to get a bigger audience. We are going to evaluate real estate and blockchain technology opportunity to see if we can get some bigger opportunities under our belt while maintaining the core foundation that we’ve created and can build off of. We need to continue to improve our internal processes and procedures to allow us for future expandable business models.

Once we complete this new trucking business and we can evaluate how everything’s going, we hope to have a lot more cash flow in time and that will allow us to hopefully be a lot more aggressive with some other opportunities, like we have said before. We hope to have no more convertible debt after the second quarter, June 30. So, we will update everyone on that. A lot of that is contingent upon the stack, hopefully continuing to go up or at least being at a solid price; we don’t want to issue as many shares. We do want to issue the least amount of shares as possible but unfortunately we do also want to get rid of that debt.

We just started working with a new bank, MB Financial as we said before. We there is a lot of positives to that because obviously banking relationships allow you to not have to issue as many shares as well. We want to try to leverage private, public and bank funds for projects to find the best balance. So, we are excited about that new relationship. And we are going to continue to really evaluate other pros and cons of everything to help us continue to build on the solid foundation and continue to grow.

Now keep in mind, last few years, we have spent over $1 million on this foundation. And as many of you know, we have been reducing and controlling those expenses now and we are getting over the hump. So, we literally went from investing and growing and losing money last year to slowing down the investment and expense and making a profit this year. So, grew the revenue and we reduced the expense and increased the profit and all fantastic things to position ourselves to do more things moving forward. So with that said, we are very positive, we are very excited about the future.

There are a lot of unknowns and a lot of things are continuing to find other things. So, obviously, we are going to continue to try to find the perfect balance between the risk and reward and trying new things, maintaining and growing the existing things and updating the public as things happen.

With that said, I want to reiterate and conclude and tie everything up to better explain and summarize what this entire conference call was about. It was wanting people to better understand who we are, what we do, what we’ve accomplished, what we’re trying to accomplish and what our actual results have been and what our future plans and goals are.

So, we are currently the full-service product development agency. And like we said, we call Alliance Tank as the Shark Tank needs to profit, a fundamental process of trying to build the foundation of shared resources that we can leverage to help grow, start, acquire or invest in products, services or companies that we feel can add value to the future bottom line and for our shareholders. And for almost 20 years, we’ve worked with some world-class brands and connected their products and services to the customers who came with online and off-line experiences. So together, we feel we’ve built something very special and unique, especially for the OTC markets. We will continue to be even more aggressive this year to try to get us to the next level, try to create more value for investors, shareholders, clients and employees.

And the best way for shareholders to help too is help introduce us to clients, help share our story, help share our post, help share the information and help us to get a bigger audience as well. And most importantly I think for people to understand what the current financial is. We can say whatever we want as far as what we believe we’re going to do and hope we’re going to do and obviously we’ve been able to execute on a lot of things and some things not so -- not as well, but the reality is we went over $18 million in revenue like we projected, which is phenomenal. We are very, very happy to accomplish that goal and be up over 62% over $7 million increase of revenue this year alone to be over $18 million, it’s fantastic. And the gross profits for almost $3.7 million this year, up 25% and net income was over a $584,000 net income, which is over a $930,000 increase from last year.

So, some key highlights again, not to reiterate too much but record revenues over $18 million, record gross profit, almost $3.7 million, increase of 62.5% revenue from last year, convertible debt down $450,000 to 60 to 90,000 at the end of the year, $50,000 today and hopefully zero convertible debt by the end of this quarter, June 30th. Company balance sheet, assets over $6.4 million. The new trucking partnership should be finalized soon. New areas that we’re going to evaluate are the real estate and the blockchain technology we think have tremendous potential and opportunity. We are very excited to do some research and evaluate and see what we can get involved within that space. And we think that will add a lot of value to our current foundation. We believe we are positioned very well to be able to continue to maintain and grow what we have while improving and building off of what we’ve created. And so think we have a very exciting future.

But please remember, all investments come with risk and the OTC market is a challenging environment. There is a lot of risks and rewards. We do encourage everyone to do their due diligence, make their own decisions. We greatly appreciate your time today and your overall support. We hope this has been informative. We hope that we’ve answered a lot of your questions. If we haven’t, please email us at info@acgemail.com, we’ll try to include other stuff in future disclosures. We will be posting a recording of today’s call on our website for you to share with others. And special thanks to many of the loyal long-term shareholders, especially those who have tried to bring us leads and potential business opportunities like Colorado.

Thank you guys very much. I hope you have a great day and I hope that ACGX has a positive future for all of us. Thank you and have a great day. Good bye.

