Who Needs The 3 Ts? Just Buy American Homes 4 Rent

In the coming edition of my newsletter, Forbes Real Estate Investor, I decided to assist REIT investors with the anxiety that many seem to be experiencing as a result of the fear or rising interest rates. I call the upcoming April edition the “Fear Factor” edition, and the hope is that the content can ease some of the concerns that investors are having as it relates to REIT market sentiment year to date.

It’s critical that investors should not paint all property sectors by the same brush, because in this environment, it’s expected that sectors with higher earnings growth will outperform others. Due to the increased number of property sectors within the REIT sector, investors have the ability to become tactical sharp shooters. If earnings growth is strong enough, certain REITs are better prepared to outperform in a rising rate environment.

When you consider REIT valuations and the year-to-date expected performance of the various sectors, you can see that Healthcare, Hotels, and Shopping Centers are likely to deliver the weakest earnings (or AFFO) growth in 2018:

However, within these property sectors, we continue to recommend REITs that have more favorable growth profiles. We consider this part of the tactical advantage of being a DIY (do-it-yourself) investor, and we still own many healthcare and hotel REITs that generate robust earnings and dividend growth.

The average AFFO growth for all above-referenced property sectors is ~5.0%, and one advantage of being a tactical (and intelligent) REIT Investor is to study all of the property classifications, including many of the new sectors such as Infrastructure, Timber, and Single-Family Housing.

As Matt Warner, CFA, with Chilton Capital Management, explains:

“SFR REITs have several unique attributes that could position them for outsized cash flow growth over the next few years, which complements our overweight position to apartment REITs.”

One of the biggest catalysts for the Single-Family Rental segment is Tax Reform, as Matt Warner explains:

“The recent tax reform bill is also expected to provide incremental demand for rental housing. For years, the government has been favoring homeowners in the tax code. However, the new legislation doubled the standard deduction, limited state and local income and property tax deductions to $10,000, and lowered mortgage interest deductions to loans of $750,000 or less.



It is estimated 95% of US tax filers will choose to take the new standard deduction. Without the need to itemize deductions, the majority of homeowners and renters will finally receive the same tax treatment, thus eliminating many of the tax benefits of owning a home.”

As part of the Marketplace service on Seeking Alpha and including in the Forbes Real Estate Investor, I have decided to commence coverage on American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) and Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH). This research report focused on America Homes 4 Rent.

The Business Model

Back in 2013, I wrote:

“I'm just not sold on the fact that a nationally-scaled REIT can effectively lease and manage over a large "coast to coast" region. Yet, some of that concern is muted based upon the fact that AMH has such a deep bench of expertise and (Wayne) Hughes and his team have such an incredible track record for building (and rolling out) a scalable brand.”



Of course, I am referring to Wayne Hughes, the founder or Public Storage (NYSE:PSA), who made his fortune rolling out the largest self-storage chain in the world. He formed American Homes 4 Rent in 2011 with the goal of consolidating this fragmented industry.



Since that time AMH has accretively expanded its portfolio by investing in high growth markets and focusing on high quality properties in desirable neighborhoods and highly rated school districts to attract ideal tenant profile: (1) high credit quality, (2) propensity to stay longer and (3) mentality to care for property as their “home”.

As of Q4-17, AMH has 51,239 high-quality properties in 22 states and ~200,000 residents:

The single-family rental model offers a compelling macros landscape. This accelerating demand is supported by fundamental shifts in demographics and consumer preferences:

Rental demand for single-family homes remains steady, driven by strong economic growth within markets, fueled by job and wage growth and continued new household formations. Matt Werner points out:

“An SFR portfolio typically requires a higher amount of upkeep and attention due to having more roofs, outside walls, and yards. In addition, there is more distance between units, so an SFR maintenance tech often has to travel miles to the next unit rather than a few footsteps, and an SFR leasing agent has to leave a central office to show homes across the city. Finally, there are homeowners' association dues and rules that must be paid and adhered to.



Though the SFR REITs have been working diligently for the past five years to mitigate some of the disadvantages when compared to apartments (for example, "advanced door entry systems" that allow home tours without a representative), SFR REITs operate their companies with a much lower net operating income (or NOI) margin than apartment REITs.’

The Balance Sheet

During 2017, AMH raised nearly $1 billion of permanent capital, which, along with more than $200 million of retained cash flow, allowed the company to both fund accretive acquisitions and further strengthen its best-in-class balance sheet.

This prudent capital plan allowed AMH to obtain the first and only corporate investment grade rating in the single-family sector.

At year end of 2017, the company’s net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA was 4.8x and fixed charge coverage was 3.0x. In February, it issued $500 million of 10-year 4.25% notes that was the inaugural issuance of unsecured bonds, which priced at a spread to 10-year treasuries of 158 basis points.

Proceeds were used to pay down the revolving credit facility and for other general corporate purposes, including funding the acquisition program. Access to the high grade unsecured debt market provides AMH with another attractively priced alternative for long-term flexible capital.

AMH continues optimizing its capital stack and utilizing its investment grade rating to reduce cost of capital. Here’s a copy of the company’s debt maturity schedule:

Latest Earnings Results

In Q4-17, the company’s Core FFO was $0.26 per share (unchanged from the fourth quarter of 2016) and AFFO was $0.23 per share (also unchanged from the same quarter of 2016).

Q4-17 results reflect growth in property operations, offset by the impact of significant deleveraging illustrated by net debt-to-EBITDA decreasing from 6.1x (at year end 2016) to 4.8x.

During 2017, AMH acquired nearly 4,000 homes at attractive yields, while establishing a new channel of growth through its National Builder and AMH development programs. The company also enhanced its operating platform, capturing improved efficiencies and property management, repairs and maintenance, and lower insurance cost per home.

Combined with strong rental growth for the same-home portfolio, it reported a full-year Core NOI margin of 64.5%, an improvement of 130 basis points over 2016, and full-year cash flow growth in the same-home portfolio was in excess of 6%.

AMH grew same-home occupancy by 40 basis points to 94.8% at year end and captured new lease rate growth of 1.6% in Q4-17 as it focused on inventory absorption.

Combined with the ability to push renewal rents by 4.2%, it achieved a blended lease spread of 3.0% in Q4-17, equivalent to the Q4-16 blended spreads achieved at a time when the company was not facing the same inventory headwinds as 2016. AMH ended January at 95% occupied and 96.3% leased within the 2017 same-home portfolio.

2018 Guidance

Who Need the 3-Ts?

As I referenced above, the single-family rental market is projected to grow AFFO per share by over 12% in 2018. Let’s take a look at the AFFO per share forecast (data from F.A.S.T. Graphs):

As you see, the growth is enticing, and I am becoming a believer as the company achieved the first investment grade rating in the single-family rental REIT sector, suggesting growth benefits should drive total returns. I find AMH especially interesting given the strong AFFO growth versus the REIT sector and superior ssNOI growth (5% expected in 2018).

Of course, the dividend is not nearly as juicy, as illustrated below:

Given the year-to-date underperformance in the REIT sector, AMH appears to be a solid name, and I believe there is favorable risk / reward given sentiment, valuation, growth, and interest rate hedge advantages.

In conclusion

I am initiating a buy on AMH.

Back in the day, I used to own around 20 single-family rental homes, and I would always tell my friends I hate the “3 Ts” - that stands for the toilets, taxes, and trash. Indeed, these are all expenses that any single-family rental landlord must incur, and after all is said and done, my houses generated around 10% per year (total returns).

By investing in AMH, I get access to the single-family rental asset class without having to worry about the dreaded “3 Ts”. From my research, the REIT should deliver outsized returns, based upon its strong earnings growth potential.

