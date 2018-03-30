Hydropothecary: 55% Upside On Quebec Cannabis Play

(All dollar amounts are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.)

Hydropothecary (OTC:HYYDF; THCX.V) is a Canadian cannabis producer based in Gatineau, Quebec. Notably, the company received the largest recreational cannabis order from the province of Quebec, representing about 35% market share in Canada's second most populous province.

THCX is a strong player in the upcoming Canadian recreational cannabis markets, especially in their home market of Quebec. This is part of a deliberate strategy to be a major player in Quebec:

Given the different regulations governing the sale of recreational use cannabis across Canada, the number of large-scale licensed producers, and the limited cultivation capacity at the present time, among other factors, we believe the initial years post-legalization will be the most critical in determining the future shape of the cannabis industry in Canada. For this and other reasons, we have deliberately set out to build a commanding position in one jurisdiction – Québec – immediately post-legalization, while making strategic inroads in selected other markets across the country. By quickly proving our business model and operational excellence in Québec, we expect to establish Hydropothecary as a desirable business partner for cannabis control authorities across Canada and globally.

Growth

THCX's current business is selling medical cannabis, which is a non-cyclical business. In the second quarter (ending Jan. 31, 2018), THCX sold 131.5 kg of dried cannabis equivalents, up 9% q/q and up 45% y/y. Revenue rose to $1.2 million, up 7% q/q and up 29% y/y.

Medical cannabis sales continued to expand during the quarter. THCX increased their number of relationships with clinics as well:

We established relationships with 12 additional clinics during the quarter, further expanding and diversifying our patient base and market presence. We had relationships with 134 clinic locations at the end of the quarter.

Prices for cannabis continue to fall, dropping to $8.99/gram in Q2'18, down 1% q/q and 11% y/y. Price declines are unsurprising: Canadian cannabis continues to be priced much higher than cannabis in the United States. I expect those pricing differences to diminish over the next several years as the market matures.

Cannabis Benchmarks reports American cannabis prices of U$1,367/lb or U$1,141/lb for greenhouse-grown cannabis. THCX grows their cannabis in a greenhouse, so American prices might imply long-term prices of ~ $3.25/gram (based on U$1,141/lb).

Efficiency

Weighted average cash cost of dried inventory sold per gram as at January 31, 2018, declined 9% to $0.97, compared to $1.07 in the prior quarter, reflecting higher production efficiencies. We believe we are a Canadian leader in production efficiency.

Cash cost per gram fell to $0.97 in the most recent quarter, down 9% q/q and 44% y/y. THCX attributed the decline to "improvements in cultivation processes and economies of scale resulting from the full utilization of higher production capacity" and expects further improvements. THCX also changed their metric for measuring costs in this quarter, to better align with peers:

In an effort to become more comparable with the metrics reported by our competitors, we have chosen to report the weighted average cash cost of inventory sold in the period, we have previously reported the cash cost of finished goods inventory. The weighted average cash cost of inventory sold in the period is higher than the cash cost of finished goods inventory because it also includes the sale of inventory produced in previous periods when the cash cost of finished goods inventory was higher.

Valuation

THCX has very little revenue ($1.2 million in this quarter, $2.3 million trailing six months) compared to their market cap (~ $700 million) at this stage. THCX is also currently losing money - net income over the last six months was ~ negative $11 million. Instead of using current revenue to value THCX, I will instead focus on future production.

THCX is set to expand production from their current 50,000 sq ft up to 1,300,000 sq ft, with expansion completing in December 2018. This expansion will cost ~ $105M, and will up production capabilities from 3.6 Mg/year to 108 Mg/year. This expansion is fully funded: THCX has no debt (all their convertible debt in past quarters was converted to equity) and has $265M in cash and short-term investments.

THCX is focusing on Quebec, with an initial order of 20 Mg/year representing ~ 35% of the Quebec market. Quebec's cannabis order was ~ 7.6 grams/year/resident, compared to 15.4-21.0 grams/year for orders from NFLD, PEI, and NB (see my prior SA article) and an estimated Canadian use of ~ 20 grams/year/resident nationally (2.6x Quebec's order). Cannabis use will rise with legalization, as well - much of the 20 grams/year use is illegal. Thus, conservatively, Quebec's use of legal cannabis might increase 2.5x over the current order. If THCX maintains their current market share, this would represent 50 Mg/year of cannabis sold in Quebec, plus any sales that THCX is able to make outside their home province.

In the past quarter, THCX averaged a price of $8.99/gram. THCX will not be able to average $9/gram when selling 50 Mg/year of cannabis. I will conservatively estimate that they instead make the US wholesale price of greenhouse cannabis of ~ $3.25/gram. I suspect this will prove to be an underestimate. This would result in revenue of ~ $160 million/year.

Annual Cannabis Sales 50 Mg/year Cannabis Price per gram $3.25/gram Cost of goods sold $0.97/gram SG&A Costs 22.5% of revenue Operating Income $77 million Estimated Income Tax 33% Estimated Net Income $52 million

In the past quarter, THCX's average cash cost of dried inventory sold per gram dropped to $0.97/gram. Their cash cost to produce in the prior quarter (reflecting production in that quarter rather than the cost of the inventory sold) had been $0.89/gram. Even using the $0.97/gram figure, this represents gross profit of ~ $2.25/gram or ~ $115 million/year. SG&A might cost another 20-25%. At the midpoint, this would result in operating income of ~ $75 million/year. If a third of this is used to pay for taxes, this might result in net income of ~ $50 million/year (THCX has no debt to service). Legal Canadian recreational cannabis will take time to ramp up, but perhaps this could be achievable in 2020.

THCX has 177 million shares outstanding and 42 million warrants. THCX would receive ~ $158 million from the exercise of all outstanding warrants, reaching 219 million shares. Including only ITM warrants, THCX would receive $47 million from their execution and there would be 199 million shares outstanding.

THCX currently has $265 million in cash, although their expansion is projected to cost $105 million. In the past six months, operating cash flow was negative $7 million and capital expenditures totaled about $10 million. The capital expenditures likely include some of the $105 million expansion cost, however. Given THCX's operating cash flow, perhaps they lose ~ $15 million until their expansion is complete at the end of the year, in addition to $105 million on the expansion. This results in $140 million in cash, excluding stock warrants and excluding THCX's potential international expansion.

Should THCX reach 50 Mg/year in sales with $50 million/year in net income, I would expect the company to trade at at least a 20x P/E ratio netting out cash and likely higher than this due to growth potential. This implies a fully-diluted stock price (netting out the $140 million in current cash and $158 million from the warrants) of ~ $6/share - or about 55% upside.

Risks

The primary risk to this estimate, in my view, is that THCX may not be able to maintain their current market share in Quebec. Selling 50 Mg/year of cannabis in Quebec is ~ 6 grams/year/resident - about 30% of the per capita estimated use of cannabis.

THCX could fail to achieve this objective if their cannabis is not of sufficient quality, if their product is poorly priced, if legal cannabis fails to displace illegal cannabis, or if competitors are better able to compete for market share in Quebec. There is also substantial execution risk as THCX expands production from the current 3.6 Mg/year up to 108 Mg/year due to cost overruns, poor crop yields or other problems. THCX is a rapidly-growing company in an emerging new segment: this is a risky investment.

On the other hand, THCX could also do much better than I have projected. My estimate of 50 Mg/year of sales is far below their funded capacity of 108 Mg/year. The company could sell more than this in Quebec alone, and may also find success in other provinces as well. Additionally, wholesale Canadian cannabis prices could be significantly higher than current US prices, especially when considering processed products like THCX's "Decarb" powder or Elixir sublingual mist. Those products currently command - and are likely to continue to command - a premium per gram equivalent over dried cannabis products.

Wrapping Up

I invested in THCX a couple months ago when I first wrote about them on Seeking Alpha. Their recent results continue to be promising - they have a strong cash position and have grown their medical sales somewhat while reducing production costs. Nothing in their most recent quarter gives me pause about their potential to be a major player in the cannabis industry in Quebec upon legalization and possibly in other provinces as well.

