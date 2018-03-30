Retirement Problems Today And My Solution

Today, I will be going over a presentation many retirees may resonate with.

Retirees face a daunting challenge today.

The stock market hit all-time record highs earlier this year before tumbling back down. While I am concerned about many retirees struggling with insufficient portfolios, many Schwab (SCHW) clients are not.

Schwab prepares a report on their clients’ expectations and makes that report freely available. It is an excellent tool for getting some insight into investors’ sentiment.

I have accounts with Schwab, but no other connection.

Part bullish and part bearish

On average, the investors polled by Schwab were neutral on the market. 41% were bearish and 40% were bullish with the other 19% feeling unsure.

(Source: Schwab)

I can appreciate a fairly reasonable breakdown between the two. However, it becomes much more interesting when we look at their clients' top concerns. These may be some concerns that you share as well.

(Source: Schwab)

The political landscape in Washington, D.C., was the #1 concern of clients. The same party controls all of Washington, D.C. It is interesting to see political landscape as the top concern. Gridlock seems less likely though there were several challenges throughout 2017.

The second most common issue is a concern that the market is overdue for a correction. That makes sense. It has been about a decade since the last correction. This has been an exceptionally long bull market.

Some investors may wish to count early 2016 as a correction. It all comes down to terminology. Early 2016 was the market dramatically overreacting to low oil prices. Investors genuinely believed that cheaper oil might bring down the American economy.

(Source: Google free images)

Think about that for a bit.

That is stupid.

If the American consumer had more money available after buying gas for the month, they would buy more things. The other parts of the economy would boom. It was a stupid premise. I said so at the time and I was right.

The market rallied back dramatically. If you want to see the most absurd sell-off from early 2016, I would point you to Carnival Corporation (CCL). They run a cruise line. Their ships use an enormous amount of oil. Normally, Carnival and Chevron (CVX) are negatively correlated. The negative correlation is often very strong. It is so strong you can easily see it with the human eyeball.

(Source: YCHARTS)

Carnival Corporation sold off because one of their largest expenses had just declined in price. That was stupid.

It begs the question – did investors believe that retirees would take fewer cruises because they weren’t getting enough money from their oil stocks?

I believe the savings on gas would have been more relevant for retirees having additional exposable income and Carnival having better margins.

Getting back into the chart of investor concerns

I want to highlight one of the most important factors. The performance of United States corporate earnings was only a primary concern for 3% of investors.

(Source: Google free images)

That is remarkably terrible.

The value in any given stock should primarily be a function of the forward earnings expectations. Roughly 7-8x as many people were concerned about the length of time between corrections as were concerned about actual earnings.

Rounding out the bottom of investor concerns were the prospect of rising inflation and the prospect of continued rising domestic interest rates. Those two factors combined to be only 3% of the total for top concerns. It would appear those investors were not buying many bonds. If they were buying bonds, they would care much more about the future changes in interest rates and rising inflation. On the other hand, if they were buying equities, I would have thought they would care about future earnings for the corporations they were buying.

Why don’t investors care about corporate earnings?

One reason investors may be less concerned about corporate earnings is the use of mutual funds and ETFs. If they were not buying stocks directly, they would be less exposed to revisions in earnings forecasts for each individual company. In that case, they might focus more on eerie predictions about the timing of a correction rather than the earnings performance that drives a correction.

(Source: Schwab)

Over 30% of portfolio balances were invested in mutual funds and ETFs. Retail clients, on average, were buying stocks as seen by the reduction in their cash allocation. However, ETFs increased from a 12.7% weight to a 13.5% weight while stocks only increased from 41.8% to 42.4%. That is a very important difference. The percentage of total assets allocated to ETFs grew more than the percentage allocated to stocks. Investors were more interested in allocating new capital into ETFs than in purchasing individual companies. That demonstrates a bigger focus on how “the market” does rather than watching individual company results.

The vast majority of these customers are going to be long Apple (AAPL), Facebook (FB), Microsoft (MSFT), Google (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Amazon (AMZN), Exxon Mobil (XOM), JPMorgan (JPM), Wells Fargo (WFC), AT&T (T), Cisco (CSCO), Boeing (BA), Procter & Gamble (PG), Coke (KO), Pepsi (PEP), and Walmart (WMT). Those are several of the top allocations for most of the largest mutual funds and ETFs.

The investors may not be directly aware that they are long those companies. The investors may not follow those companies. However, it is the future earnings performance of those companies that will drive their portfolio value over the long term.

It seems important to point out that over the short term, it is an increase in the earnings multiple that drove values much higher rather than an increase in earnings. That should be cause for at least a little concern.

Investors are confident despite not being confident

When this article began, I was speaking to readers about the change in how many investors were bearish or bullish on the market. At the end of Q4 2017, it was roughly tied. A year before that, the vote went decidedly in the bullish camp. At that point, it was 42% bullish to 31% bearish. However, the percentage of investors who felt it was a good time to invest increased significantly year over year.

(Source: Schwab)

52% felt now is a good time to invest. That is up dramatically from prior periods. A year ago it was 46% and a year before that it was 36%. Despite the decline in early 2016, I think we can all say that buying in late 2015 was still a very good idea. It wasn’t the exact bottom, but it was still a good time to buy.

Perhaps it is ironic that the line for optimism on the timing of investments coincides with being better off financially. The market was down at the end of 2015. It had recovered moderately through summer of 2016. At both of those points, investors felt it was a relatively poor time to invest and they were not better off financially because their investments had not increased in value.

As the share price soared, so did their optimism.

The lesson here is simple. After prices increase significantly, investors are more confident of buying shares. That is a major reason that investors regularly underperform the market. Even when they are investing in a mutual fund or ETF that tracks the market, they will often underperform by more than the expense ratio.

How do investors do that?

The answer is actually quite simple. Many financial advisors will suggest dollar cost averaging.

That is a fine strategy.

The problem

The problem is that investors are much more likely to allocate new capital to investments after seeing share prices increase significantly. They were far less interested in investing when the news is filled with negative stories about the market. It should be no surprise that they are more excited now than they were at previous points. The most dreadful situation is for the investors who buy in at the top and go to sell at the bottom.

It would be wise for most investors to use a more passive buy-and-hold approach.

Getting some help

Many clients are most comfortable when they have an advisor assisting them. 80% wanted an advisor in some capacity.

(Source: Schwab)

I am glad to see that only 5% wanted to delegate the decisions to an advisor. 75% simply wanted periodic or ongoing advice from an advisor. I believe having a knowledgeable analyst in the investor’s corner is a great benefit. It can help them avoid the panic during drawdowns and even buy in when sectors are out of favor. A good analyst should help his investors avoid the bipolar moods of the market.

Investors who don’t want any help fall into a couple groups. They might simply be looking to dollar-cost average into a low-fee index fund. Those investors are pretty smart. That is a reasonable strategy if the investor is confident that they won’t sell when the market falls.

The next group of investors who don’t want any help from analysts are the ones who simply buy whichever ticker looks cool. That should be a pretty small group.

The third group, which is depressingly large, is the group that allocates time to doing investment research while believing that no one could be capable of providing useful investment research. Their actions suggest that they believe themselves to be the most competent analyst in the world and they often cover many sectors. That is an unfortunate level of optimism.

My solution

My primary focus for investments are REITs and preferred shares. Preferred shares from Annaly Capital Management (NLY), AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC), CYS Investments (CYS), and Taubman Centers (TCO) all offer investors high yields with relatively low risk. Preferred shares won’t grow like a traditional growth company, but they do offer steady income. Preferred shares offer some of the best opportunities for investors.

Here are REITs along with a couple dividend champions I cover:

Ticker Company Yield (SPG) Simon Property Group 5.05% (SKT) Tanger Factor Outlet 6.23% (AVB) AvalonBay 3.58% (EQR) Equity Residential 3.51% (O) Realty Income Corporation 5.09% (NNN) National Retail Properties 4.84% (STOR) STORE Capital 5.00% (MO) Altria Group 4.49% (PM) Philip Morris 4.31%

While not all of these stocks are in the buy range, they all offer attractive dividends with exceptional balance sheets. Over a long time period, these companies will continue to perform and in many cases outperform peers.

Thoughts on analysts

No analyst is perfect. No analyst will be right on every call. However, there is still significant value in the expertise that an analyst can build in a sector over time. There is a reason most analysts focus within specific niches. To perform well against the market over the longer term, the analyst needs to have a level of expertise that cannot be built overnight.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AVB, EQR, MO, NLY-F, PM, SKT, SPG, WMT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: No financial advice. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints. CWMF actively trades in preferred shares and may buy or sell anything in the sector without prior notice. Tipranks: No ratings in this article.