Buy Good Dividend Stocks, Not Failures

This research report was produced by The REIT Forum with assistance from Big Dog Investments.

Some investments fail at making you money. Others do not.

There are some companies I tell investors to run away from.

Other investments have sound fundamentals and should perform well over a long time period.

Let’s take a look at both.

Equity Lifestyle

I am bullish on Equity Lifestyle (ELS).

Equity Lifestyle is a REIT specializing in manufactured home communities and RV resorts. They share this space with Sun Communities (SUI) and UMH Properties (UMH). ELS and SUI are both very viable investments with solid management teams and defensive balance sheets. Management of UMH takes on absolutely absurd levels of risk.

ELS carries a risk rating of “1” and it is very suitable for the vast majority of investors.

Lifestyle options

(Source: ELS investor presentation)

The portfolio is composed of manufactured home parks and RV sites and resort cottages. The most important factor in their business model is the ownership of the site does not include ownership of the structure. Because ELS does not own the manufactured home, they do not pay for upkeep on the manufactured home. They pay to maintain the site, but not to remodel or repair the individual properties. That is a highly favorable characteristic of these investments. It significantly reduces the annual capital expenditures for the landlord.

The portfolio

ELS is primarily focused on manufactured home communities.

(Source: ELS investor presentation)

The manufactured homes represent 67.4% of their revenue. The RV parks cover the rest.

This breakdown is relatively similar to Sun Communities.

I wrote a full analysis on Equity Lifestyle. (Subscription to The REIT Forum required)

MFA

MFA Financial (MFA) has a preferred share and a baby bond we will be looking at: MFA-B & MFO.

MFO is a great baby bond, but the price is usually a bit too high resulting in a negative worst-cash-to-call. I don’t like the call risk, but if it can be acquired with a worst-cash-to-call that is about breakeven, it is a great choice for investors.

Source: CWMF’s subscriber spreadsheet (subscription required for 50+ preferred shares and baby bonds with comparing prices)

MFO has the worst cash to call of -$0.51 while having no call protection on the calendar. Investors wanting to get into MFO should wait for a better price point.

MFA-B is often too expensive, but it has had a few dips. We’ve had some callouts in the past to highlight.

Source: Schwab

Altria Group

Altria Group (MO) has seen their valuation decline significantly. The recent sell-off in the equity markets should not be such a concern for Big Tobacco. Altria Group’s demand is entirely domestic. Since they are not selling products outside the United States, they have far less to fear from any potential trade wars.

The company also benefits from the recent tax reform. Expectations for their forward earnings are up significantly due to the reduction in the tax rate.

I expect Altria will see a material growth in revenues pending the approval of the new IQOS technology. Philip Morris (PM) has had great success with selling the product overseas. I believe the FDA could become an ally with MO’s new technology, which reduces traditional smoking health risks (per company research). Further, when a customer buys that IQOS device, they are locked into using compatible heated tobacco products.

Wheeler

My outlook on WHLR is still bearish. They have lost the old CFO and jettisoned the old CEO. The common dividend is history as well.

Source: Seeking Alpha

I warned investors several times that this was a sucker yield.

It seems unlikely that WHLR’s common shares will ever carry a material dividend again. It would not be surprising if they never paid a common dividend at all – ever. Their preferred shares carry an exceptionally high yield and should be seen as very dangerous. The company is receiving their financial advice from one of their lenders. Their lender does not have a fiduciary duty to the shareholders of Wheeler. The lender has a fiduciary duty to their own shareholders. The lender will advise WHLR on how the company can pay back their loan in full.

Coke

Coke (KO) has a new opportunity in front of them. There is a dramatic shift underway in the food preferences of many Americans. The consumer staples sector has struggled to address it. Many of the CPG (consumer packaged goods) companies have struggled mightily in addressing this area. Pepsi (PEP) has also struggled in addressing it. We have an abundance of choices for foods that are convenient and high in either sugar or saturated fats. We have very few foods that are convenient and low in both sugars and saturated fats. This represents an opportunity for a major branding company. The value of Coke is not simply in the Coke brand. It is their ability to take a successful product and turn it into a worldwide brand.

Even if they do not possess the right products in-house, they are more than capable of buying smaller companies with great products that resonate with today’s customer. Buying smaller companies is a perfectly acceptable use of cash. When Coke owns the brand, it can grow dramatically faster because of Coke’s expertise in distribution. That is the core of their company.

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC), Mondelēz International (MDLZ), General Mills (GIS), and Kellogg Company (K) have not impressed me with their execution outside of junk food. I will pay a lot of money for healthy food.

Where is theirs?

I am the ideal customer and will happily pay 2-3 times as much to get something healthy and convenient. Even if these companies are making an attempt at healthier foods, they are not reaching key demographics.

Buy ELS

Buy MO

Hold MFA-B

Sell WHLR

If you enjoyed reading this article and want to receive updates on our latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article.

Are you looking for the best research on REITs and preferred shares? Join The REIT Forum which has the #1 customer review ratings on the site. The Forum’s portfolio has returned over 20% every full year since inception. You will have access to spreadsheets of every REIT and preferred share we cover updated in real time. Instant actionable SMS alerts on time-sensitive investments. A Highly knowledgeable and interactive forum of investors. Weekly preferred share ratings. Frequent rapid-fire roundups of every security The REIT Forum covers. Join us today to lock in before prices go up.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MO, PM, SUI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: No financial advice. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints. CWMF actively trades in preferred shares and may buy or sell anything in the sector without prior notice. Tipranks: Buy ELS. Buy MO. Sell WHLR.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.