Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 3/28/18: DDR, SHAK, ADAP, AIRT, OPK, SLB, TSI, TEI

by: InsiderInsights

Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 3/28/18, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. Our free Round-Up articles are delayed.

We employ over a million lines of code programming our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions to harvest, analyze, and profitably rate insider transactions in real time. When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group. Only stocks that achieve those Ratings on the tables below are highlighted in our article headlines, and have our articles linked to their Seeking Alpha company profiles.

The intention of our Round Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise and to educate investors that -- though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence -- it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: Insider filing volumes will wane into mid April, as companies close trading windows to their insiders until March-quarter financials are released. Insider trades will then increase from mid-April into May, and will stay strong into the second week of June.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

  • Tcw Str Inc Fd (NYSE:TSI);
  • Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI);
  • Schlumberger Limited Nv (NYSE:SLB);
  • Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK);
  • Opko Health (NYSEMKT:OPK);
  • DDR (NYSE:DDR);
  • Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT), and;
  • Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Suncoke Energy (NYSE:SXCP);
  • Simpson Manufacturing Co (NYSE:SSD);
  • Kohls (NYSE:KSS);
  • Facebook (NASDAQ:FB);
  • Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX), and;
  • Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI);
  • Lci Industries (NYSE:LCII);
  • National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE);
  • Salesforce Com (NYSE:CRM);
  • Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN), and;
  • Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value

1

New Enterprise Assoc 14

BO

Adaptimmune Therapeutics

ADAP

JB*

$12,587,753

2

Otto Alexander

DIR,BO

DDR

DDR

B

$4,650,453

3

Gero James

DIR

Lci Industries

LCII

B

$1,020,900

4

Sun Coal & Coke

BO

Suncoke Energy

SXCP

AB

$774,282

5

Duchossois Richard L

DIR

Churchill Downs

CHDN

B

$501,009

6

Frost Phillip Md

CEO,CB,BO

Opko Health

OPK

B

$279,689

7

Al Mogharbel Khaled

PR

Schlumberger Limited Nv

SLB

B

$192,900

8

Landmann Laird

O

Tcw Str Inc Fd

TSI

B

$168,500

9

Saba Capital Mgt

BO

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund

TEI

B

$143,679

10

Swenson Nicholas

CEO,DIR,BO

Air T

AIRT

B

$130,248

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value

1

Zuckerberg Mark

CB,CEO,BO

Facebook

FB

AS

$68,259,044

2

Kkr Fund

BO

National Vision

EYE

JS*

$45,771,960

3

Truchard James J

DIR

National Instruments

NATI

AS

$6,474,925

4

Simpson Sharon H

BO

Simpson Manufacturing Co

SSD

S

$4,924,544

5

Mansell Kevin

CB,CEO,DIR

Kohls

KSS

S

$4,416,001

6

Lange Louis G

DIR

Audentes Therapeutics

BOLD

AS

$1,386,937

7

Spears Kirsten M

AO

Broadcom

AVGO

S

$1,249,295

8

Garutti Randall J

CEO,DIR,BO

Shake Shack

SHAK

AS

$820,111

9

Taylor Keith D

CFO

Equinix

EQIX

AS

$617,603

10

Benioff Marc

CB,CEO

Salesforce Com

CRM

AS

$566,071

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :
B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.