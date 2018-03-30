3 Things In Biotech, March 29: Bristol And Protagonist Opposite Day In The Colon

Note: Subscribers to Avisol Capital Partners Total Pharma Tracker got an early look at this publication.

Bristol-Myers Squibb is ready to break a combo into MSI-high tumors

Company: Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)

Therapy: Nivolumab

Disease: Colorectal cancer

News: BMY announced that the FDA has accepted the company's supplemental new drug application for the combination of nivolumab and ipilimumab in the treatment of adults with microsatellite instability-high (MSI-H) or mismatch repair-deficient (MMRd) colorectal cancer, following progression on chemotherapy. With priority review, this application's action date is set for July 10, 2018.

Looking forward: This application was based on impressive findings from the CheckMate-142 study, which showed a 55% overall response rate in this subset of patients. This is in alignment with results seen with pembrolizumab, which was granted approval for any previously treated tumor harboring these defects in genes. So I'm excited to see BMY's extension in this space, but I do wonder how uptake will be affected by the need to combine with ipilimumab (raising toxicity), and the fact that it is only for a specific subset of colorectal cancer, which is around 4% of patients only.

Big news for BMY and it grants more credibility for the nivo-ipi combo. However, it is unclear how much this will affect the bottom line.

Protagonist's major stumble in ulcerative colitis

Company: Protagonist Therapeutics (PTGX)

Therapy: PTG-100

Disease: Ulcerative colitis

News: After an interim analysis of their phase 2b PROPEL trial, PTGX announced that they would be discontinuing this study due to futility. Furthermore, the company will postpone a decision as to whether to start a phase 2/3 trial of PTG-100 in a disease called chronic pouchitis.

Looking forward: Very sad to hear, given that this would have been a first for oral therapy in ulcerative colitis. Although the company guided that the placebo arm of the PROPEL trial had an unexpectedly favorable outcome, it seems as though this might be the end of the line for PTG-100 in this indication, perhaps altogether. If it decides to terminate development, then PTGX will rely on a pair of drugs in phase 1 study, potentially setting them back several years.

Hope is not lost for PTGX, but this is definitely bad news for the near term.

A Fortress subsidiary posts encouraging amyloidosis data

Company: Caelum Biosciences, a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech (FBIO)

Therapy: CAEL-101

Disease: Amyloid light chain amyloidosis (AL-amyloidosis)

News: Caelum presented results from their phase 1b study investigating the safety and efficacy of their fibril-active antibody, CAEL-101, in patients with AL-amyloidosis. Of the 12 evaluable patients in the study, 67% achieved a sustained decrease in N-terminal probrain natriuretic peptide, a marker of heart dysfunction. Left ventricular global longitudinal strain was another biomarker of cardiac function that demonstrated improvement with treatment using CAEL-101.

Looking forward: These are quite encouraging phase 1 findings for a disease that is very difficult to treat. Considering patients had cardiac amyloidosis at baseline, I would expect the disease to be pretty far along, and this will eventually progress to devastating cardiac dysfunction. The treatment options are mainly supportive and don't address the underlying disease, so this is news worth getting a bit excited over.

While it won't likely have an immediate impact on FBIO, this could be the start of a critical developmental program for their subsidiary.

