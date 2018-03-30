Egypt: Money Flows And Investment Markets

The current account has improved markedly in 2017 and the trend looks to be the same for 2018.

There are big plans to build a new capital city, which will see massive construction projects and government spending.

The purpose of this report is to look at macro money flows in Egypt and assess the impact on investment markets.

I last looked at Egypt in this article: Egypt Stock Market In All-Time New Highs.

This report was produced using a balance of national accounts assessment of Egypt. The national accounts were used to develop a sectoral balance model after the work of British economist Wynne Godley.

One can summarize the national accounts in the following formula:

GDI = GDP = Private Sector Spending [P] + Government Sector Spending [G] + External Sector Spending [X]

See the methodology section below for more detail on this formula.

The private sector is where the stock market is and we as investors want the stock market to go up. The stock market can only go up if the flows into it are positive. The private sector derives income from three sources:

Credit creation from banks - more loans created than repaid. Also known as credit money, bank money, endogenous money and inside money. Externally from overseas commerce - More exported than imported. Government spending - more spent than taxed out. Also known as sovereign money, state money, outside money, exogenous money and high-powered money. It has no liability attached to it.

In an ideal scenario, the private sector would receive large, and growing income flows from all three sources, and at the very least, the overall impact should be a positive flow overall even if one or two of the three flows are negative. The stock market in the private sector, as well as all other private financial assets, should rise if the overall income flow into the private sector is positive.

Certainly, the stock market would be unlikely to rise if the income flows were negative. One has the best chance of earning a positive return in a private sector that is growing rather than shrinking, and this should be a macro investing consideration for any investor.

Each sector will be examined in turn.

External Sector

The external sector captures trade and commerce with other countries and is shown in the current account. The current account is exports less imports, and also includes capital flows in and out of the country from financial transactions and investments. A positive overall result is best.

Egypt runs a current account deficit; this means that money is flowing out of the economy in exchange for imported goods and services. Goods and services are a real benefit whereas money is an electronic ledger entry.

While still a deficit, the situation in 2017 and going forward into 2018 has improved over previous years. The current account will be only about -3.6% of GDP in 2017 and less again in 2018 if present trends continue.

The flow of funds from the current account adds and takes away from the stock of foreign exchange reserves shown in the chart below.

Foreign exchange reserves almost doubled in 2017 and are growing into 2018 as well. The reason for the growth in the face of a current account deficit is overseas borrowing.

Egypt has its sovereign currency and does not need to borrow other currencies to finance itself. Despite this Egypt has been encouraged to take on loans from the IMF financed by American banks.

The problem with taking on foreign loans is that they have to be paid back in a currency that you cannot print, and a default could occur. Also, IMF loans normally come with conditions that dictate how a country should be run and involves typically the standard neoliberal regime of:

1. Public austerity.

2. Open and free markets.

3. The privatization of public infrastructure and institutions.

The end station is a situation like Greece where the bankers take over and start dictating how your country should be run to squeeze out interest on impossible-to-repay loans.

Government Sector

The government budget is on the table and chart below.

The Egyptian government has big infrastructure plans. Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, the current President of Egypt, plans to build a new city just outside the existing capital Cairo. He wants a new Egyptian capital to rise over the next 18 months. His government, he says, is going to decamp there, leaving behind Cairo’s congestion and pollution. ‘His’ government includes the parliament, the presidential palace, Supreme Court, central bank and 6.5 million people, an airport, an opera house, commercial center (Chinese built), and a business district to house the now obligatory ‘tallest building in the world.’

This is a key reason to invest in Egypt now as massive public spending programmes are always good for the stock market and land values in the build-up phase, which is now.

At present, the government national accounts above show no indication of new spending, but are also a few months old.

Each year the government adds about $35B to the economy. It was 9.8% of GDP in 2016 and is likely to be over 10% of GDP or more in 2017 and 2018.

Private Sector

In 1970, Professor Wynne Godley moved to Cambridge, where, with Francis Cripps, he founded the Cambridge Economic Policy Group (CEPG). In early 1974 (after playing around with concepts devised in conversation with Nicky Kaldor and Robert Neild), Wynne Godley first apprehended the strategic importance of the accounting identity which says that, measured at current prices, the government's budget deficit less the current account deficit is equal, by definition, to private saving net of investment. If one knows what the budget deficit and private net savings are, it follows from that information alone, without any qualification whatever, exactly what the balance of payments must be.

The Sectoral Balances are set out in the table below.

External Sector Balance [X] Government Sector Balance [G] Private Sector Balance [P] 2016 -5.9% 9.8% 3.9% 2017* -3.64% 10.60% 6.96% 2018# 3% 11% 8%

(Source: Trading Economics and Author calculations based on same)

#Forecast based on present trends and plans.

The accounting identity shows that the private sector has a comfortable surplus allowing households and businesses to retire private debt and also add to their stock of savings. The surplus comes from the government.

The chart below shows the flow of credit creation from private commercial banks in the private sector.

The chart above shows that the credit creation is flat with no real growth or decline in new loans.

When one goes further back, one sees that banks loans made a huge increase in 2016 and flattened after that.

The flow of private debt creation shown above changes the stock of private debt shown in the chart below.

The chart above shows that total debt is about 75% of GDP and rising sharply. Perhaps the new city is to be privately funded by a classic neoliberal Private-Public-Partnership in which case every street corner will have a toll booth on it. The stock of private debt increased by one half in 2017 alone. That is an increase of over $100B.

Professor Keen has found that 150% of GDP is a natural barrier beyond which economies tend not to take on more debt. In this case, Egypt has the capacity to take on more private debt before meeting this barrier. It could take on an additional $250B of private debt before reaching 150% of GDP.

Sectoral Analysis Methodology

Cambridge Professor Wynne Godley developed the stock-flow consistent sectoral balance framework of analysis.

Each nation state is composed of three essential components:

The private sector The government sector The external sector

The private sector comprises the people, business, and community, and most importantly for investors, the stock market. For the stock market to move upwards, this sector needs to be growing. This sector by itself is an engine for growth and innovation; however, it needs income from one or both of the other two sectors to grow.

The government through its Treasury sets the prevailing interest rate and provides the medium of exchange. Too much is inflationary and too little is deflationary. It puts the oil in the economic engine and can put in as much as its target inflation rate allows. It is not financially constrained. For a sovereign government with a freely floating exchange rate, any financial constraint such as matching bond issuance with deficits is a self-imposed restriction. A debt ceiling is also a self-imposed restriction as is a fiscal brake.

The external sector is trade and commerce with other countries. This sector can provide income from a positive trade balance, or it can drain funds from a negative trade balance.

For the stock market in the private sector to prosper and keep moving upwards, income is required to be put into the flow. Otherwise, the sector can only circulate existing funds or is being drained of funds and is in decline.

The ideal situation is that the private sector has a net inflow of funds and is always growing, thus giving the stock market headroom within which to expand in value. For this to happen, one or both of the other sectors have to be adding funds to the circular flow of income.

The following formula can express this relationship:

GDP = Private Sector + Government Sector + External Sector

These are accounting entities and correct by definition.

For the best investing outcome, one looks for countries with stock markets located in private sectors that are receiving positive income flows overall. Top marks come where private credit creation, the government sector, and external sector are all in plus and trending upwards.

Conclusion, Recommendation, And Summary

Total money creation is set out in the table below. For investment markets, this is the heart of the matter.

Private Sector Money Creation [C] Government Sector Money Creation [G] TOTAL [C]+[G] Money exported [X] Money in Domestic Private Sector [P] 2016 37.64% 9.8% 47.44% -5.90% 41.54% 2017* 0% 10.60% 10.60% -3.64% 6.96% 2018# 0% 11% 11% -3% 8%

(Source: Trading Economics and Author calculations based on same)

*Estimate until actual figures are reported.

#Forecast based on present trends and plans.

The table shows a net creation of money came in 2017 and 2018 only from the government, of which most stayed in the domestic private sector and a portion exported overseas in return for imports.

The far right column provides the domestic money balance, and it is slightly negative as the rate of loan repayment is more than the inflows from the government and the external sector.

So now we look at investment markets and the likely way forward.

There is little or no information on real estate or bonds, so we have to go straight to stocks.

Stocks

Stocks appear to be where the money creation and fiscal flows are finding positive expression. I use EWO as a proxy for the Egyptian stock exchange.

I first started recommending Egypt as a buy in May 2017, and since that time it has risen 29% and paid a 0.66% dividend yield.

Egypt is still a buy and has some very big public investment plans, and a lot of that money will find its way into the stock market, and the growth trend is likely to continue.

An investor can get exposure to Egypt via the following ETFs:

VanEck Vectors Egypt Index ETF (EGPT)

iShares MSCI Egypt Capped Investable Market Index ETF (EGYP) - this one is pending and will soon be out and trading.

