Target Vs. TJX: Which To Buy During The Next Downturn?

Even though Target has a long history of recovering from downturns, it has failed to do so even in light of general market and economic tailwinds.

Introduction

In 2018, I began publishing a series of articles that focus on how far certain popular stocks that have recently experienced all-time highs might fall during the next bear market. In January and February, I wrote 11 articles on the industrial sector, and in March, I began examining the service sector. So far, in the service sector, I've covered Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP), Costco (NASDAQ:COST), FedEx (NYSE:FDX), CSX Corp. (NYSE:CSX), and S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI). This article will be in the same vein as those articles, but it will be a bit different.

In order to reduce selection bias on the companies I examine, I generally follow a method of first picking a sector, and then, starting with the largest market-cap stocks and working my way down, I write about those in which I think my peculiar type of analysis might be useful to current shareholders of those companies. In essence, they are "warning" articles. And the idea is to send the warning out to as many people as possible. This is the opposite process I use when I'm searching for a stock to write a "buy" article about, because usually, I work my way up from micro to small, and then from small to mid-cap stocks (simply because there are typically more value opportunities with smaller-cap stocks than there are with larger-cap stocks).

As I was examining large-cap service sector stocks, I noticed an anomaly with regard to Target (NYSE:TGT) stock that I hadn't seen since I started examining large caps back in January. That anomaly was that Target stock had failed to recover from the dip it took back in 2015.

There is an underlying assumption I make while writing these "How far could they fall?" articles about the quality of the underlying companies. While I may occasionally point out some weakness I see in the companies, I generally assume that they are not likely to become permanently impaired during the next bear market. By permanent impairment, I mean failure of the stock price to recover its previous market high prices. With previous articles, I was able to make that recovery assumption for the stocks in question, but I couldn't make that recovery assumption with Target stock because I think there is a high probability that it could become permanently impaired during the next bear market.

For this reason, this article will take a little different form than my previous articles of this type. In this article, I'm basically just going to share my thinking about what I see when I look at Target's historical price cycles and then try to compare that to what I see with TJX Companies' (NYSE:TJX). My hope is that I can at least somewhat explain why I would avoid buying Target during the next downturn, and why I would instead look to buy TJX. My goal is to be as convincing to readers as I am convinced myself, even though much of my conviction has to do with the fact that I simply look at these things all the time, so Target stock really jumps out at me as having something wrong with it. This is all easier said than done, but I'm going to give it a try.

Why compare TJX and Target?

Target and TJX are both brick-and-mortar retailers with similar market caps. TJX has a $52-billion market cap, while Target has a $39 billion market cap. (Side note: If someone would have asked me which was bigger without me looking, I most certainly would have said "Target," which I think is kind of interesting in itself. Maybe it's just because I live in the midwest, where the Target brand has been around since before I was born, but probably not.

Target is in almost 4 times as many portfolios on SA, which makes me think it's a much more visible stock than TJX is, even though it's smaller. Both companies have been publicly traded for over 25 years and have experienced and recovered from multiple recessions. (Target has been around almost twice as long as a publicly traded company, though.) Both have fairly good brands, and have managed to survive and thrive alongside the likes of Walmart (NYSE:WMT) over the past several decades. Target sells a wider variety of products, but it is in the same sector and, to some degree, it caters to a similar demographic of shopper as TJX does. For these reasons, it doesn't seem completely off-base to compare which one might be the better investment during the next bear market.

Examining TJX vs. Target

TJX Total Return Price data by YCharts

This chart of TJX from the past 10 years is pretty typical of most of the stocks I've been examining in the "How far could they fall?" series. It shows tremendous outperformance compared to the S&P 500 index, and a stock that could be near the top of a price cycle. Without close examination, this chart is the sign of a high-quality company that has executed well over the past ten years. Typically, what I have been doing at this point in time for shareholders of the company under examination is an attempt to demonstrate that the stock price of a good company can still lose a lot of value in a bear market, particularly if the stock is both at all-time highs and above its historical valuation in a rising interest rate environment. And I'm going to go ahead and share that analysis for TJX shareholders and potential future shareholders in this article.

We can see in the YChart above that TJX stock price is over 4X higher than it was during the last stock price peak in 2008, and that it has significantly outperformed the S&P 500 index. That alone isn't enough to start considering how far the stock might fall over the medium term, though. The fact that TJX has steadily and consistently outperformed the index instead of just having a big burst of outperformance recently makes me think that fundamentals are what is driving the stock price more so than market sentiment. Additionally, the fact that the price has consolidated a bit the past couple years is encouraging, provided that earnings are still doing well. For those reasons, it's good to take a look at F.A.S.T. Graphs to see how TJX's current valuation compares to its historical valuation.

The company's average 20-year P/E ratio and 10-year P/E ratio are about the same, so I've chosen to use the 10-year time frame simply because we can see the most recent movements more clearly. This chart shows pretty much what we expected to find after looking at the last one. Earnings have been constantly growing the past 10 years, the stock steadily went from undervalued to overvalued, and then the price leveled off the past couple years and allowed earnings to catch up. Currently, the blended P/E of TJX is 19.7, while its long-term average is 17.9. TJX stock price would have to fall about 9% to get it in line with its historical valuation.

If we were earlier in the economic cycle (let's say, in a situation where the Federal Reserve wasn't steadily raising interest rates), then I probably wouldn't bother examining TJX right now to gauge how far it might fall during a downturn, but given that it is still a little overvalued and still near historical highs, I think it's reasonable to take a look at how far we might expect the stock price to fall during a bear market.

Duration, Depth, And Speed

Some of the key factors current TJX shareholders might want to consider are the speed at which the stock price could fall, how deep the plunge could be, and how long they might expect the stock to stay below the price at which it is today. Over the past 30 years, TJX has had five sell-offs of 35% or more, as depicted in the table below:

~Year ~Duration ~Time until bottom ~Depth 1989 2 years 15 months 51% 1993 3 years 24 months 65% 1998 10 months 5 months 40% 1999 3 years 15 months 60% 2008 1 year 3 month 45%

There are two things that stand out from this data to me. The first is the relatively short duration before TJX fully recovers. It might go down quickly with the market, but it has historically bounced back faster than just about any stock I've covered so far. That's very impressive. The second thing is the relatively shallow drawdown during the Great Recession. This could be a sign that even with TJX's historical strength, it has grown still stronger as time has passed. The only other stock I've seen do this so far is Costco. That's pretty good company for TJX to be in.

That being said, it makes it a little more difficult for the next part of my analysis. Should we expect TJX to fall 40% or 60% during the next recession? It's hard to say, but I'd probably be buying earlier rather than later with TJX.

Now let's look at Target.

Target

TGT Total Return Price data by YCharts

My goal with this article is to try to contrast TJX and Target, keeping in mind that TJX is roughly representative of almost every other large-cap stock I've covered this year so far. While TJX steadily outperformed the market over the past ten years (both with regard to price and earnings growth), Target was a very average performer until the last two years, where it clearly underperformed. Occasionally, I'll see something like this with cyclical stocks that are tied closely to commodities like oil (especially in the 2015 time period, when oil prices fell dramatically), but Target is underperforming at a time when it shouldn't be. This is a fairly serious warning sign.

One of the reasons I always look at both a 20-year time frame as well as a 10-year time frame when I'm evaluating historical P/E ratios is that there can occasionally be big shifts. And we see that with Target. Below is a 20-year time frame F.A.S.T. Graph, followed by a 10-year time frame F.A.S.T. Graph for the stock:

Over a 20-year time frame, Target's average P/E ratio is 18.4, but over a 10-year time frame, it is only 14.8. Taking a 20-year time frame the company looks undervalued, but taking a 10-year time frame it looks fairly valued.

If we assume that Target might be fairly valued here and that the market is doing a pretty good job of pricing the stock, the next thing I want to know is whether during previous downturns Target was overvalued before those downturns, and if so, by how much. The reason we want to do this is to try to gauge how much a "fairly valued Target" might fall.

TGT data by YCharts

The chart above is from 1986 to mid-1991. It covers both the 1987 flash crash and the recession in 1990-91. The 1987 crash represents a time when the company's valuation had grown elevated (above 20 or so), and then corrected to normal within a few months. Target stock price dropped a total of 55% during those few months. About 35% of the drop, I think, can be attributed to the company having been overvalued at the time, and about 20% was simply a market overreaction, which was subsequently corrected within about 2 months' time, bringing Target price back in line with its historical valuation.

When one moves to an actual recession period in 1990, Target stock price dropped 40%, but earnings didn't drop that much at all (notice, it traded in single-digit P/E ratios for a while). This tells me that Target might be subject to a drop in price that is significantly more than its drop in earnings even if the company is already fairly valued (as it was going into the 1990 recession). There doesn't appear to be any guarantee that even though Target's valuation seems fair right now, the price still couldn't still drop significantly during a recession.

TGT data by YCharts

After the 1990 recession, Target's P/E ratio was elevated and consistently ranged in the 20s. It had several significant drawdowns, but none of them exceeded 40%. Basically, earnings growth was keeping up with expectations, and the price fluctuations were simply normal market oscillations. That changed during the Great Recession, though. Starting in 2007, Target's price dropped a total of 62%. Part of that we might be able to attribute to a reversion to a long-term mean of a 15 P/E ratio, but a significant portion of the decline, from about $50 to $30, we can attribute to overselling during a recession again. That overselling again accounted for perhaps 35-40% of the price drop.

The point I'm getting at here is, just because Target is trading near fair value, doesn't mean it can't still drop another 40% during a recession. I think it likely would if we were to have a recession in the near or medium term.

Putting this all together

It is reasonably likely that we could see a scenario where both TJX and Target fall 40% during the next recession. The main question I hope to answer in this article is which one to buy after the price falls, but I'm going to go ahead and also analyze which one is best to hold right now if one had to choose between the two. If we assume that they will both drop 40% during the next recession, the two questions that we need to ask if we take a medium-term time frame of 3-5 years are: 1) Which one is likely to rise in price more before a future recession, and 2) Which one is likely to quickly recover from the price declines experienced during the recession.

My goal is to find the most optimistic, yet realistic, forecasts and compare them with the historically pessimistic, yet realistic, numbers I presented earlier of a 40% decline. I have chosen to use F.A.S.T. Graphs' forecasting calculator in order to produce a consistent methodology and one that is independent of my own psychological biases. Let's take a look:

I used the F.A.S.T. Graphs forecasting tool to look out three years into the future and predict Target's price, including dividends using a P/E of 15, which is a little bit higher than where it trades today. This estimate produces a total gain of $25.57. If we add that to the current price of $68.51, we get a price of $94.08 in three years' time. If we were to have a recession at that point in time, and Target stock dropped 40% over the course of the next year or two, the price could drop as low as $56.45 per share in 4-5 years' time, about 17.6% lower than where it is today. That's a pretty bad risk/reward, in my view.

Now let's look at TJX:

Using a similar method and a P/E of 18, just above normal, in three years' time, including dividends, TJX is forecast to have a total gain of $32.82. If we add that to the current price of $80.44, then we get $113.26. If at that point TJX experiences a 40% decline, then we'd be looking a price of $67.96, about 15.5% lower than where it is today. That's not especially good, and only slightly better than what we might expect from Target.

So, in terms of potential growth before the next recession, and in terms of potential depth of decline, TJX and TGT are comparable. However, the story doesn't end there. The main question I want to answer is: Which should I buy during the downturn?

Which one would be the better purchase?

Let me premise this by saying that I don't usually do this type of analysis until the stock in question has already fallen, and the facts can change between now and then. So, this should be taken in the context of which one of these stocks I am putting on my watchlist and which one I am leaving off, rather than which one I am definitely buying or not.

When I consider purchasing TJX stock during the next downturn, the main thing that I want to know is whether it will recover in a timely fashion. That time frame for me is 5 years. TJX has shown that it historically has a fast recovery time (thus far, always within three years), so I feel fairly confident in that regard. Next, I want to run it through my impairment tests. Those tests are to examine whether:

A fatal flaw in the company's business model is exposed for the first time. The price did not drop enough. The stock price experienced a recent super-cyclical high. There is a clear and present disruptive threat to the core business. The company has high relative debt compared to past down-cycles. Management is corrupt or incompetent.

Assuming TJX doesn't have a crazy run-up in price before the next recession, and assuming I wasn't considering buying it until after it had dropped at least 30%, I think it would likely pass these impairment tests with flying colors and I would make an investment.

With Target, however, I can't say that. While I like several of the things the company is doing (keeping debt in check, not cutting back on service, enhancing its online platform and delivery services etc.), and I like the fact that, assuming a 40% drop in price, the stock would be cheap, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is clearly a disruptive threat, and Target's CEO is questionable. The combination of those two potential threats would be enough to keep me from buying the stock, even at a discount.

First, we'll take the CEO, Brian Cornell. My general annoyance with his referring to shoppers as "guests" aside, his ridiculous response to the transgender bathroom issue in 2016 was a total disaster. I had actually been a Target shareholder before this, and his mismanagement of the issue was enough to get me to sell the stock. (I have zero opinion about the issue itself.) You can read about the issue here. That's not great leadership, in my opinion. Here is Target stock performance since the bathroom boycott, compared to SPY:

TGT Total Return Price data by YCharts

Of course, the bigger threat is Amazon, which I think is an undeniable and imminent threat to Target's business. Target's stores are nice, and the company has a very good online ordering system, but I just don't see how it can get people to consistently go to one of its stores instead of ordering from Amazon.

Target is a great business, so I don't see a near-term collapse, but if we had another recession, I think Amazon, Walmart, and Costco are the winners, not Target. The discretionary spending of Target's core middle-class shopper is going to get hit the hard if we have a recession. During the last recession, we saw shoppers shift to dollar and discount stores, and in some respects, Target hasn't fully recovered from that. The company's current changes in services are good, but I fear it may be too little, too late. My fear is that, even though they are obviously in different industries, Target's future price trajectory will look like General Electric's (NYSE:GE) has the past 18 years:

GE data by YCharts

I wouldn't be surprised if this chart looks like Target's will over the next 15 years - a series of lower highs and lower lows. Perhaps a better example is Warren Buffett's investment in IBM Corp. (NYSE:IBM). IBM looked cheap, had a long record of success, but its competition was simply too good for it to grow along with the rest of the market after the Great Recession.

IBM data by YCharts

It was a safe enough business that it didn't fall quickly into oblivion, but a bet on resumed growth that matched the past was essentially a speculative bet. I think Target is in a similar situation.

Conclusion

Fortunately, as investors, there are no called strikes, and we don't have to swing at every ball that's pitched to us. If one is looking to buy a brick-and-mortar retailer at a discount during the next recession, TJX or Costco look like far more reliable investment opportunities than Target does, and they are the ones going on my watchlist.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.