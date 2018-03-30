U.S. IPO Weekly Recap: 8 IPO Week Caps Record Q1 With A Flurry Of Chinese Deals

Eight US IPOs raised $3.3 billion this week, including four Chinese deals and three biotechs. iQIYI (Pending:IQ) raised $2.3 billion, making it the largest Chinese IPO since Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) in 2014. This week also had some of the quarter's worst trading. Six of the eight broke issue on day one and finished with a negative return. Only a bank and a biotech traded up.
1Q18 Review: A Big Quarter for IPOs, in the US and Abroad
On Monday, Renaissance will release its 1Q 2018 US IPO Review, Mega Deals Drive Biggest First Quarter in a Decade, to IPO Pro subscribers. The quarter's 44 IPOs raised $15.6 billion. Four billion-dollar IPOs drove proceeds to a multi-year record, while the technology sector has quickly picked up steam with high activity and strong returns. We will also publish a preview of our 1Q 2018 Global IPO Review, Active Global IPO Market Despite Rising Volatility.
|8 IPOs During the Week of March 26th, 2018
|Issuer
Business
|Deal
Size
|Market Cap
at IPO
|Price vs.
Midpoint
|First Day
Return
|Return
at 03/29
|Homology Medicines (Pending:FIXX)
|$144M
|$602M
|7%
|+17%
|+17%
|Preclinical biotech developing a gene therapy delivery platform for rare diseases.
|OP Bancorp (OTCQB:OPBK)
|$22M
|$175M
|5%
|+11%
|+13%
|California commercial bank primarily serving Korean-American communities.
|OneSmart Education (ONE)
|$179M
|$1,836M
|-8%
|-2%
|-2%
|Provides premium K-12 after-school tutoring in China.
|Bilibili (Pending:BILI)
|$483M
|$3,203M
|0%
|-2%
|-4%
|Provides an anime-themed video sharing and mobile gaming platform in China.
|Genprex (Pending:GNPX)
|$6M
|$75M
|0%
|-6%
|-6%
|Developing gene-based nanoparticle therapies to treat cancer.
|Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX)
|$69M
|$380M
|-8%
|-7%
|-7%
|Developing antibody-coupled T-cell receptor immunotherapies for cancers.
|GreenTree Hospitality (Pending:GHG)
|$143M
|$1,422M
|-18%
|-7%
|-9%
|Franchises over 2,000 economy and mid-scale hotels in China.
|iQIYI (IQ)
|$2,250M
|$13,673M
|0%
|-14%
|-14%
|Chinese online video streaming platform owned by Baidu.
Red China: All Four Chinese IPOs Break
Markets tumbled this week, and Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) and Chinese stocks were particularly hard hit - not great conditions for Chinese IPOs with online video platforms. Called the "Netflix of China," iQIYI priced its $2.3 billion IPO at the midpoint and plummeted 14%. In the past 10 years, only three other $1+ billion IPOs have had double-digit losses on their debut (ADT, ZTO, GAME). While iQIYI is a large and fast-growing player in a large market, it is also losing billions of dollars in free cash flow.
China's leading anime-focused video platform, Bilibili raised $483 million by pricing at the midpoint. It finished the week down 4%. The company boasts a large and highly-engaged audience, but has virtually no track record for monetizing that viewership. Most of its current revenue is from two online games.
After-school tutoring company OneSmart International Education and hotel franchisor GreenTree Hospitality, both valued at over $1 billion, also stumbled out of the gate. All six of the quarter's Chinese IPOs raising $20+ million ended the quarter with negative returns.
The FIXX is in: Homology gains 17% in week's best IPO
Homology Medicines raised $144 million - 44% more than expected - in the quarter's largest biotech IPO. The stock opened up 44% on Thursday, before settling to return of 17% by Friday's close. Backed by 5AM Ventures, ARCH VP and Deerfield, the preclinical biotech has a potentially massive market if its gene therapy delivery platform is more effective than the current standard.
Unum Therapeutics dropped 7%, the year's worst for a biotech. While immuno-oncology has been a hot space, investors may have been wary of the number of serious adverse events during its Phase 1 trials.
Bank on it: Another bank IPO trades up
California commercial bank OP Bancorp uplisted to the Nasdaq in a $22 million IPO and gained 11% on its debut. Relatively easy to value, all 12 bank IPOs since the start of 2017 now trade above issue.
IPO Pipeline Update: Spotify and Software IPOs
This week, Spotify (Pending:SPOT) released 2018 guidance ahead of its April 3 listing. Several software companies filed this week, signaling a pickup in April. These included VC-backed Smartsheet (Pending:SMAR) and DocuSign (DOCU) and PE-backed Ceridian HCM (Pending:CHCM), all of which should fetch $1+ billion IPO valuations.
|5 Filings During the Week of March 26th, 2018
|Issuer
Business
|Deal
Size
|Sector
|Lead
Underwriter
|DocuSign
|$400M
|Technology
|Morgan Stanley
|Provides a cloud-based electronic signature platform.
|CLPS (CLPS)
|$14M
|Technology
|Benchmark
|Chinese provider of turn-key financial technology solutions.
|ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (Pending:ASLN)
|$86M
|Health Care
|Leerink Partners
|Singapore biotech developing cancer therapies using the HER pathway.
|Ceridian HCM
|$200M
|Technology
|Goldman
|Provides enterprises with human capital management software.
|Smartsheet (SMAR)
|$100M
|Technology
|Morgan Stanley
|Provides a spreadsheet-based work collaboration platform.
IPO Market Snapshot
The Renaissance IPO Indices are market cap weighted baskets of newly public companies. The Renaissance IPO Index has returned 2.0% year-to-date and the S&P 500 is up 0.5%. Renaissance Capital's IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Snap (NYSE:SNAP) and US Foods (NYSE:USFD). The Renaissance International IPO Index is up 4.1% year-to-date, while the ACWX is down 0.5%. Renaissance Capital's International IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPOS) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Orsted (DONG Energy) and ASR Nederland.