U.S. IPO Weekly Recap: 8 IPO Week Caps Record Q1 With A Flurry Of Chinese Deals

Eight US IPOs raised $3.3 billion this week, including four Chinese deals and three biotechs. iQIYI (Pending:IQ) raised $2.3 billion, making it the largest Chinese IPO since Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) in 2014. This week also had some of the quarter's worst trading. Six of the eight broke issue on day one and finished with a negative return. Only a bank and a biotech traded up.

1Q18 Review: A Big Quarter for IPOs, in the US and Abroad

On Monday, Renaissance will release its 1Q 2018 US IPO Review, Mega Deals Drive Biggest First Quarter in a Decade, to IPO Pro subscribers. The quarter's 44 IPOs raised $15.6 billion. Four billion-dollar IPOs drove proceeds to a multi-year record, while the technology sector has quickly picked up steam with high activity and strong returns. We will also publish a preview of our 1Q 2018 Global IPO Review, Active Global IPO Market Despite Rising Volatility.

8 IPOs During the Week of March 26th, 2018 Issuer

Business Deal

Size Market Cap

at IPO Price vs.

Midpoint First Day

Return Return

at 03/29 Homology Medicines (Pending:FIXX) $144M $602M 7% +17% +17% Preclinical biotech developing a gene therapy delivery platform for rare diseases. OP Bancorp (OTCQB:OPBK) $22M $175M 5% +11% +13% California commercial bank primarily serving Korean-American communities. OneSmart Education (ONE) $179M $1,836M -8% -2% -2% Provides premium K-12 after-school tutoring in China. Bilibili (Pending:BILI) $483M $3,203M 0% -2% -4% Provides an anime-themed video sharing and mobile gaming platform in China. Genprex (Pending:GNPX) $6M $75M 0% -6% -6% Developing gene-based nanoparticle therapies to treat cancer. Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) $69M $380M -8% -7% -7% Developing antibody-coupled T-cell receptor immunotherapies for cancers. GreenTree Hospitality (Pending:GHG) $143M $1,422M -18% -7% -9% Franchises over 2,000 economy and mid-scale hotels in China. iQIYI (IQ) $2,250M $13,673M 0% -14% -14% Chinese online video streaming platform owned by Baidu.

Red China: All Four Chinese IPOs Break

Markets tumbled this week, and Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) and Chinese stocks were particularly hard hit - not great conditions for Chinese IPOs with online video platforms. Called the "Netflix of China," iQIYI priced its $2.3 billion IPO at the midpoint and plummeted 14%. In the past 10 years, only three other $1+ billion IPOs have had double-digit losses on their debut (ADT, ZTO, GAME). While iQIYI is a large and fast-growing player in a large market, it is also losing billions of dollars in free cash flow.

China's leading anime-focused video platform, Bilibili raised $483 million by pricing at the midpoint. It finished the week down 4%. The company boasts a large and highly-engaged audience, but has virtually no track record for monetizing that viewership. Most of its current revenue is from two online games.

After-school tutoring company OneSmart International Education and hotel franchisor GreenTree Hospitality, both valued at over $1 billion, also stumbled out of the gate. All six of the quarter's Chinese IPOs raising $20+ million ended the quarter with negative returns.

The FIXX is in: Homology gains 17% in week's best IPO

Homology Medicines raised $144 million - 44% more than expected - in the quarter's largest biotech IPO. The stock opened up 44% on Thursday, before settling to return of 17% by Friday's close. Backed by 5AM Ventures, ARCH VP and Deerfield, the preclinical biotech has a potentially massive market if its gene therapy delivery platform is more effective than the current standard.

Unum Therapeutics dropped 7%, the year's worst for a biotech. While immuno-oncology has been a hot space, investors may have been wary of the number of serious adverse events during its Phase 1 trials.

Bank on it: Another bank IPO trades up

California commercial bank OP Bancorp uplisted to the Nasdaq in a $22 million IPO and gained 11% on its debut. Relatively easy to value, all 12 bank IPOs since the start of 2017 now trade above issue.

IPO Pipeline Update: Spotify and Software IPOs

This week, Spotify (Pending:SPOT) released 2018 guidance ahead of its April 3 listing. Several software companies filed this week, signaling a pickup in April. These included VC-backed Smartsheet (Pending:SMAR) and DocuSign (DOCU) and PE-backed Ceridian HCM (Pending:CHCM), all of which should fetch $1+ billion IPO valuations.

5 Filings During the Week of March 26th, 2018 Issuer

Business Deal

Size Sector Lead

Underwriter DocuSign $400M Technology Morgan Stanley Provides a cloud-based electronic signature platform. CLPS (CLPS) $14M Technology Benchmark Chinese provider of turn-key financial technology solutions. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (Pending:ASLN) $86M Health Care Leerink Partners Singapore biotech developing cancer therapies using the HER pathway. Ceridian HCM $200M Technology Goldman Provides enterprises with human capital management software. Smartsheet (SMAR) $100M Technology Morgan Stanley Provides a spreadsheet-based work collaboration platform.

IPO Market Snapshot

The Renaissance IPO Indices are market cap weighted baskets of newly public companies. The Renaissance IPO Index has returned 2.0% year-to-date and the S&P 500 is up 0.5%. The Renaissance International IPO Index is up 4.1% year-to-date, while the ACWX is down 0.5%.