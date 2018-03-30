CoCos Would Be Dumb Investments - And They Are Dumb Policy, Too

I explain here what CoCos are, basically why they exist, and why they are based on fakery.

CoCos are a dumb way to try to shore up bank capital. They probably also will end up being a bad way to invest.

A recent Bloomberg article pointed out some of the problems with CoCos - and it is worth reading for those interested in the subject. But in my opinion, it did not get to some of the most fundamental defects.

What’s the size of the market and who buys?

As of a year ago, a respected study by two professors from the Netherlands estimated that there was $157 billion of CoCos outstanding. The number probably is higher today - maybe pushing $200 billion. The Dutch study sought to find out what kinds of investors hold the CoCos - both in terms of the type of holder (kind of institution or individual) and geographic location of the holder.

Unfortunately, except for excluding European banks as holders (not surprising given the high regulatory capital treatment of CoCos), the study reached no useful conclusions, since a very large part of the CoCo universe seems to be held by investment funds in tax haven nations. Who owns those funds and where they are from are unknowns.

That conclusion - that investment funds in tax haven nations are the largest holders - makes me suspicious that CoCos are “being sold, not bought,” as the old saying goes. That is, money managers are buying them to shore up their apparent returns - and thus their assets under management - with insufficient regard for the potential detrimental consequences of the securities’ basic design.

What are CoCos?

CoCos are securities issued by banks that look like debt and carry an interest rate to be paid by the bank, but they also can be involuntarily converted into equity if the bank’s capital ratio declines below a specified level or if the regulator decides the bank is undercapitalized. In either such event, the coupon goes away and the bank no longer owes the debt. Instead, the CoCo owner becomes a forced equity investor in a weakened bank.

Why were CoCos created?

CoCos were created because after the GFC, European banks did not want to increase their capital by issuing equity at prices that would dilute their existing stockholders. The CoCos, because of their mandatory convertibility feature, count as Tier 1 capital, just as equity does, but because they begin life as debt, they do not overtly dilute stockholders.

What is wrong with the structure?

The structure is flawed in its basic concept. Although the concept is built on ideas that have been promoted by some leading economists for at least 40 years, it is built more fundamentally on deception. That is, the concept seeks to deceive the CoCo buyers, the bank’s stockholders, and the regulators - yes, the regulators, too, despite the fact they created the securities in the first place.

To put it baldly, CoCos are a sham. They have neither the virtues of equity nor the virtues of debt because at the moment of their conversion, the markets are alerted that the bank is in serious trouble, which will make the conversion close to useless in saving the bank.

But the structure also is defective in its details. And it is in the details that the structure eventually will be seen to have failed.

The important detail is that the basic conversion trigger is the reported risk-based capital ratio of the bank. There are two problems with that:

Many European banks do not promptly write down their bad or questionable loans. As a consequence, there is an estimated trillion dollars' worth of loans that should have been written down substantially that are carried at par. If those loans were written down, as any decent accounting system would require, the bank's capital would decline by the amounts of the write-offs. Therefore a bank could be declared non-viable or could suffer a devastating run despite book capital that appears to be adequate.

As the Bloomberg article linked above said, “Spain's Banco Popular Espanol SA reported a ratio of 12.13 percent, and was paying a dividend a little more than a month before it was [forcibly] rescued by Banco Santander SA.” Similarly, there have been runs on Italian banks with adequate reported capital because the market knows that the capital is not real. This situation tends to mislead many CoCo investors concerning the real capital of the banks they are investing in.

The second defective detail is the use of reported capital rather than stress-tested capital. My readers will have heard this before, but it is not getting through to all of the regulatory and investment worlds, so it needs to be repeated (again and again, sorry). Over the last 35 years since capital requirements were introduced for most American banks, they have been a failure at predicting or preventing failures. The reason is simple: In good times, banks do not take adequate loan loss reserves and other contingent charges to cover severe recessions.

Therefore, apparently, well-capitalized banks fail when severe recessions come along. The FDIC knows this, and it has published the fundamental studies that reveal the problem. Those studies are discussed in some detail in my 2017 book, Instability: The Fragility of Banks and What to do About It. Instability also describes, discusses and defends the solution: stress-tested capital. Stress-tested capital as the only capital requirement that works. Capital based on historical financial statements is “jes’ whistlin’ Dixie.”

Because of these flaws, even if one concluded that the basic idea of CoCos was sound, one would have to conclude that at present they are unworkable.

It is also because of these flaws that commentators, such as the Bloomberg writer whose story I linked above, allege that it is liquidity - runs on the bank - not capital inadequacy - that causes banks to fail. They see that reported capital is adequate at the time of a run and conclude that the run occurred despite the capital, whereas in fact the run took place because the market knew (or at least believed) that the reported capital was fake, as in most cases it turns out to have been.

What is likely to happen to hurt investors in CoCos?

As a consequence of these defects, investors in CoCos will find that the modest premiums to market interest rates are not compensating them for the actual risks they are taking. In the next severe recession, they will incur a percentage of losses. Even worse, the regulators’ hopes that CoCos will stabilize the European banking system will be disappointed, as the defective mechanisms end up destabilizing the system instead.

What do the structural defects tell us about the European banking systems?

The structural defects are, in a sense, intentional. That is, CoCos are designed to try to fool everyone. (Fans of Gilbert and Sullivan will recall that Ko-Ko in The Mikado was The Lord High Executioner, who had first to cut off his own head before he could execute others - and thus there were no more executions.)

Why would regulators try to fool everyone? Because they don’t “get it” yet. They still do not know that things that are fake eventually are discovered to be fake, and when the fakery is discovered, there will be runs on many banks, even if they appear to be adequately capitalized. Banks’ capital used to be a closely guarded secret, which permitted fictions to endure. That is the case no more.

I make this attack on European regulators despite the finding by the Dutch professors I mentioned above that a large part of the issuance of CoCos has been by Swiss and UK banks, whose regulators get general respect in banking circles. Indeed, Mark Carney, Governor of the Bank of England, is Chair of the august Global Financial Stability Board. A regulator some of whose major banks have serious financial and business plan issues (as some UK and Swiss banks still do nine years on from the depths of the GFC) probably is not in a good position to make sound long-term decisions regarding sound regulation.

This is another reason why I avoid investing in European banks

The CoCos problem is yet another reason that I am not an investor in European banks. If the banks and regulators can get something so important so wrong, then probably there are other fake things, some of which we can guess at and some of which may be even more hidden.

