Technically Speaking For The Week Of March 26-29

The markets are closed tomorrow in observance of Good Friday. So, I'm posting this a bit early.

I usually begin this column with some random economic or political observations. Today, however, I want to reiterate what I wrote earlier this week: the economic fundamentals are in good shape. The leading indicators are pointing towards continued growth, which the coincidental numbers are all positive. At times of heightened volatility, it's important to revisit the fundamentals, most of which are positive right now.

Unfortunately, the main wild card is currently the Fed. The big issue is the number of rate hikes we'll see this year. In its latest economic forecast, the Fed increased its GDP projections and raised the possibility of four rate hikes this year. In speeches this week, Loretta Mester sounded her usual hawkish self, which I believe places here in the four rate hikes camp. Philly Fed President Harker, however, was in the three hikes camp. The latest PCE inflation data from the BEA show that inflation is still not an issue, which, by the way, jibes with the Fed's projections for PCE in its new forecast (and also raises the question of "if inflation isn't running hotter, why raise four times?" But I digress).

Let's turn to the data from the markets, starting with the SPYs PE ratio, which remains very high:

This week the BEA also released its latest corporate profit data, which were down modestly:

Profits from current production (corporate profits with inventory valuation adjustment and capital consumption adjustment) decreased $1.1 billion in the fourth quarter, in contrast to an increase of$90.2 billion in the third quarter. Profits of domestic financial corporations decreased $14.6 billion in the fourth quarter, in contrast to an increase of $47.8 billion in the third. Profits of domestic nonfinancial corporations increased $19.4billion, compared with an increase of $10.4 billion. Rest-of-the-world profits decreased $5.9 billion, in contrast to an increase of $32.0 billion. In the fourth quarter, receipts increased $14.9 billion, and payments increased $20.8 billion.

The decline was modest and, considering its size, could just as easily be considered a rounding error. But it was a decline nonetheless.

One of the frustrating aspects of technical analysis is that it unfolds in real time, so you might not know what's really happening for some time. However, we now have enough data to say that we're currently in the middle of a medium-term consolidation. The SPYs daily chart will illustrate:

There are two key trends. First, the chart went parabolic at the end of 2017 and the beginning of 2018. These types of rallies never end well because the market doesn't establish meaningful technical support as it ascends. Hence, you get the massive sell-off in late January and early February. Since the sell-off, prices have been consolidating between the red trend lines. At this point, a move to the 200-day EMA is just as likely as a move higher.

The QQQs are also consolidating over the medium term:

The only difference is the pattern: the QQQs are moving in an upward sloping channel. But the MACD is printing lower lows and lower highs, which also makes the 200-day EMA a likely target.

The IWMs were also consolidating. However, earlier this week, they broke out to the downside.

The market had a remarkable rally for a long time; it's only natural it would consolidate those gains. Expect more of the same over the next few weeks.

