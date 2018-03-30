4 Industrial Dividend Growth Stocks To Consider

In this article, we are going to take a look at four industrial dividend growth stocks that are trading at reasonable prices. The four stocks are Eaton plc (NYSE:ETN), Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI), PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG), and Sealed Air Corp. (NYSE:SEE). The table below shows the four stocks, their dividend yield, and the growth rate implied by the current stock price compares to consensus estimates (higher is better).

Company Yield 5-Year Growth (Cons. Est.) Reverse DCF Implied 5-Year Growth Difference Eaton plc 3.09% 8.1% 8.1% 0% Johnson Controls 2.97% 10.99% 10.4% .59% PPG Industries 1.56% 9.61% 11.4% -1.79% Sealed Air Corp. 1.52% 15% 17% -2.43%

(Date source: Yahoo Finance, Zacks, Morningstar, and author calculations. Consensus estimates are averaged from Yahoo and Zacks. The reverse DCF growth rate is calculated using the companies' TTM working capital adjusted cash flow, 10% discount rate, 3% long-term growth rate, and 5-year variable growth period.)

We’ll take a closer look at the pros and cons of investing in each company and what current trends are affecting the company’s prospects.

Eaton plc

Eaton is the largest of the four companies with a market cap of $35 billion. The company has the highest dividend yield of the group, as well as a relatively low 36% payout ratio. It is a diversified conglomerate operating in five business segments. The table below shows the company’s business segments and latest fiscal year operating profit.

$M 2017 Operating Profit % Electrical Products $1287 40% Electrical Systems and Service $770 24% Hydraulics $288 9% Aerospace $332 10% Vehicles $537 17% Total $3214 100%

(Source: Author’s calculations from company filings)

Like most conglomerates, Eaton plc has some business lines doing well and some facing challenges. The company has exposure to the strong housing market and booming datacenter market through its electrical products division. The aerospace industry is also doing well, but there are concerns over the major aircraft manufacturers like Boeing (NYSE:BA) in-sourcing more of their production needs.

Moving on to the bad, Eaton’s vehicle business segment faces numerous concerns. The company has very heavy exposure to the new vehicle market, with 69% of its vehicle segment sales going to the major OEM manufacturers. The recent slowdown in new car sales should be concerning for investors. There is also the longer-term concern that the increasing electrification of vehicles will lessen the demand for parts (electric vehicles typically have less components than ICE or hybrid vehicles). There is also the question of whether or not the company is trading at a value less than the sum of its parts because of a possible “conglomerate discount” given the debacle happening at General Electric (NYSE:GE). (We should stress that Eaton does not have any of the financial issues that plague GE, but investors tend to trade sectors together, and trouble with one company can cause an entire sector to fall out of favor.)

Johnson Controls

Johnson Controls is the next largest company with a $32 billion market cap. The dividend appears to be adequately covered with a 63% payout ratio. The company operates in just two divisions: Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions.

We’ll start with the good first. Building Technologies & Solutions accounts for 76% of the company’s sales. One of the main products of that division is HVAC systems. The strong housing market is driving increased demand for new HVAC systems, and we are likely going to be entering a replacement cycle for older systems whose installation peaked during the housing bubble years of the early 2000s. The security and fire detection businesses that are part of Building Technologies and Solutions are also attractive due to both having high repeat business.

The good news/bad news part of the company is the Power Solutions business, which makes for 24% of sales. The bulk of those sales are lead acid batteries sold to OEM auto manufacturers. The good news is that while new car sales are dropping, batteries are a wear and tear item, and demand for them is driven by a combination of total vehicles on the road and total miles driven (both of which are trending up). The bad news is that over the longer term, the hybridization and electrification of vehicles may reduce demand for traditionally lead acid batteries. While Johnson Controls does produce lithium-ion batteries it isn’t a market leader like, say, Panasonic (OTCPK:PCRFY). In addition, investors should be aware that while the HVAC business is on the upswing, it is a very competitive industry.

PPG Industries

PPG Industries is next on our list with a $28 billion market cap and a well-covered dividend with only a 32% payout ratio.

While the company operates with two reportable segments, it is basically a pure-play paint and coatings company. Its performance coatings segment has a lot going for it. More vehicles and more miles driven are long-term tailwinds for its automotive refinishing business. The aerospace market is doing well, as we stated previously. A strong housing market continues to drive demand for its architectural coatings products. The protective and marine segment, which also produces coatings for things like rail cars and bridges, in addition to ships, may see a bump if Trump’s “Infrastructure Weeks” ever actually turn into a substantial legislative plan. The Industrial Coatings segment serves a mixed bag of end markets, from things that are going well such as construction equipment and appliances to some that are challenged such as new vehicles.

Overall, there is a lot to like about PPG and not many downsides. However, there is currently a lot of M&A potential in the coatings industry. PPG attempted to buy Akzo Nobel (OTCQX:AKZOF) but later walked away. Meanwhile, Akzo offered to buy Axalta (NYSE:AXTA), only to have Nippon Paint (OTCPK:NPCPF) step in with a competing bid. In the end, both bids fell through. Anyone investing in the coatings sector should be aware that some combination of acquisition(s) will likely go through, and bidding wars are usually not desirable for the acquiring company (and given PPG’s size, it’s likely to be an acquirer).

Sealed Air Corp.

Sealed Air Corp. rounds up our four-company overview. It is the smallest of the four companies at only a $7 billion market cap. The company has a reported dividend payout ratio of 194%, but this is misleading due to several one-time GAAP charges on its most recent fiscal year’s earnings. Using last year’s earnings from continuing operations, the dividend payout ratio is a more reasonable 40%.

Seal Air Corp. produces exactly what you’d think it would based on its name - packaging products that use sealed air. The company's most well-known brands are Bubble Wrap and Jiffy mailers from its Product Care division. Its other division is Food Care, which includes products for the food processing and food service industry, as well as a budding medical products packaging business.

Sealed Air is currently benefiting from two tailwinds. Increasing e-commerce sales are driving growth at its product care division. Consumer preferences for pre-packaged food, along with a growing middle class around the world driving increased demand for protein are helping drive sales growth at its Food Care division. The only worry for Sealed Air seems to be rising product input costs, as mentioned by the CEO in the latest conference call. With so much going right for the company, it’s not surprising that it appears to be the most expensive of the bunch.

Summary

All four of the companies presented here look like reasonable places for dividend growth investors to start their research. While companies like Eaton plc and Johnson Controls are facing some challenges, they also have the highest dividend yields and are trading with reduced expectations, giving investors some margin of safety. Sealed Air and PPG Industries look great, but they are more expensive. Any, or even all, of the four look like good candidates for a dividend growth portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.