Sector ETF Week In Review For March 26-29

Let's start off with a look at the weekly sector performance:

The good news is that we have some green this week. The bad news is that it's defensive in nature. The staples were the best performing sector, followed by utilities. Technology dropped, thanks to the possibility of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) giving Congressional testimony, and the President targeting Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN).

When we look at relative strength, we get the following:

Remember this is for a 10-week period. Notice that utilities are now clearly improving, as is healthcare. Staples fell briefly into the lagging area but turned around this week and are heading higher. Like the weekly performance numbers, the improving areas are also defensive in nature. This is standard market behavior at the end of a long market rally.

Let's look at some market detail, starting with the XLP:SPY chart, which compares the staples to the SPYs over the last five years:

This relationship is near a five-year low. During this rally, it's all been about the FANG stocks (more on them below). As a result, bread-and-butter companies have suffered on a relative basis, which we can see on their one-year charts:

CVS, KO, MDLZ, MO, CL, PEP, PG, and PM are all weak. Only COST and WMT are in decent shape. All of these stocks are starting to look attractive: they are cheap on a relative basis, and their sector is gaining traction relative to the SPYs.

The XLV:SPY relationship looks very similar to the XLP:SPY:

The healthcare sector is modestly better off, but not by much. It's also been a bit of a red-headed step-child during this rally on a relative basis.

The XLV's largest members are in better technical shape than their XLP brethren:

MRK is very weak. ABBV recently broke a strong trend; AMGN, GILD, JNJ, PFE, and UNH are all about midway on their respective charts.

Finally, here's a one-month performance chart of the FANG stocks:

All are lower, which explains why the tech sector is down.

The growing strength of defensive sectors combined with the length of this expansion leads me to think we're entering the last phases of this bull market.

