Nevsun's Timok Mine: A Monster In The Making

Nevsun Resources (NSU) released the long-awaited PFS for its Timok Upper Zone project. The completion of the PFS was originally expected in Q3 2017; however, the new management team has decided to take a new approach. As a result, only an updated PEA was released back in October. While the original PEA assumed that the mine will be developed in stages and the initial mining of the high-grade direct shipping ore should help to reduce the pre-production CAPEX, the updated PEA didn't count with this option. As a result, the initial CAPEX increased significantly, which was a negative surprise. On the other hand, despite the increased CAPEX, the economics of the project were great. And the PFS only confirmed it.

According to the PFS, the reserves include 1.96 billion lb copper and 1.8 million toz gold (2.7 billion lb of copper equivalent or 6.55 million toz of gold equivalent, using the PFS metals prices of $3.15/lb copper and $1,300/toz gold). Also, the grades are impressive: 3.3% copper and 2.1 g/t gold (4.56% of copper equivalent or 7.58 g/t of gold equivalent). Over the initial 10-year mine life, 1.747 billion lb copper and 516,000 toz gold should be produced, which equal approximately to 175 million lb copper and 52,000 toz gold per year. Compared to the updated PEA, the mine life is shorter by 5 years, as the PEA mine life included also the inferred resources and the PFS mine life includes the reserves only.

The C1 cash cost is projected at $0.92/lb copper, which is a nice improvement compared to $1.02/lb presented by the updated PEA. A big part of the total production will be realized over the first three years of full production when 315 million lb copper per year at a C1 cash cost of $0.54/lb should be produced. The initial CAPEX is estimated at $574 million. At a copper price of $3.15 and gold price of $1,300, the after-tax NPV (8%) equals to $1.816 billion, and the IRR at 80% (the NPV and IRR were calculated using a valuation date of July 2020, when the official construction decision is expected).

According to the news release, there are still some modifications being evaluated. A development scenario assuming an initial operation with a throughput of 1.6 million tpa that would be later expanded to 3.25 million tpa should be able to decrease the initial CAPEX by up to $100 million. However, the exact impacts on the NPV and IRR weren't released. Also, the metallurgy provides a lot of space for improvements. Although the copper recoveries projected at 93% are great, the gold recoveries are projected only at 32%, which means that 2/3 of all of the contained gold should remain unextracted. An improvement of the gold recoveries would be a very nice boost to the already great economics of the project.

A negative news is that the production probably won't start in 2021, due to the permitting delays. As the exploration decline permits expected in Q4 2017 were received only on March 1, 2018, the start of the decline development has been delayed from Q4 2017 to Q2 2018. Nevsun's management expects that due to the delays, the production should start in 2022. However, some further permitting delays may lead to a production start-up in 2023. If everything goes well, Nevsun should receive the Mining license in late 2019, the Construction permit in H2 2020 and the Mine use permit in 2022.

The table below shows the expected annual metals production, based on the data provided by Nevsun (metals contained in the processed ore and the expected recoveries). As can be seen, the vast majority of production is concentrated in the first three years of full production (2023, 2024, 2025).

As the chart from Nevsun's newest corporate presentation shows, the Timok Upper Zone mine should be able to produce huge volumes of cash flow during 2023, 2024 and 2025. This is why the payback also is estimated at only 0.9 years.

Actually, the vast majority of profits should be realized during the 2022-2025 period. The profitability of the mine is poised to drop notably during 2026 and 2027 and it is possible to expect losses in the late years of the initial mine life. However, this is only the beginning of the whole story. The Upper Zone is still open and there are some inferred resources that haven't been included in the mining plan yet. Moreover, the company believes that there is a big chance to discover more Upper Zone-like deposits. It is also important not to forget about the Timok Lower Zone that is being explored in a JV with Freeport-McMoRan (FCX). The ore from the Lower Zone may feed the mill for whole decades. Only this week, Nevsun released some new drill results from the Lower Zone that included 556.8 meters grading 1.14% of copper equivalent, 108 meters grading 2.03% of copper equivalent or 847.6 meters grading 0.88% of copper equivalent.

Although the Timok Upper Zone project looks really good, there is still a long way to go. Besides the permitting process, the financing may also lead to some complications. As stated in the news release, the initial CAPEX is estimated at $574 million. However, it doesn't include the pre-construction expenses that are estimated at $114 million. It means that Nevsun should need around $700 million only to take Timok into production. But as of the end of 2017, Nevsun held cash and cash equivalents of only $125 million and it was debt-free. Although the Bisha mine should be able to generate operating cash-flow around $100 million in 2018 and probably also in 2019, its production volumes should start to drop quickly from 2020. With a little of luck, Bisha could be able to cover the pre-construction expenses of approximately $114 million and also the exploration CAPEX that is estimated at $16 million in 2018, and it is possible to expect similar numbers also in the coming years. It means that the current cash on hand could be used to cover a part of the initial CAPEX. As Bisha should generate some cash also in 2020 and 2021, it is possible to expect that Nevsun will have to cover around $400 million from external sources.

According to Nevsun's CFO:

The Timok Upper Zone remains a low capital intensity project which the Company is in a strong position to finance, considering our strong cash position, debt-free balance sheet, Bisha cash flow and the robust front-end cash flow from Timok. We have initiated discussions with several potential project finance providers, including traditional banks, development banks and precious metals streaming companies and potential strategic partners. These discussions have confirmed that we have multiple viable options for financing the Project which will now be advanced in parallel with the feasibility study.

There is no doubt that the mine will get financed. The only question is the structure of the financing package and its impacts on the shareholders. In my opinion, there is a good probability to avoid the share dilution completely or to keep it at very limited levels. And there is also a very high probability that Nevsun will be able to repay the potential debt in a record short time, maybe as soon as in the second year of production.

Conclusion

Nevsun's market capitalization is $683 million right now. It owns 60% of the producing Bisha mine in Eritrea and a huge land package in the Bisha mine area. It also owns 100% of the Serbian Timok Upper Zone project with an after-tax NPV (8%) of $1.8 billion and 60% (after the Upper Zone feasibility study is completed the ownership will decrease to 46%) of Timok Lower Zone that seems to be turning into a large world-class project. The exploration potential is huge at all of the three projects. Moreover, Nevsun is debt-free and holds cash of $125 million. The value of the company is much higher than its current market capitalization.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NSU.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.