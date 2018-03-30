You Can't Double Down If You Don't Know What You're Holding

If you fully understand all your positions, then you will be ready to meet anything that comes your way.

Owning stocks without proper due diligence is risky in a downturn because you are left not knowing what to do with it.

Do you know every stock you own? Do you know why you own every stock you own?

With stocks as volatile as ever, this is a good opportunity to tidy up our portfolios.

When I first started investing, I found myself reading many articles and just allocating a tiny portion to each idea that looked interesting without doing much due diligence myself. If it’s been recommended by someone else, then it must be pretty good right?

Bring your own DD

This is a very dangerous investment practice. For starters, let’s think about what is a “proper” amount of due diligence required for each investment. If, for example, a typical position size is $1k - then how much should you research a position before buying? While for some this might mean a mere glance at a stock chart, a quick comparison of the dividend yield and payout ratio, or even just making sure your favorite Seeking Alpha author is recommending it, I think differently.

The proper amount of time to spend on every investment position should be directly correlated with how much time and effort it took to earn that money.

That’s it, plain and simple. According to Ycharts, the average hourly salary in the USA is $26.75, thus it would take approximately 5 full working days to acquire $1k, and that’s pre-tax. That’s over 37 hours of hard work put in to earn this investment fund. Now a question to the reader: how long did you spend before buying your last stock? Was it even an hour? Did you even read the annual report?

In my opinion, it is important to spend as much time as necessary researching a stock until you feel very comfortable with this position.

First, I need to understand the business model - what exactly does this company do? Why is their revenue recurring? How are they planning to grow revenues over time? This is the most important element in stock analysis. While this may be intuitive to many, I have actually met many investors who purposefully avoid understanding the company as to not “bias” the more important things. But what could be more important?

I would say that you understand the business model adequately if you can explain clearly the above three questions to someone with no financial background. I personally use my family members and friends as test subjects. They don’t always appreciate the stock talk... anyways back on subject.

Next up is the financials. How expensive is this stock? Are the earnings clean, or do they need to be adjusted? What are the recurring costs, and are they shown in the earnings? All of these questions could be answered consulting the annual report (and especially the statement of cash flows).

If you don’t know your stocks, then you won’t know what to do when they start falling. When they’re going up no one really pays attention, but everyone seems to make a big fuss when red starts showing up everywhere. At this point, should you average down by buying more? If you purchased the stock solely based on someone else’s buy recommendation, you might find yourself asking, “Why did I buy this in the first place?” This is not an enviable position to be in.

If you want to spend minimal time researching stocks and instead manage risk through diversification, then might I suggest just buying an index fund?

Some recent examples

One fan favorite is Omega Healthcare (OHI). It is a very highly recommended stock on this site due to its long history of growing dividends.

The business model on paper appears attractive, as senior nursing facilities must have strong tailwinds right? A closer analysis of their tenants shows that they have EBITDAR coverage of 1.35, which has been trending downwards and this is a cause for concern.

(2018 OHI March Investor Presentation)

Because triple net leases are essentially very similar to long-term loans, such low rent coverage means lower possibility of rent growth and higher risk of rent concessions. They have guided for AFFO (adjusted funds from operations) that barely covers the dividend. I continue to avoid shares, as I do not believe the 9.7% yield adequately compensates for any future rent concessions (or dividend cuts). By association, I am also avoiding shares in Ventas (VTR), LTC Properties (LTC), and Welltower (WELL), all of which have exposure to low rent coverage senior care (though not necessarily senior nursing facilities).

Tanger Factory Outlet (SKT) is another favorite, again because of a long history of dividend growth. Why am I one of the only few authors still bearish? The business model is concerning with a tremendous amount of rent coming from centers with low tenant sales per square foot:



(2017 SKT Q4 Supplemental)

Worse yet, this has continued to trend downwards in recent years:



(2018 SKT Investor Presentation)

These sales per square foot numbers are comparable with “B malls” CBL & Associates Properties (CBL) and Washington Prime (WPG), but outlets may have higher profitability. Nonetheless, I pointed out that these numbers are worlds away from peer Simon Property (SPG), which is the largest outlet operator in the USA. Shares have struggled since my bearish call, down 14% compared to down 3.6% for the broader market:



(Yahoo Finance)

Note: I use the S&P 500, not the REIT index (VNQ) purposefully. Just because Tanger is a REIT does not mean we should be comparing our results to VNQ - if you were assessing AT&T (T) then would you use the telecommunications index as a benchmark? If you were assessing Alphabet (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) would you use the software index as a benchmark? At the end of the day, any individual stock pick is seeking alpha (pun intended), which by definition is any detractment from the broad market index.

My very first bearish article was for CVS Health (CVS). My main gripe was their business model having a strong concentration (70% at the time) to convenience drug stores. These convenience stores have seen negative same-store sales and are virtual ghost towns as their products are much more expensive than the grocery store often just across the street.

Shares have dropped almost 15% since my bearish call as compared to plus 2% for the broader market:

(Yahoo Finance)

That said, I am encouraged by their recent attempt to diversify away from their core business with their proposed takeover of Aetna (AET). I now have no opinion on the stock - the recent price performance at least discounts much of my former concerns.

My current strong buy picks

Simon Property Group - I continue to believe that this operator of high quality “A malls” is materially undervalued as shares are priced for high risk despite the portfolio looking to generate strong rent growth for decades to come.

STORE Capital (STOR) - This triple net standalone REIT has the best management team with the greatest visibility of tenant financials and lowest upcoming lease maturities, yet trades at a discount to peers. This 5% yield needs a multiple revaluation.

Alphabet - This has fallen hard since its near $1200 highs. It is as good a time as any to buy shares of the greatest company in the world.

Facebook (FB) - I initiated a position after the Cambridge Analytica fiasco. I have been waiting for a good entry point for a long time - this was an unexpected gift. With a position in both Facebook and Alphabet, this gives me access to the strongest advertising platforms on the planet (YouTube and Facebook/Instagram).

Conclusion

With stock prices falling left and right, you might find a stock in your portfolio, which you do not remember buying. Tiny "token" positions all add up - it may be worth aggregating these tiny positions into stocks which you actually do understand. The best security against mindlessly selling in a downturn is having full confidence in all your stock positions. The courage to hold or even average down can only come from a position of knowledge.

Author’s note

Disclosure: I am/we are long GOOG, SPG, STOR FB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.