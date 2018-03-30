What Investors Need To Know About 'Ready Player One'

Early reactions to “Ready Player One” have been positive, with strong word of mouth and hopes for a $50+ million debut, which would set up Warner Bros. nicely for the summer season.

Warner Bros. had a rough fall, and its first 2018 films have been (mostly) safe with modest results and modest budgets - with the exception of “Tomb Raider,” which underperformed domestically.

Many analysts and investors are wondering if people will show up to support a film about a technology that hasn’t caught on as hoped.

The biggest problem with virtual reality as a concept is that it’s a cost-prohibitive medium with very few quality top-tier titles.

This weekend, Warner Bros. is releasing the VR-centric “Ready Player One,” which is based on the best-selling novel of the same name.

Over the past few years, virtual reality has become a more prominent part of pop culture. The problem is the medium is still so young that many people haven’t quite adopted the technology just yet. High costs and lack of quality titles has hindered the growth of the product, and that has caused many to question if it even has a shot at success.

This weekend, Warner Bros. (NYSE:TWX) is going to try and give the medium a boost by showcasing what is an extreme use of the future of the technology with its adaptation of Ready Player One. What’s interesting to investors, though, is that it is not often that a film and the technology featured in it have been this linked.

Usually, we see the future of enhanced formats like IMAX, 3D, 70MM, etc. tied to the films being showcased utilizing those advancements. Here, VR is the main focal point of the film, which is coming at a potential tipping point for the technology itself.

The question is can Warner succeed with a film where the real technology at the center isn’t quite being fully supported by the general public?

To give some background for those not familiar with the title itself, the film is based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Ernest Cline. Cline turned his love of nostalgia into a well-crafted novel that is full of fun cultural references.

The story revolves around Wade Watts, a teen living in a dystopian 2045, where the world is a miserable polluted place and the only escape for humanity is the OASIS - a virtual reality playground where literally anything is possible.

However, that world becomes a battleground when its reclusive, pop culture-obsessed creator dies and leaves behind a digital scavenger hunt for the keys to the kingdom. From there, it’s a race, with Watts ending up battling the evil Innovative Online Industries (IOI) conglomerate that wants to monetize the OASIS for their profit.

If you think about it, there’s a nice dig in there at those against net neutrality, and the film serves as an excellent reminder about what an unregulated Internet could mean.

Though I digress.

The point is, the OASIS is a vast wonderland limited solely by your imagination - it’s everything VR could be down the road, but is nowhere close to achieving at the moment.

For Warner Bros., this is a project that has huge upside but also the potential to end in disaster. On one hand, you have a popular book being shepherded by iconic director Steven Spielberg, but on the other hand, you have a technology that many people are shunning.

That’s why a number of industries, outside of just Hollywood, have something riding on Ready Player One. Hardware makers like HTC (OTC:HTCKF), Oculus (NASDAQ:FB) and Sony (NYSE:SNE) have the most to gain, as they are obviously hoping this becomes a catalyst for the industry in the same way as New Zealand saw a tourism boost following The Lord of the Rings films or the Navy saw with recruitment post Top Gun.

VR is also being utilized by gaming studios, advertisers and movie theaters themselves. Each group believes it can further its bottom line with this new, all-encompassing tech. Yet, as I mentioned earlier, the main problem with VR is that it’s a costly medium, but the specific problem that Warner could potentially run into goes deeper.

Quality is also a huge issue, and people in general are having a hard time suspending their belief when they full well know the current state of the technology. Sure, the visuals of Ready Player One are amazing, but there is a real-world level of disconnect. The best way I can explain it is to remind readers how enamored everyone was with 3D after Avatar and then how annoyed everyone was with after something like Drive Angry 3D (and the glut of up-converted garbage that followed). You went from an immersive experience that set an industry standard to essentially Betamax.

The concern is that people aren’t sure where on the spectrum VR will ultimately end up, and now add in augmented reality and mixed reality and you have a jumbled mess. This is an area Hollywood and big tech want to invest in, but not if they aren’t convinced it will be profitable.

Still, it comes down to one of the simplest and most universal business models - if you produce a quality product, people are more prone to buy it.

VR isn’t there yet, but Warner was banking on it being further evolved when executives optioned the rights to the film a year ago. Warner even teamed up with platform giant HTC (maker of the VIVE hardware) to create numerous Ready Player One experiences to help sell the experience, but those can only go so far in helping the film.

From a business perspective, Warner Bros. has a lot riding on this movie. The studio has already put out five films this year, four of them turning modest profits off modest budgets - the outlier being Tomb Raider, which underperformed domestically but overperformed internationally. I’m not going to get into the whole “domestic” versus “global” profitability debate except to say Tomb Raider flopping Stateside had to have worried a lot more executives and analysts than it encouraged.

And coming off the debacles that were Blade Runner 2049 and Justice League, Warner has to be very nervous entering One’s debut this weekend, given the equally high-risk Rampage flies into theaters in a few weeks - which is largely being carried on the back of Dwayne Johnson.

The good news is Easter has also been a very profitable time for films in the last few years, with Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice and the Fast and Furious films pulling in large totals.

One also carries a positive word of mouth sentiment following a strong reaction at its SXSW debut. That is likely the main reason why the film's tracking has risen steadily over the past few weeks. Winning over that first audience was a huge win, and its value cannot be overstated.

Where the fear creeps back in is when you look at things in terms of numbers and financials, especially given just how bad March has been for the box office. Whereas last year Beauty and the Beast, Logan, The Boss Baby and Kong: Skull Island ($168 million) were all big March hits, this year we have just one: Black Panther. And that film didn’t even launch in March.

Ready Player One is budgeted (reportedly) around $150-175 million, making it the most expensive film the company has released so far this year (Tomb Raider was $90 million). With that said, if it opens to anything under $40 million, you’ll see a lot of nervous analysts. $40 million is also the low end of what it should be making.

Ideally, the film hits in the $45-50 million range, or higher. Keep in mind as of late, WB films also have a tendency to come in stronger than projections, and that may very well be the case here. If you see a number in that range, you can take it as a win, because when you then tack on what the movie is expected to make internationally, that would mean the film is getting very close to covering costs in its first week.

Personally, I’m pulling for this film, as I loved the book. I’ve also seen firsthand what VR is capable when done right, so I know there are some very smart applications in the mix. Though I’m also very familiar with the state of both the film and gaming/VR industries, so I can see why people are questioning if we as a culture are ready for Ready Player One.

The answer, for me at least, is - I hope so.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

Business relationship disclosure: All opinions expressed are the authors and no compensation outside of Seeking Alpha is being received. While the author has a business relationship with a subsidiary of TWX, it is not related to anything discussed in this piece and the author is not a full-time employee.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.