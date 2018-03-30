PNC: Outperforming Its Peers

PNC Financial Services Group (PNC) is a Pittsburgh-based bank, which is the fifth-largest bank by the number of branches, sixth-largest by deposits, sixth-largest by total assets and fourth-largest by the number of ATMs. As of December 31, 2017, it had $381 billion in total assets and $265 billion in deposits. Its primary geographic markets are 19 states from the Mid-Atlantic, Midwest and Southeast regions and it has a network of almost 2,500 branches.

It has three primary business segments:

Retail Banking

Corporate & Institutional Banking

Asset Management

Apart from this, it also has 22% economic interest in BlackRock (BLK), which is a leading investment management firm providing a broad range of investment and related services to institutional and retail clients across the globe. PNC’s stake in BlackRock is currently worth around $18 billion. PNC’s current market capitalization is around $70 billion, which means that the core banking business is worth only $52 billion.

The bank is focused on moving to digital banking and has been reducing its employees and branch network in the last five years, as shown in the table below. Simultaneously, it has increased its ATM networks and developed digital capabilities. In the last five years, it has increased its digital consumers from 35% to 62%.

Although Net Income Interest has reduced from 3.92% to 2.87% in the last 7 years, the bank has been able to maintain its Return on Asset around 1.20% over that period. With an exception of last year, Return on Equity has been around 9.50% as shown in the chart below. The bank has marginally increased its leverage (debt to asset ratio) to 88% in 2017 compared to 86% in 2011.

The financial markets have rewarded the bank’s ability to maintain its return ratios in these low interest rate period handsomely. The stock has outperformed both the S&P 500 index and S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE) as shown below. The outperformance has also been aided by the share repurchase program of the bank. The board has decided to buy back its shares worth billions of dollars in the last few years. In the last three years alone, it repurchased a total of 63.7 million common shares by spending $6.4 billion; i.e., around a share price of $100 on an average.

The bank has demonstrated its ability to outperform most of its peers in the marketplace on the return ratios; and the financial markets, vice versa, have rewarded the bank's consistency with a lower market risk, measured by beta, and stock outperformance over most of its peers.

Post the global financial crisis, the interest rates in the US were historically low for the entire last decade. In such a low interest rate environment, it is very difficult for most banks to generate higher net interest margins. As shown in the chart below, with yields for all durations moving up and hitting multi-year highs recently, the outlook for growth in net interest income looks promising as most banks would be able to pass on the increase immediately to the consumers and PNC would be no exception. The financial markets were expecting the rate hikes since the last year as all banking stocks, including PNC, are on a roll and were trading at a substantial premium to their past valuations, which can be seen in the charts below.

In the past seven years, the bank has managed to grow its book value per share (BVPS) at a CAGR of 6.9% and its dividends per share at an even higher CAGR of 14.6%. We also need to account the fact that the repurchase program has reduced the outstanding number of shares over the past few years, which has also aided in improving the per-share growth rates.

The stock has traded in the range of price to book value of around 1x since 2011 as shown in the chart below. Although in the last couple of years, the stock has moved much higher expecting higher growth rates in a rising interest rate environment. Expecting a modest increase in growth rate of 7.5% and P/B range of 1.2x to 1.5x in the next four years, the current stock price of $149 is closer to 1.5x of 2018 book value. The stock has experienced a bout of volatility in the last few trading sessions and if the fall continues, it might be an attractive buy around the $120 levels.

