Concho Resources Made A Great Move With RSP Permian

March 28th was a big day for investors at both Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) and RSP Permian (NYSE:RSPP). It was announced by both firms that the former would be absorbing the latter in a transaction that, at the time, was valued at $9.5 billion on an enterprise value basis. Investor sentiment on the move was mixed, but while Concho’s investors were largely negative on the development, I believe the company’s shareholders significantly overreacted to what should prove to be a value-generating strategy.

A look at the acquisition

Even before the acquisition of RSP, Concho has proven to be a big player in the E&P space, especially when you look at the Permian Basin. As you can see in the image below, Concho by itself is the second-largest oil and gas firm located in the region as measured by production. On a daily basis, the firm is responsible for 211 thousand boe (barrels of oil equivalent), placing it behind only Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) at 252 thousand boe per day. As measured by enterprise value, it is still one of the big players.

*Taken from Concho Resources

That said, management is clearly intent on growing the firm further. In its fourth quarter earnings release, management stated that their goal is to grow production by around 20% per year between 2017 and 2020. Growing organically can often be cheaper than doing it using acquisitions, but both methods can work if the price makes sense. It’s likely with this growth-oriented view in mind that management elected to acquire RSP. As the aforementioned image shows, the maneuver will automatically propel Concho into the top spot of Permian producers, with output of 267 thousand boe per day and an impressive 27 rigs operating.

To keep things simple, the businesses agreed to an all-stock transaction. In exchange for each share of RSP, RSP’s investors will receive 0.32 shares of Concho. Initially, this valued RSP at $8.01 billion, but that excludes $1.53 billion in debt on the business’ books. In all, this purchase will cost Concho’s investors $9.5 billion. That said, the market had other thoughts as to what the combined company should be valued at.

In response to the news of the acquisition, Concho’s share price plummeted 8.8%, erasing just over $2 billion from the company’s share price. It’s worth mentioning that RSP’s shares did gain considerably, rising by 15.6% to $45 apiece. This is great for the business’s shareholders, but the move higher, because of Concho’s share price decline and the fact that the two firms are now tied closely together, was far lower than the reported 29% premium offered up by Concho.

*Taken from Concho Resources

Growth in the Permian is important to Concho, but growth capable of generating synergies is even more important. As you can see in the image above, the combined company’s acreage, which will total 642 thousand net acres (92 thousand of which come from RSP), is near Concho’s. This will permit significant asset clustering in an attempt to drive down expenses. According to Concho’s management team, synergies should amount to $60 million per year just at the corporate level. In all, it’s believed that the present value of all synergies brought about by this acquisition will be about $2 billion.

*Taken from Concho Resources

This deal makes sense

In my view, this move by Concho is logical. Let’s begin, for starters, with a discussion of production and reserves. According to the terms of the agreement, shareholders in RSP will end up with 25.5% of the combined enterprise. Looking at daily production as of the end of the fourth quarter of last year, investors in Concho may be sad to see that RSP’s output represents just 21% of the sum of the two businesses. When it comes to proved reserves, the picture is even worse. With 2.2 billion boe, RSP is only bringing 18% of proved reserves to the table.

At first glance, these figures are a let-down, but there are more important metrics to use for the purpose of this analysis. Perhaps the most significant, in my view, is the Standardized Measure, which is the discounted cash flow taken from the field. As you can see in the images below, the Standardized Measure for RSP is $3.03 billion, while Concho’s is $7.32 billion. This translates to a figure of 28.8% for RSP. This means that even though the business is bringing less current and future production to the table (assuming all estimates are correct), what it does bring should be worth more on a net basis.

*Taken from RSP Permian

*Taken from Concho Resources

Another way to evaluate this transaction is by looking at cash flow. Due to how both companies operate, there are some back-of-the-envelope calculations that need to be relied on, but bear with me. Let’s start with last year. In 2017, EBITDAX for RSP came in at $587 million. For Concho, the number was $1.89 billion. In all, RSP’s EBITDAX represents 23.7% of the consolidated numbers, but while 2017 is nice to see, what about this year?

In its fourth quarter press release, the management team at RSP did not provide an exact forecast for any measure that represents or could be used as a proxy for (like EBITDAX) cash flow. They did, however, reveal that they believe the Net Debt/EBITDAX for the business by the end of the year will be 2 or lower. At the 2 mark, that implies EBITDAX of $735.51 million. Concho is even more challenging.

We do know that production should grow around 20% this year, but no real hints have been provided as to how this will translate into cash. For the sake of simplicity, I merely applied a 20% increase to 2017’s figure to arrive at EBITDAX for 2018 of $2.27 billion. Once again, we find ourselves in familiar territory, with RSP representing 24.5% of the forward EBITDAX of the consolidated enterprise.

These figures exclude the prospect for synergies and taken as a whole, it looks like each firm is getting a fair shake from the transaction, give or take a few percentage points. That said, there’s something else we need to look at as well. As I mentioned already, management at Concho is trying to grow production organically by 20% per year. In the case of RSP, they may be able to supercharge that growth.

In its fourth quarter earnings release, RSP’s management team stated that production this year should expand by between 30% and 41%. In both 2019 and 2020, the company believes that production will expand by at least 30% and generate “substantial” free cash flow (though no forecast has been offered by management as to regards to how much).

This means that not only is Concho making an acquisition with value being commensurate with the consideration being paid, it’s doing so in such a way that its shareholders will likely benefit as time goes on. If RSP can grow as its management team has projected, then the business will have significant potential when it comes to generating future EBITDAX and, potentially, free cash flow. That means that not only could the acquisition be sensible, it is likely a major net positive for investors, even without the prospect of synergies.

Takeaway

While RSP’s shareholders like the premium being paid for the business, Concho’s investors are clearly unhappy with the deal. Yes, the purchase does bring in proved reserves that are smaller than Concho’s relative to the portion of the combined company Concho’s shareholders are receiving, but the rapidly expanding production, combined with the EBITDAX already being generated by RSP makes this an attractive and value-inducing move. Keeping all else the same, I would suspect the market should come around in time to this maneuver and appreciate it for the opportunities it presents.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.